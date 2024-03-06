Mewing Simulator codes (March 2024)

In Mewing Simulator, the goal is to become the next Sigma Chad and destroy everyone. However, getting that perfect body takes time, and some opponents are quite challenging, so use codes to secure Wins more easily.

Wins, boosts, and other items can fall easily into your arms if you redeem Mewing Simulator codes. So, make your journey of getting that perfect jawline and figure much easier with the codes listed below! On the other hand, if you want to become a professional programmer, you can check out our article with Coding Simulator codes and get rewards for that title as well!

All Mewing Simulator codes list

Active Mewing Simulator codes

SYN —Redeem for 20 minutes of x2 Luck

—Redeem for 20 minutes of x2 Luck PEAK—Redeem for 1k Wins

How to redeem codes in Mewing Simulator

To redeem codes in Mewing Simulator properly, follow our handy tutorial below:

Press Verify to get the rewards | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Open Mewing Simulator in Roblox. Click the ABX Codes icon to open the code redemption box. Enter the code into the empty field. Press Verify and receive your rewards!

How to get more Mewing Simulator codes

If you want new Mewing Simulator codes, check out the developer’s X account (@1syyn), Mewing Simulator Discord, and the Kubo + axel x syn Roblox group. However, it’s a pain to look for them on your own because you have to filter out a bunch of irrelevant posts. Instead, you can bookmark this article and find all working codes in one place with just a few clicks.

Why are my Mewing Simulator codes not working?

Spelling mistakes in Mewing Simulator codes can lead to annoying error messages. Copy the codes from this article and enter them directly into the text field in the game to avoid this problem. Apart from typos, you might sometimes struggle because of an expired code. If you find a code that is no longer working on our Active list, inform us, and we’ll investigate.

Other ways to get free rewards in Mewing Simulator

If you think Mewing Simulator codes are the only way to grab goodies, you’re mistaken. For logging into the game for 20 consecutive days, you can get fantastic free items as a part of the daily rewards. This game also offers playtime gifts and free spins when you stay on the server long enough.

What is Mewing Simulator?

If you’re aware of the mewing trend, you’ll know what Mewing Simulator is all about. You have to mew to get the perfect jawline, do pushups to transform your body, and improve your appearance overall to become a Sigma player. Get skin care supplies, go to the hair salon, and brush your teeth if you want to battle chads for Wins.

