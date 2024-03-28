Solo Leveling Arise codes (March 2024)

As a part of the Korean Hunters Association, your main goal is to protect humanity from various monsters. The better characters you have, the higher your chances of defeating the evil creatures and becoming one of the best Hunters.

Recommended Videos

To summon your favorite characters, you need Draw Tickets, and the quickest way to obtain them is by redeeming Solo Leveling: ARISE codes. These codes will give you many other freebies, too, which will help enhance your gameplay. If you’re interested in other mobile games, check out our Warhammer 40,000 Tacticus codes article to get more cool goodies!

All Solo Leveling: ARISE codes list

Solo Leveling: ARISE codes (Working)

HUNTERPASS1ST—Redeem for 2 Normal Draw Tickets

Solo Leveling: ARISE codes (Expired)

There are no expired Solo Leveling: ARISE codes.

How to redeem codes in Solo Leveling: ARISE

Follow our instructions below to redeem Solo Leveling: ARISE codes:

Click here to get free rewards | Image via Netmarble

Open Solo Leveling: ARISE on your device. Log into the game. Go to Options. Tap on Account Settings. Tap on the Redeem Code button. Enter the code into the text box. Press Enter to claim your free rewards.

How to get more Solo Leveling: ARISE codes

We check the game’s official social media every day to look for the latest Solo Leveling: ARISE codes, so bookmark our page and visit it every once in a while to get the latest freebies easily. If you want to do the research on your own, you can join the Solo Leveling: ARISE Discord, follow the Solo Leveling: ARISE Facebook page, subscribe to the game’s YouTube channel (@SoloLevelingARISE_GL), or follow their X account (@Sololv_ARISE_GL).

Why are my Solo Leveling: ARISE codes not working?

Mistyping Solo Leveling: ARISE codes will cost you freebies, which is why we advise you to copy and paste the codes to avoid spelling mistakes. The second reason why you might be struggling, provided that your spelling is correct, is expired codes. Codes in mobile games usually expire without any previous notice from the developer, so act quickly!

Other ways to get free rewards in Solo Leveling: ARISE

Redeeming Solo Leveling: ARISE codes isn’t the only way to get free goodies. Click the Bonus tab in the Shop to claim daily gifts and the Special tab to claim free daily special support. Additionally, you can unlock 14-day check-in and 28-day check-in rewards.

What is Solo Leveling: ARISE?

Solo Leveling: ARISE is an action RPG title inspired by a popular Korean novel series. You take the role of the main character, Sung Jinwoo, who’s a part of the Korean Hunters Association. Protect the innocents and increase your rank by defeating cruel monsters. Absorb their shadows to build your army and fight challenging bosses more easily. If you need help leveling up, redeem the codes listed above.

For more action-packed mobile fun, check out our list of Devil May Cry: Peak of Combat codes for useful freebies. And if you need free goodies in other games, explore the rest of our Roblox Codes section.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more