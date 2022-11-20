Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is the latest magical creature adventure that sets players loose in a new world. While these two games introduce a lot of new features to the series, there are also some mainstays that fans have come to expect. Part of this are the Mystery Gifts that give players unique gifts during special periods after the game’s launch or during promotional periods.

Players can earn current Mystery Gifts in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet during this post-launch period as Game Freak tries to draw in new players. Here’s all the information you need to know about the current Mystery Gift codes in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet and how to redeem them.

All Mystery Gift codes in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

As the game gets further from launch, it will likely receive more Mystery Gift game codes that will award the player with presents for playing the game. As of writing, here are all the Mystery Gift codes and ways to redeem them:

How to Redeem Gift Expiration Date Download via Internet Special Pikachu Feb. 28, 2023 Emailed to players who purchased on the eShop Adventure Set March 7, 2023

How to unlock Mystery Gifts in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

To unlock the Mystery Gift option, you’ll need to progress to the point of the game where you unlock the first Pokémon Center. After this, open your menu and scroll down to the Poké Portal option and select it. Once open, click the option for the Mystery Gift.

As with previous entries, you can redeem Mystery Gifts via the Internet or with a code. Most Gifts will be earned from the “Get via Internet” option since this is how Game Freak distributes most of its rewards.

As Scarlet and Violet continue their run over the following months and years, it may be that players earn more Mystery Gifts. Return here to check for new Mystery Gift codes as they become available.