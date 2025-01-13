All Infinity Nikki voice actors: Full cast list

Infinity Nikki is a whimsical and cozy adventure where you step into Nikki’s shoes—quite literally—as her outfits grant her unique powers. If you’re wondering who the amazing talent is behind this game, check out our table below!
Table of contents
Confirmed voice actors in Infinity Nikki
While there’s no official full cast list just yet, we’ve confirmed the voices behind Nikki and her adorable feline companion, Momo, in English, Japanese, and Chinese. Other characters remain a bit of a mystery, with fans speculating on Reddit about the actors behind the rest of the cast. Let’s dive into what we know so far.
|Character
|Voice actor
|Language
|Nikki
|Natalie Hoover
|English
|Momo
|Jessica Resheske
|English
|Galio
|Alejandro Antonio Ruiz
|English
|Nikki
|Kana Hanazawa
|Japanese
|Momo
|Ikue Otani
|Japanese
|Nikki
|Liu Xiaoyu
|Chinese
|Momo
|Qiao Shiyu
|Chinese
Possible English voice actors in Infinity Nikki
Fans on Reddit have been sleuthing out the talent behind other characters in the game. Below are some of the guesses for the English cast, with some characters generating debates about their potential voice actors. I found these on two separate Reddit threads and took some time to look up various voice actors’ names to add to this list. You can find those threads here and here.
|Character
|Guessed aoice actor(s)
|Avicinda
|Alejandro Saab
|Bettina
|Allegra Clark or Crystal Lee
|Boboda
|Mark Whitten
|Chigda
|Crispin Freeman
|Clown Nose Carson
|Jim Cummings
|Dada
|Erica Mendez or Kayli Mills
|Ena
|Erin Yvette, Amanda Lee, or Suzie Yeung
|Galio
|Kendell Byrd
|Giovanni
|Robbie Daymond or Zach Aguilar
|Grace
|Anne Yatco
|Giroda
|Kendell Byrd
|Kilo the Cadenceborn
|Yuri Lowenthal, Kyle McCarley, or Zach Aguilar
|Louise
|Sunni Westbrook
|Lolobo (Faewish Sprite)
|Veronica Taylor
|Marques Jr.
|Joshua Waters, Justin Briner, or Austin Tindle
|Nonoy
|Felecia Angelle, Valeria Rodriguez, or Alejandra Reynoso
|Nunabo (Faewish Sprite)
|Xanthe Huynh
|Paladin (Faewish Sprite)
|Jesse James Grelle
|Raggy
|Griffin Burns
|Rico
|Todd Haberkorn
|Tan Youyou
|Patrick Pedraza
|The Mirror
|Amelia Tyler
|Timis
|Mai Kadowaki or Andrea Libman
|Various NPCs
|Joe Zieja, Kendell Byrd
|Wish Envoy (Ceremony)
|Erika Harlatcher
|Wish Envoy (Interrogation)
|Gavin Hammon
As new information emerges, this list is likely to change. For now, it’s clear that the cast is as varied and talented as the world of Infinity Nikki itself, but we’ll have to wait for Papergames to reveal who they actually cast as the voices of the characters in the game.
How to switch the language in Infinity Nikki
Whether you’re curious to experience the dialogue in a new language or need to reset your game after an accidental language change, updating the voice settings in Infinity Nikki is a straightforward process.
One reason to switch voice settings is to enjoy the game’s voice performances in a different language. Each version—English, Japanese, and Chinese—brings a unique charm to the characters, so experimenting can offer a fresh perspective. Perhaps you’re a fan of Kana Hanazawa’s work as Nikki in the Japanese version, or maybe you want to experience Momo’s sass in another language! Changing the voices can also help you appreciate the diverse talent that brings this cozy world to life.
Alternatively, if you’ve accidentally changed the game’s language (or someone else has, looking at you, Momo), navigating back to familiar settings can be tricky if you’re unsure where to go. This guide will help you reset things quickly and stress-free.
- Open your Pear-Pal menu in-game.
- Select Settings (the gear icon).
- Look for the Language section.
- Under the Voice tab, select your preferred language: English, Japanese, or Chinese.
Once selected, the game will automatically apply the changes, and you’ll be able to enjoy the dialogue in your chosen language.
Published: Jan 13, 2025 09:37 am