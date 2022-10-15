How to get Pebbles in Disney Dreamlight Valley

In a life-simulation adventure game like Disney Dreamlight Valley, players will come across various materials, ingredients, and items in different regions. These items are essential for various quests; you will also need them for crafting, cooking, and other purposes. Certain questlines require players to find specific items only found in particular biomes. Pebble is one item you will need in Disney Dreamlight Valley, and it’s only found in certain locations.

Pebble is required for various quests, an essential item to craft several objects. This item cannot be purchased from Goofy’s Stall, and players must manually find it from the specific biomes. However, you’ll need a few items before searching for Pebbles in the game.

Here’s how to find Pebbles in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Where to find Pebbles in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

Screengrab via Gameloft

Pebbles are found in four different biomes – Dazzle Beach, Forest of Valor, Sunlit Plateau, and the Forgotten Lands. All four of these biomes need to be unlocked by players, and for this, you’ll need a fair amount of Dreamlight. We recommend saving up on this currency by performing daily tasks and completing Dreamlight duties. Once you have enough, start unlocking these biomes to find Pebbles. The Dreamlight cost for unlocking these biomes are listed below.

Dazzle Beach – 1,000 Dreamlight

– 1,000 Dreamlight Forest of Valor – 3,000 Dreamlight

– 3,000 Dreamlight Sunlit Plateau – 7,000 Dreamlight

– 7,000 Dreamlight Forgotten Lands – 15,000 Dreamlight

Since Dazzle Beach and Forest of Valor can be unlocked for fewer Dreamlight, we recommend visiting these biomes first. You’ll also need the Royal Shovel Tool to dig up Pebbles in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Complete the initial quests to acquire the Royal Shovel Tool. Once that’s done, visit any four locations and dig for Pebbles. However, you won’t always be rewarded with Pebbles for each dig. Pebbles’ drop rate is really low compared to other items, and it’s best to keep repeating the digging process between quests.

If you need a lot of Pebbles, we recommend collecting a few at once and storing them at your house. This way, you can keep collecting the item without filling up your Inventory. Similarly, bring along a companion with Digging Hangout Bonus to get more Pebbles from each try. You can also check the ground for shiny golden spots, as these areas have higher chances of rewarding rare items. Pebbles can be sold like other items, and you’ll receive 10 Star Coins. Some of the things you can craft with Pebbles are listed below.