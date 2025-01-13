All Infinity Nikki voice actors: Full cast list

Infinity Nikki is a whimsical and cozy adventure where you step into Nikki’s shoes—quite literally—as her outfits grant her unique powers. If you’re wondering who the amazing talent is behind this game, check out our table below!

Recommended Videos

Confirmed voice actors in Infinity Nikki

Nikki asking Momo to take a picture. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While there’s no official full cast list just yet, we’ve confirmed the voices behind Nikki and her adorable feline companion, Momo, in English, Japanese, and Chinese. Other characters remain a bit of a mystery, with fans speculating on Reddit about the actors behind the rest of the cast. Let’s dive into what we know so far.

Character Voice actor Language Nikki Natalie Hoover English Momo Jessica Resheske English Galio Alejandro Antonio Ruiz English Nikki Kana Hanazawa Japanese Momo Ikue Otani Japanese Nikki Liu Xiaoyu Chinese Momo Qiao Shiyu Chinese

Possible English voice actors in Infinity Nikki

A cool outfit! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Fans on Reddit have been sleuthing out the talent behind other characters in the game. Below are some of the guesses for the English cast, with some characters generating debates about their potential voice actors. I found these on two separate Reddit threads and took some time to look up various voice actors’ names to add to this list. You can find those threads here and here.

Character Guessed aoice actor(s) Avicinda Alejandro Saab Bettina Allegra Clark or Crystal Lee Boboda Mark Whitten Chigda Crispin Freeman Clown Nose Carson Jim Cummings Dada Erica Mendez or Kayli Mills Ena Erin Yvette, Amanda Lee, or Suzie Yeung Galio Kendell Byrd Giovanni Robbie Daymond or Zach Aguilar Grace Anne Yatco Giroda Kendell Byrd Kilo the Cadenceborn Yuri Lowenthal, Kyle McCarley, or Zach Aguilar Louise Sunni Westbrook Lolobo (Faewish Sprite) Veronica Taylor Marques Jr. Joshua Waters, Justin Briner, or Austin Tindle Nonoy Felecia Angelle, Valeria Rodriguez, or Alejandra Reynoso Nunabo (Faewish Sprite) Xanthe Huynh Paladin (Faewish Sprite) Jesse James Grelle Raggy Griffin Burns Rico Todd Haberkorn Tan Youyou Patrick Pedraza The Mirror Amelia Tyler Timis Mai Kadowaki or Andrea Libman Various NPCs Joe Zieja, Kendell Byrd Wish Envoy (Ceremony) Erika Harlatcher Wish Envoy (Interrogation) Gavin Hammon

As new information emerges, this list is likely to change. For now, it’s clear that the cast is as varied and talented as the world of Infinity Nikki itself, but we’ll have to wait for Papergames to reveal who they actually cast as the voices of the characters in the game.

How to switch the language in Infinity Nikki

Whether you’re curious to experience the dialogue in a new language or need to reset your game after an accidental language change, updating the voice settings in Infinity Nikki is a straightforward process.

One reason to switch voice settings is to enjoy the game’s voice performances in a different language. Each version—English, Japanese, and Chinese—brings a unique charm to the characters, so experimenting can offer a fresh perspective. Perhaps you’re a fan of Kana Hanazawa’s work as Nikki in the Japanese version, or maybe you want to experience Momo’s sass in another language! Changing the voices can also help you appreciate the diverse talent that brings this cozy world to life.

Alternatively, if you’ve accidentally changed the game’s language (or someone else has, looking at you, Momo), navigating back to familiar settings can be tricky if you’re unsure where to go. This guide will help you reset things quickly and stress-free.

Open your Pear-Pal menu in-game. Select Settings (the gear icon). Look for the Language section. Under the Voice tab, select your preferred language: English, Japanese, or Chinese.

Once selected, the game will automatically apply the changes, and you’ll be able to enjoy the dialogue in your chosen language.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy