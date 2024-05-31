Hero Clash codes (May 2024)

Updated May 31, 2024: We found new codes!

It’s time to save the world from evil once again. Hero Clash will take you on a journey through the marvelous continent full of sentient onions and shark warriors. It’s up to you to form a lineup of the best heroes and stop the spreading of the vile, unholy void.

The game gets truly challenging fast, and I found myself stuck, unable to get more Summon Scrolls and Diamonds necessary to summon stronger characters. Thankfully, I heard about Hero Clash codes that let me claim plenty of them. Thanks to these codes, I finally cleared the hardest stages, so I highly recommend redeeming them quickly before they expire. And, if you want to defeat evil forces in a similar game, grab the latest Pixel Heroes codes, too.

All Hero Clash codes list

Hero Clash codes (Working)

NHMISTDNWR —Redeem for 5 Common Summon Scrolls and 300 Diamonds

—Redeem for 5 Common Summon Scrolls and 300 Diamonds MOTHERSDAY —Redeem for 5 Common Summon Scrolls and 300 Diamonds

—Redeem for 5 Common Summon Scrolls and 300 Diamonds HCCOMUUPMC —Redeem for 5 Common Summon Scrolls and 300 Diamonds

—Redeem for 5 Common Summon Scrolls and 300 Diamonds STPATRICK —Redeem for 5 Common Summon Scrolls and 300 Diamonds

—Redeem for 5 Common Summon Scrolls and 300 Diamonds HCOCDCS1GT—Redeem for 5 Common Summon Scrolls and 300 Diamonds

Hero Clash codes (Expired) show more APRIL24HC

VDISOLDE04

HPEASTER24

BHSHADOWHC

WHITEDAY24

NHGATEHC03

RAMADAN24

FEB14LOVE

24MARCHHC

MAF23MOON

WILDGODHC

LOVETODAY

HCSOPHIATS

HCCELINANF

HAPPY1YEAR

HCDECLOL12

HCOLILAVB

FABFEBHC24

HCNOVANI23

HCANDREWHM

HCSUMMER23

HCSPARTANH

HCFUHSIGOD

JULYROMANO

HCOCEANPC

KDANDREWSP

HAPPY1YEAR

HCDECLOL12

HC30KMILE

SPRINGFVHC

WILDGODHC

HCOCTFUN10

HCNMIRANA show less

How to redeem codes in Hero Clash

Redeeming Hero Clash codes is simple if you follow the steps below:

Tap here to get free rewards | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Launch Hero Clash on your device. Clear the stage 5-1 to unlock the code redemption function. Tap your avatar in the upper-left corner of the screen. Select the Exchange Code option in the Detail Settings menu. Enter a code into the text box. Press Exchange to get free rewards.

How to get more Hero Clash codes

You can join the Hero Clash Official Discord to hunt for the latest codes. Occasionally, the developer releases new codes on the Hero Clash Facebook page, so that’s another source you need to keep an eye on.

If you don’t like dealing with social media that much, there’s a better way of getting Hero Clash codes. Bookmark this article and visit from time to time because we’re always adding new codes to the list as soon as they’re out.

Why are my Hero Clash codes not working?

You can figure out what the issue with your Hero Clash code is based on the error message you get:

Activation code doesn’t exist means that you’ve made a typo. Since Hero Clash codes are often long strings of numbers and letters, spelling mistakes can easily happen. To avoid them, copy and paste your codes into the game.

means that you’ve made a typo. Since Hero Clash codes are often long strings of numbers and letters, spelling mistakes can easily happen. To avoid them, copy and paste your codes into the game. Activation code expired message is triggered when the code is, self-explanatory, no longer valid. If you find an inactive code on our Working list, reach out to us, and we’ll move the code into the proper category if necessary.

Other ways to get free rewards in Hero Clash

There are more gifts waiting for you after you redeem all the active Hero Clash codes. You can claim the log-in gifts to get free Diamonds, Summon Scrolls, and Hero Shards. If you make a streak of ten days, you’ll earn 110 free pulls. Joining the official above-linked Discord server will gift you 5 Common Scrolls, 300 Diamonds, and a Pile of AFK Rewards. If you still need more Diamonds, fill out the Questionnaire and complete some of the game’s numerous Quests.

What is Hero Clash?

Hero Clash is an idle mobile strategy game where you’re on a quest to save the continent from the enigmatic evil void. Summon the diverse squad of characters and use their unique skills to your benefit. To make your heroes competitive, equip them with powerful armor and awaken their hidden powers. Are you strong (and patient) enough to save the world?

Interested in more rewards? Take a look at our list of Endless Grades Pixel Saga codes. You can also explore the rest of our Codes section to discover a ton of freebies for all the popular mobile games.

