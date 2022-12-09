How to make Miracle Growth Elixir in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley is a fun adventure and life-sim game set in a world filled with Disney and Pixar characters and creations. Not only can you go on quests to save Dreamlight Valley, but you can have your own customizable home, discover hidden areas within the lands, and interact with an assortment of heroes and villains.

You can also craft several items, like the Miracle Growth Elixir, which is one of the latest elixir additions to the game. When the Miracle Growth Elixir has been applied to your watering can, you can instantly grow your crops.

Miracle Growth Elixir is a handy item to have, and it’s pretty simple to craft. So, how do you make Miracle Growth Elixir in Disney Dreamlight Valley, and what ingredients do you need?

Making the Miracle Growth Elixir in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The three ingredients you’ll need to make the Miracle Growth Elixir include the following:

10 x Vitalys Crystals

10 x Rich Soil

1,000 x Dreamlight

The easiest ingredient to acquire for this elixir is Dreamlight, a resource you’ve mainly been collecting from completing Dreamlight Duties. If you need more Dreamlight, check out your log and complete some of the available Dreamlight Duties.

Vitalys Crystals are a mineral found within the Sunlit Plateau’s Vitalys Mines. You’ll need to search through the mines for glowing nodes. Then, you’ll need to use your pickaxe to mine for these crystals.

Rich Soil is a randomly-generated item that can be obtained when harvesting crops. You may need to plant and harvest quite a few crops before getting enough Rich Soil for the elixir. If you’re unsure what to plant, try Wheat, as it doesn’t take long to grow, and you can harvest it quickly.

Once you’ve acquired all the ingredients, head to any crafting bench to make the Miracle Growth Elixir. While crafting the Miracle Growth Elixir is easy, obtaining the ingredients, especially the Rich Soil, is the most time-consuming part.