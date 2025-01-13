Forgot password
Infinity Nikki floats through a church in her blue dress
Every outfit looks amazing in Infinity Nikki. Image via Infold Games.
All Infinity Nikki voice actors: Full cast list

We listed every actor in Infinity Nikki.
Lyssa Chatterton
Published: Jan 13, 2025 09:37 am

Infinity Nikki is a whimsical and cozy adventure where you step into Nikki’s shoes—quite literally—as her outfits grant her unique powers. If you’re wondering who the amazing talent is behind this game, check out our table below!

Table of contents

Confirmed voice actors in Infinity Nikki

Bebe Momo and Nikki talking about the Momo Camera
Nikki asking Momo to take a picture. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While there’s no official full cast list just yet, we’ve confirmed the voices behind Nikki and her adorable feline companion, Momo, in English, Japanese, and Chinese. Other characters remain a bit of a mystery, with fans speculating on Reddit about the actors behind the rest of the cast. Let’s dive into what we know so far.

CharacterVoice actorLanguage
NikkiNatalie HooverEnglish
MomoJessica ResheskeEnglish
GalioAlejandro Antonio RuizEnglish
NikkiKana HanazawaJapanese
MomoIkue OtaniJapanese
NikkiLiu XiaoyuChinese
MomoQiao ShiyuChinese

Possible English voice actors in Infinity Nikki

nikki in an orange and green jumpsuit next to a stylist
A cool outfit! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Fans on Reddit have been sleuthing out the talent behind other characters in the game. Below are some of the guesses for the English cast, with some characters generating debates about their potential voice actors. I found these on two separate Reddit threads and took some time to look up various voice actors’ names to add to this list. You can find those threads here and here.

CharacterGuessed aoice actor(s)
AvicindaAlejandro Saab
BettinaAllegra Clark or Crystal Lee
BobodaMark Whitten
ChigdaCrispin Freeman
Clown Nose CarsonJim Cummings
DadaErica Mendez or Kayli Mills
EnaErin Yvette, Amanda Lee, or Suzie Yeung
GalioKendell Byrd
GiovanniRobbie Daymond or Zach Aguilar
GraceAnne Yatco
GirodaKendell Byrd
Kilo the CadencebornYuri Lowenthal, Kyle McCarley, or Zach Aguilar
LouiseSunni Westbrook
Lolobo (Faewish Sprite)Veronica Taylor
Marques Jr.Joshua Waters, Justin Briner, or Austin Tindle
NonoyFelecia Angelle, Valeria Rodriguez, or Alejandra Reynoso
Nunabo (Faewish Sprite)Xanthe Huynh
Paladin (Faewish Sprite)Jesse James Grelle
RaggyGriffin Burns
RicoTodd Haberkorn
Tan YouyouPatrick Pedraza
The MirrorAmelia Tyler
TimisMai Kadowaki or Andrea Libman
Various NPCsJoe Zieja, Kendell Byrd
Wish Envoy (Ceremony)Erika Harlatcher
Wish Envoy (Interrogation)Gavin Hammon

As new information emerges, this list is likely to change. For now, it’s clear that the cast is as varied and talented as the world of Infinity Nikki itself, but we’ll have to wait for Papergames to reveal who they actually cast as the voices of the characters in the game.

How to switch the language in Infinity Nikki

Whether you’re curious to experience the dialogue in a new language or need to reset your game after an accidental language change, updating the voice settings in Infinity Nikki is a straightforward process.

One reason to switch voice settings is to enjoy the game’s voice performances in a different language. Each version—English, Japanese, and Chinese—brings a unique charm to the characters, so experimenting can offer a fresh perspective. Perhaps you’re a fan of Kana Hanazawa’s work as Nikki in the Japanese version, or maybe you want to experience Momo’s sass in another language! Changing the voices can also help you appreciate the diverse talent that brings this cozy world to life.

Alternatively, if you’ve accidentally changed the game’s language (or someone else has, looking at you, Momo), navigating back to familiar settings can be tricky if you’re unsure where to go. This guide will help you reset things quickly and stress-free.

  1. Open your Pear-Pal menu in-game.
  2. Select Settings (the gear icon).
  3. Look for the Language section.
  4. Under the Voice tab, select your preferred language: English, Japanese, or Chinese.

Once selected, the game will automatically apply the changes, and you’ll be able to enjoy the dialogue in your chosen language.

