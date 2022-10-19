How to get Rich Soil in Disney Dreamlight Valley

There’s a new kind of soil in Disney Dreamlight Valley and it’s tripping a lot of players up on how to find it. Those who started their adventures with Scar today after the first fall update are having a lot of trouble finding the resource.

Players who are looking for hints within the game to find it are also out of luck since the hint is just that it is “everywhere.” Luckily, it is everywhere and it’s not hard to get, but players will need to know exactly how to get it.

Where to get Rich Soil in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Rich Soil is gathered by harvesting plants in Disney Dreamlight Valley. It doesn’t matter what the plant is, where it is planted, or how long the plant has been there, only that you are harvesting. Players will need to harvest quite a bit of crops since it is not a common drop to get when pulling up plants.

Screengrab via Gameloft

In early testing done by Dot Esports, harvesting fruits from the bushes and trees around the Valley did not produce Rich Soil, and it also doesn’t seem to benefit the player to have a resident of the Valley helping either. No extra Rich Soil was gained by having someone there who helps increase the yield of crops.

Reports on social media also claim that players can get Rich Soil by randomly digging around the world, but Dot Esports has not been able to replicate this method of gathering the resource. Some players have reported that digging by areas with water has increased the rate at which they’ve received Rich Soil, but the most common way to get it seems to be harvesting crops.

How to get Rich Soil fast

The quickest way to get Rich Soil is to plant a bunch of Wheat. The crop is super cheap and takes less than a minute to grow. Players will spend more time digging the holes, watering, and planting than waiting for the crop to grow.

Since the drop rate seems to be pretty low, players should plan on planting over 100 crops to get the 10 Rich Soil they need for the Nature and Nurture quest for Scar.