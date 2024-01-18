Mighty Omega codes (January 2024)

Mighty Omega is one of my favorite anime-inspired Roblox experiences, as it offers me the satisfaction of seeing my fighter become stronger by training hard and acquiring new abilities. To become the strongest fighter in the game, though, I needed to get better training equipment and gear!

Recommended Videos

Grinding to earn cash can be fun, but if you need additional resources quickly, the best way to get them is by redeeming Mighty Omega codes. The codes listed below will give you a bunch of cash for new equipment as well as Clan Rerolls, Style Rerolls, and various cosmetic items to customize your fighter. Looking for more fighting Roblox experiences? Head over to our Jujutsu Chronicles codes article to get codes for this title, too!

All Mighty Omega codes list

Mighty Omega codes (working)

update011024—Redeem for 5 Clan Rerolls and 1,500 MC

happyhol1d@ys—Redeem for 10 Clan Rerolls, 4,000 Cookies, and 1,500 MC

WinterCode5—Redeem for 3,000 Cookies and 1,000 MC

WinterCode4—Redeem for 1,000 MC and 3,000 Cookies

ZODDEVENT—Redeem for free Behelit, i.e., a free try at Zodd

mighty—Redeem for 1,000 MC and 3 Clan Rerolls

NOOBPROTECTION—Redeem for an extra day of player protection

SFSOON—Redeem for 1,500 MC, 3 Face Rerolls, 5 Eye Color Rerolls, and 1 Primary Style Switch

SFSOON2—Redeem for 1,500 MC, 9 Face Marking Rerolls, 9 Hair Color Rerolls, and 1 Skill Reset

zoddevent2—Redeem for 6 Behelit Notifiers and 1,500 MC

Mighty Omega codes (expired)

How to redeem codes in Mighty Omega

Redeeming Mighty Omega codes is simple if you follow the steps below.

Type in your code here | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Launch Mighty Omega on Roblox. Enter the Bookstore next to the Police Station. Find Allen Merkz and talk to him. Click on the I want to claim a code box. Enter your code into the Input code here text box. Click the Redeem button to get your free reward.

How can you get more Mighty Omega codes?

You can join the Mighty Omega Discord server to find new codes and other game-related information. This can take up too much of your time since you have to scroll through all those messages to find all the codes.

A much simpler solution is to bookmark our article. We do the research for you and compile an up-to-date list for your convenience. Consider coming back to read the article every few days to see if we added new codes.

Why are my Mighty Omega codes not working?

Make sure to redeem Mighty Omega codes as quickly as possible to avoid having issues claiming the goodies. All codes expire after some time, and it’s impossible to predict for how long they will remain active, so act quickly!

Before you click the Redeem button, double-check your spelling. Making spelling mistakes and using the wrong case will stop you from claiming the goodies. To ensure your codes are entered as they appear, copy and paste them from the list above into the game.

Other ways to get free rewards in Mighty Omega

Besides redeeming Mighty Omega codes, the only other way to get rewards is by joining the above-linked Discord server and participating in giveaways organized by game developers.

What is Mighty Omega?

Mighty Omega is an open-world anime-inspired Roblox RPG title. Train to become stronger and earn experience to acquire new possibilities, such as learning new fighting styles from trainers. You also have the option of buying abilities from your trainers to be able to perform powerful attacks. Once you feel ready to face other opponents, participate in tournaments and compete in dynamic combats against other players.

If you’re looking for similar, open-world experiences, visit our Codes section to get codes for other anime-inspired titles and find out how to obtain helpful freebies!