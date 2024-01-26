Airplane Simulator codes (January 2024)

If you’ve ever wanted to be a pilot, now you have the chance to test your skills. Airplane Simulator will let you soar into the skies! Experience all the thrills and dangers of a flight by jumping into one of 100 planes. Seasoned pilots can even create their own airline!

Naturally, you have to start with the light flights before you move on to expensive Boeings and Airbuses. Or, you can take a shortcut by redeeming Airplane Simulator codes! With their generous cash rewards, you’ll be rich enough to own a private jet. And, if you want to expand your collection of vehicles in another game, check out our list of Car Dealership Tycoon codes.

All Airplane Simulator codes list

Airplane Simulator codes (Working)

B1 —Redeem for 50k Cash

—Redeem for 50k Cash XMAS —Redeem for 50k Cash

—Redeem for 50k Cash YF23 —Redeem for 50k Cash

—Redeem for 50k Cash EASTER —Redeem for 50k Cash

—Redeem for 50k Cash LIVERY —Redeem for 50k Cash

—Redeem for 50k Cash AS2—Redeem for 70k Cash

Airplane Simulator codes (Expired)

How to redeem codes in Airplane Simulator

Redeeming codes for Airplane Simulator is simple. Follow the instructions below:

Click the cogwheel icon to redeem your codes | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Launch Airplane Simulator on Roblox. Click the cogwheel icon in the bottom-left section of the screen. Copy and paste your code into the Enter Code text box. Press the Enter button to claim your rewards.

How to get more Airplane Simulator codes

You can find more Airplane Simulator codes by scouring through the official X account (@AirplaneSim) and the Airplane Simulator Discord server. However, keep in mind that codes can be hard to find because both sources are full of unrelated information. If you want to grab the rewards as quickly as possible, bookmark this page and visit occasionally.

Why are my Airplane Simulator codes not working?

Airplane Simulator codes only last for a limited time, so redeem them as fast as possible because the developer can take them down at any moment. In case you notice an expired code on our Working list, let us know so we can investigate the issue.

Before you do so, double-check if your spelling is correct. Sometimes, the root of the issue is a simple typo. Be particularly careful about proper capitalization and interpunction because your code has to appear the same as on our list to work.

Other ways to get free rewards in Airplane Simulator

After you’re done redeeming Airplane Simulator codes, the best way to claim some extra money is by completing Flight Tasks. You can access this feature by clicking the list icon on the left side of the screen. If you still need more cash, join the above-linked Discord server because the developer sometimes organizes giveaways there.

What is Airplane Simulator?

Airplane Simulator is a Roblox experience that will allow you to see what the life of a pilot looks like. With the wide selection of over 100 planes, the game will give you control over commercial flights, military vessels, and even helicopters. Pick a ride, sign a contract, and transport passengers and cargo all across the world. Discover new destinations and earn enough cash to start up your personal airline.

