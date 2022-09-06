Where is the Fishing Rod, Pickaxe, Shovel, and Watering Can in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

In Disney Dreamlight Valley, players will be making use of several different tools as they work to restore the Valley to the joyful place it used to be. One of the first tasks players are given is to gather all of the tools.

The Fishing Rod, Pickaxe, Shovel, and Watering Can are all essential tools that players will use throughout their journey in the Valley. When Merlin tasks players with finding them, there are only two areas unlocked, so it shouldn’t be difficult to find them.

The two areas are the Plaza and the Peaceful Meadow. The Plaza is the small area that contains the player’s house, Mickey’s house, and Scrooge’s shop. The Peaceful Meadow is below the Plaza but can only be accessed after players pick up the Pickaxe.

Here is the location of all of the Royal Tools so you can continue expanding and cleaning up the Valley.

How to find the Pickaxe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

You’ll need the Pickaxe to clear the way to get to one of the other Royal Tools in the game. It’s in the Plaza behind Scrooge McDuck’s shop, which at the start of the game is boarded up. Looking at his shop, head to the right and follow the path to a few rocks, where you’ll find the Pickaxe submerged in some stones.

Screengrab via Gameloft/Gamepur

The Pickaxe can break the rocks that pop up around the Valley, and they’ll also be used to mine out the darker stones that are buried in the landscape. Those will be important for many quests that require you to find specific gems.

How to find the Shovel in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Before you come across the Pickaxe, you might find the Shovel, which is pretty out in the open. It’s right next to Remy’s rundown restaurant, next to one of the lamp posts. If you are heading out of your house, go to the left and across the plaza to the other side and you can’t miss it.

Screengrab via Gameloft/Gamepur

The Shovel is used to dig out glowing spots that give rare items and it will be how you plant things in your garden.

How to find the Fishing Rod in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Once you’ve got your Pickaxe, break the rocks at the bottom of the steps that lead to the Peaceful Meadow. This area is a bit bigger than the rest and there are several ponds in the area. The Fishing Rod is close to one of the ponds.

Screengrab via Gameloft/Gamepur

Coming from the center staircase, follow the path that leads to the right when it spits off from the center path. At the pond right by the path, you should see the Fishing Rod. This one is broken, but go talk to Goofy and he’ll give you the Fishing Rod that you can actually use.

How to find the Watering Can in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The Watering Can is the closest tool in the game and it can be found right behind your house. Clear out some Night Thorns to get to it and then find it behind some barrels to the right of your house. You can then use that small area for a beginner garden once you clear it from the Night Thorns.

Screengrab via Gameloft/Gamepur

The Watering Can will be used for several things throughout your playthrough of the game, but the primary function is to water the plants that you sow. Growing and selling veggies and fruits is one of the most productive and profitable parts of the game.

Once you have all of the tools, hold down the button indicated on the lower right-hand corner of the screen by the hand symbol. Then, move your cursor to the tool you want to equip and you’ll be able to use it.