One Fruit Simulator codes (November 2023)

One Fruit is a fantastic Roblox experience based on the popular anime One Piece. Choose between Pirates and the Marines and sail into the unknown. Explore different islands and find Fruit that will give you abilities while you are working towards becoming the most powerful pirate on the server.

If you use these One Fruit Simulator codes, you will gain plenty of boosts, which will help you level up faster and unlock new abilities and features in no time. If you like to play One-Piece-inspired Roblox games, take a peek at our Z Piece codes articles to claim free goodies in that game, too!

All One Fruit codes list

One Fruit codes (Working)

80MVISITS —Redeem for 85 minutes of All Boosts and 4 Random Race Items (New)

—Redeem for 85 minutes of All Boosts and 4 Random Race Items SUBMEDTW —Redeem for 25 minutes of All Boosts (New)

—Redeem for 25 minutes of All Boosts Halloween —Redeem for 85 minutes of All Boosts and 4 Random Race Items

—Redeem for 85 minutes of All Boosts and 4 Random Race Items Skeleton —Redeem for 4 Race Spins and 85 Mastery Boosts

—Redeem for 4 Race Spins and 85 Mastery Boosts GUITAR —Redeem for 85 minutes of All Boosts and 4 Random Race Items

—Redeem for 85 minutes of All Boosts and 4 Random Race Items SUBXOU —Redeem for 25 minutes of All Boosts

—Redeem for 25 minutes of All Boosts Revive —Redeem for 4 Race Spins and 85 Mastery Boosts

—Redeem for 4 Race Spins and 85 Mastery Boosts JeffBlox —Redeem for 25 minutes of All Boosts

—Redeem for 25 minutes of All Boosts Pedroca —Redeem for 25 minutes of All Boosts

—Redeem for 25 minutes of All Boosts Leopard —Redeem for 85 minutes of All Boosts and 4 Random Race Items

—Redeem for 85 minutes of All Boosts and 4 Random Race Items THEDUMLEGEND —Redeem for 25 minutes of All Boosts

—Redeem for 25 minutes of All Boosts Ine —Redeem for 25 minutes of All Boosts

—Redeem for 25 minutes of All Boosts SubAlonezinho—Redeem for 25 minutes of All Boosts

One Fruit codes (Expired)

60KLIKES

FlameAwaken

FIXTELEPORT

UpdateVenom

UpdateVenomDelay

UpdatePhoenix

65MVISITS

140KLIKES

130KLIKES

THXROBLOX

RELEASE

SubCLstudio

PAWRELEASE

SEA2

TREMOR

70KLIKES

85KLIKES

65KLIKES

SHUTDOWNRELEASE

DRAGON2

PERFOMANCEBOOST

RandomRace3

THX20KMEMBERS

RELEASERACE2

LIGHTAWAKEN

DRAGON

20MIL!!!

SUMMER

NEWRACECODE

KOKUTOV2

120KLIKES

RandomRace1

NEWCODE

UPDATE

FIXSHUTDOWN2

RELEASERACE

100KLIKES

RUBBER

55KLIKES

SECRETFRUITS

Thx5kLikes

FISHMANSTYLE

RaceSpins

UPDATEBOOST

SorryForDelay

SmokeFruit

50MVISITS

RELEASERACE3

OPENBETA

SHADOW

MerryRaces

SubCLstudio2

20MVISITS

500LIKES

DRAGONFIX

BUBBLEISLAND

VAMPIRE

MerryChristmas

SKYFIX

CONQUEROR

60KLIKES

RAIDS

RandomRace2

50KLIKES

FIXSHUTDOWN

UPDATE2

110KLIKES

95KLIKES3

40KLIKES

8KACTIVE

DAILYQUEST

4KPLAYERS

VALENTINE<3

THX25KLIKES

SKYISLAND

30MAND300K

OPERATION

10KACTIVE

XMASRACE

OPERATIONFIX

XMASBOOST

75KLIKES

80KLIKES

SOUND

NewUpdate

35KLIKES

How to redeem codes in One Fruit

Follow the steps below to redeem codes in One Fruit:

Redeeming codes is a simple process | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Launch One Fruit in Roblox. Click on the Menu button above your health bar. Choose Codes from the menu. Type the code into the Enter Code Here text box. Hit Redeem to claim your rewards!

How can you get more One Fruit codes?

To search for codes for One Fruit by yourself, follow the developer’s X (@Paida_sc) and YouTube (@PaidosYT) or join the official One Fruit Simulator Discord channel. Social media is a great way to stay up-to-date with all the latest news. However, the easiest way to get new codes is to bookmark this article and check back from time to time, as we will update it as soon as new codes become available.

Why are my One Fruit codes not working?

There are several potential reasons for your One Fruit Simulator codes malfunctioning. When entering codes, it’s crucial that you check your spelling. Since they are nearly always case-sensitive, even the slightest typo could make them invalid. To prevent any problems, make sure you type them precisely as they appear in the list above.

The codes’ expiration dates could also be the cause. Codes can expire quickly because they are frequently cycled in and out of the game. Although we make every effort to update our lists on time, if you see a change before us, please let us know, and we’ll update this article.

How to get more rewards in One Fruit

If you’ve already claimed all free rewards from One Fruit Simulator codes and want more freebies, complete Daily Quests to get Daily Coins, which can be used in the shop to buy boosts, key resources, and more. If you would prefer free Fruit, go to the Fruit Seller and get one random Fruit each day.

What is One Fruit?

One Fruit Simulator is a Roblox open-world RPG title where you complete quests and follow the storyline inspired by the incredible world of One Piece. You will start with killing low-level bandits, and more challenging missions will appear as you level up. Embark on a fantastic journey toward faraway islands, but be careful of the unexpected attacks, as this is a PvP game. If you get good enough, your name might just appear at the top of the leaderboards!

Don’t forget to check out the rest of our Roblox Codes section for more free goodies waiting for you to grab them in your favorite experiences.