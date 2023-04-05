How to lower the log near the waterfall in Disney Dreamlight Valley

It's easy once you know where to look.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is a Disney-themed adventure simulation game where you must help the citizens of Dreamlight Valley recover their memories, bring back their loved ones, and clear the Darkness that has spread across the valley.

The latest major update, Pride of the Valley, brought the Lion King Realm to Disney Dreamlight Valley, alongside Simba, Nala, new recipes, and new quests.

Once you’ve unlocked the Lion King Realm, you’ll progress through Nala’s Eyes in the Dark questline. But one of the quests requires you to find a way to lower the log near the waterfall.

So, where is the log you need to lower, and how do you lower the log in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

How to lower the log near the waterfall, explained

Finding the log you need to lower can be tricky because it’s not directly next to the waterfall, in the waterfall, or in your direct line of sight. The log is hanging off the high ledge to the left of it. So, when you look up, you can see it.

To lower the log, you’ll need to cross the river, where you’ll notice a set of rocks you can use your Royal Pickaxe on.

Once you’ve broken the rocks, the log will fall to create a bridge to the next area within the Lion King Realm.

While it may be a little tricky to find at first, this is where to find the log and how to lower the log in the Lion King Realm in Disney Dreamlight Valley.