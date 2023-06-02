All Disney Dreamlight Valley codes (June 2023)

Using your Star Coins or foraging around the valley for materials to craft with are the main ways to unlock new content in Disney Dreamlight Valley, but players can also get a break from these methods and still unlock new content by redeeming codes. If you want to obtain some impressive free rewards in Disney Dreamlight Valley then you’ll need to know all of the currently active codes that can be redeemed.

The code feature present in Dreamlight Valley hasn’t been used much since the title launched in Sept. 2022, so many players may have only just discovered it recently.

Gameloft has slowly but surely been increasing the frequency of codes, so now is a great time for players to learn how to claim all available rewards.

So far, the types of rewards players can gain through redeeming Disney Dreamlight Valley codes have varied quite a bit.

Across the title’s early months, there have been material bundles reward players with valuable resources like Diamonds and Hardwood but there have also been exclusive assets like the Melting Platinum Minnie Ears and the strange Golden Potato that is part of Disney Dreamlight Valley’s ongoing potato mystery.

Whether you’re looking to claim one of the code-exclusive assets that are only obtainable through code redemption or want a material bundle so you can take a break from foraging, redeeming codes in Dreamlight Valley is a powerful way to unlock some neat assets.

All active Disney Dreamlight Valley redemption codes

There are more active Disney Dreamlight Valley codes than there ever have been before, so now is a great time for players to get to work redeeming all of them.

While most other games have a specific code length and style pattern, all of the codes that have been released for Disney Dreamlight Valley so far look extremely different from the others. Because of this, players will need to copy every code carefully to ensure they receive their rewards.

PIXL: Players will receive an Air Hockey Table, a Game Machine, and a Coin-op Game from Wreck-It Ralph.

Players will receive an Air Hockey Table, a Game Machine, and a Coin-op Game from Wreck-It Ralph. DREAMLIGHTPARK: Players will receive a Magic Recycler.

Players will receive a Magic Recycler. GPOT-OATO-LDFS-ENNM: Players will receive the mysterious Golden Potato.

Players will receive the mysterious Golden Potato. FOFGLITTER: Players will receive 150 Moonstones.

Players will receive 150 Moonstones. FOFTROPHY: Players will receive 150 Moonstones.

Players will receive 150 Moonstones. FOFSOUVENIR: Players will receive Ariel’s souvenirs which are five Gold Ingots, five Iron Ingots, and five Tinkering Parts.

Players will receive Ariel’s souvenirs which are five Gold Ingots, five Iron Ingots, and five Tinkering Parts. FOFSUCCESS: Players will be rewarded with eight pumpkins.

Players will be rewarded with eight pumpkins. FOFLOGEMS: Players will receive leftover gems including three Diamonds, three Rubies, and three Sapphires.

Players will receive leftover gems including three Diamonds, three Rubies, and three Sapphires. FOFLOSHARD: Players will receive leftover ingredients which are five Dream Shards and five Night Shards.

Players will receive leftover ingredients which are five Dream Shards and five Night Shards. FOFSURPRISEKIT: Players will be rewarded with Olaf’s surprise kit including 15 Snowballs, 15 Hardwood, and 15 Glass.

Players will be rewarded with Olaf’s surprise kit including 15 Snowballs, 15 Hardwood, and 15 Glass. FOFCRAFTYKIT: Players will receive Minnie and Mirabel’s crafty kit containing five pieces of Clay, five Fabric, and five Cotton.

Players will receive Minnie and Mirabel’s crafty kit containing five pieces of Clay, five Fabric, and five Cotton. FOFCATCHDAY: Players will receive Moana’s catch of the day with five Kingfish, five Fugu, and five Anglerfish.

So far, none of the currently active codes have an expiration date except for the special Festival of Foolishness codes. All of the codes that begin with “FOF” will only be active for players to redeem until July 10, 2023.

All expired Disney Dreamlight Valley codes

Gameloft has only begun really using the code system in Disney Dreamlight Valley recently, so only one code has actually expired:

CENTENNIAL: Players received Melting Platinum Minnie Ears and 15 Iron Ingots.

How to redeem codes in Disney Dreamlight Valley

If you’re looking to claim all the free rewards Gameloft currently has available but aren’t sure how to redeem them, start by loading up Disney Dreamlight Valley. Once your game is open, visit the “settings” page and navigate to the “help” section. This is a strange place for the code redemption option to appear so players regularly get confused about where to look when they want to redeem codes.

After selecting the “help” page, click on the “redemption code” option and either type out the code you want to redeem or paste the code if you have it copied. Select the “claim” option and a message will pop up confirming that the rewards will be delivered to your mailbox soon.

Based on my experience with codes in Disney Dreamlight Valley, rewards from code redemption are usually delivered instantly.

If you are missing your rewards a while after you redeemed a code, you may want to try reloading or reaching out to Gameloft through its Dreamlight Valley Trello.

