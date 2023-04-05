How to make a bug platter in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The new Lion King update in Disney Dreamlight Valley has brought in Simba and Nala. And going along with the theme of the movie, players will need to find some “grub,” meaning players will need to gather some scrumptious bugs to complete the quest and bring the two lions to the Valley.

The Bug Platter is part of the Eyes in the Dark questline, which players can start to complete after they unlock the Lion King realm. Players will need to find three different types of bugs before they can make the platter. All of the bugs can be found during the course of the questline, and all of them are obtainable from the realm itself.

How to find all of the bugs for the Bug Platter recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

There are three types of bugs players will need to get to cook the Bug Platter. The first is in the Oasis, the first area players entered. Dig up the glowing spots on the ground and you’ll find Colorful Bugs. There are three spots to dig up to get the correct amount of bugs.

The second is the Slimy Bugs. Those are fished out of the river next to Simba and Nala. There are also three spots for this that players will need to fish for to get the three bugs for the recipe. You cannot fish outside of those three spots, so it should be easy to spot.

The last one is the most difficult, mainly because the bugs will run around and you’ll have to pick them up quickly. Go back to where you found Simba and dig up the big tree trunk with your shovel. The bugs will start sprinting around and you’ll need to press E to catch them. To make it easier, run around and spam the button to pick up all six of the bugs you need for the recipe.

Screengrab via Gameloft

After that, you don’t even need to leave the realm to cook the Bug Platter, but the cooking spot might not be obvious. There are some pipe-looking structures over by where Simba and Nala are standing that you can use to cook up the recipe. You don’t need to figure out the combo; the game will bring up the recipe if you click on the recipe list.

Screengrab via Gameloft

Simply make three of the Bug Platter, which you can do just by pressing Autofill, and then bring those to Nala and you can complete that part of the questline.