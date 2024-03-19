Race Clicker codes (March 2024)

Race Clicker will spark your competitive spirit to become the fastest player on the server. Train your finger to gain clicking speed and climb to the top of the leaderboard. You can equip pets to go faster and use codes to obtain boosts.

Race Clicker codes are quite handy, so you should redeem them while you can. When you redeem the codes listed below, you’ll receive free boosts that will make your character much faster in no time. If you want to play more racing games, check out our article on Motorcycle Race codes and claim more goodies!

All Race Clicker codes list

Active Race Clicker codes

Spring —Redeem for x2 Wins, x3 Wins, x2 Luck, x3 Luck, Auto Click, and Acceleration Boosts (New)

—Redeem for x2 Wins, x3 Wins, x2 Luck, x3 Luck, Auto Click, and Acceleration Boosts Event—Redeem for x2 Wins, x3 Wins, x2 Luck, x3 Luck, Auto Click, and Acceleration Boosts

Expired Race Clicker codes show more Atlantis

happy4thofjuly

freepet

ULTRAHUGEUPDATE

happyanniversaryraceclicker

sorryforanotherrejoin

500mvisits

goodupdate

forgiveusfornoupdate

FREEPET1

X3WOWCODE

UPDATECLICKCODE

hallowx3

Accelhidden

opx3code

500KLikes

Almost100MVisits

1MGroupMembers

Thankyou50M

NewUpdate

LetsGo5KLikes

ThanksFor5MillionsVisits show less

How to redeem codes in Race Clicker

To redeem codes in Race Clicker, follow our guide below:

Click on Redeem to claim your rewards | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Launch Race Clicker in Roblox. Click the check mark icon to open the code redemption box. Type the code into the text field. Press Redeem to claim the reward.

How to get more Race Clicker codes

Bookmark our article and check it on occasion to see if we’ve added new Race Clicker codes to the list. You can also visit the game’s official social media accounts if you want to learn more about this title or search for codes on your own. Here are the links:

Why are my Race Clicker codes not working?

If you can’t claim prizes when redeeming Race Clicker codes, you should check for misspellings. Fix any typos you have made and copy/paste the codes from our list in the future to avoid this issue. Also, be mindful that some codes might stop working by the time you get to them. Always try to redeem new codes as fast as possible. If you notice an expired code on the list of active ones, you can contact us, and we will update our guide.

Other ways to get free rewards in Race Clicker

Race Clicker codes aren’t the only feature that grants free goodies in this game. You can obtain daily rewards after you join the developer’s Roblox group (linked above). Also, you’ll be able to spin the wheel for free once a day to get a chance to win fantastic prizes.

What is Race Clicker?

Race Clicker is a simple racing Roblox game where you spam-click your mouse to receive boosts. The key is to get to the finish line before other players, and to do so, keep clicking. You can also hatch eggs with the Wins you earn to obtain pets that add more speed to your character.

If you want to redeem more codes and receive a ton of other freebies, you can check out our Mewing Simulator codes article and the rest of our Roblox codes section.

