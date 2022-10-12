How to make a Mushroom Pizza in Disney Dreamlight Valley

There are many types of foods in Disney Dreamlight Valley, and quite a few of them have different variations. Pizza is one of those foods that has several different toppings for the common dish.

For Mushroom Pizza, players will need a few things. First, they’ll want to make sure that they have the Glad of Trust unlocked since that is where the Mushrooms come from. The topping isn’t hard to find, it is a gatherable resource that is found in the ground in the area. Players will need to pluck them out of the ground, or use the upgraded watering can to get rid of the tall mushrooms, which will then spawn a few of the Mushrooms you need to make the dish.

Screengrab via Gameloft

Second, players will need Wheat, Tomatoes, and Cheese. The Tomatoes can be grown from seeds by buying them at Goofy’s stand in Dazzle Beach, or sometimes the Tomatoes will be on sale at the stand if you’re not keen on waiting the 25 minutes it takes to grow the crop.

What is one of the first crops players can buy at Goofy’s stall in the Peaceful Meadow, and it only takes about one minute to grow one. Wheat is used in a ton of recipes, so keeping some around would be helpful if you’re going to unlock all of the recipes in the game. Cheese is bought right in Remy’s restaurant, so players will just need to cough up the coin to be able to buy it.

Making Mushroom Pizza in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Combine all of those ingredients in the cooking pot at Remy’s restaurant or at any stove in the game, and you’ll come out with Mushroom Pizza. The pizza is a four-star dish since it takes four ingredients to make it.

Screengrab via Gameloft

Mushroom Pizza sells for 351 Star Coins, and will give players a fair bit of energy if they eat it. Players looking for some high-energy food to keep them going in their gameplay can cook five-star meals to get the most out of their cooking.