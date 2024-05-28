Endless Grades Pixel Saga codes (May 2024)

Updated May 28, 2024: We added new codes!

If you love retro games, check out Endless Grades: Pixel Saga. With over a hundred heroes to collect and evolve, this free-to-play mobile title will keep you occupied for a while. Summon a perfect team of charming pixel knights and send them on an adventure to save the world from evil.

After a while, grinding for resources tends to feel tedious. To keep the game enjoyable, we recommend redeeming Endless Grades: Pixel Saga codes. Grab free Gems, Recruit Scrolls, and other resources so you can progress through the stages faster. If you enjoyed this game, check out the list of Pixel Heroes codes for more cool rewards.

All Endless Grades: Pixel Saga codes list

Endless Grades: Pixel Saga codes (Working)

HAPPYMAY —Redeem for 300 Gems, 15 Pickaxes, and 60k Valkyries EXP

—Redeem for 300 Gems, 15 Pickaxes, and 60k Valkyries EXP HAPPYAPRIL —Redeem for 300 Gems, 5 Arena Tickets, 2 Inspiration III Potions, and 3 Recruit Scrolls

—Redeem for 300 Gems, 5 Arena Tickets, 2 Inspiration III Potions, and 3 Recruit Scrolls HAPPYDISCORD —Redeem for 1k Gems and 10 Recruit Scrolls

—Redeem for 1k Gems and 10 Recruit Scrolls HAPPYCRAFT —Redeem for 500 Gems, 500 Smithing Crystals, 5 Recruit Scrolls, and 5 Blueprints

—Redeem for 500 Gems, 500 Smithing Crystals, 5 Recruit Scrolls, and 5 Blueprints HAPPY100DAYS —Redeem for 1k Gems

—Redeem for 1k Gems DISCORDCLUB —Redeem for 500 Gems, 500 Dragon Glass, and 3 Inspiration II Potions

—Redeem for 500 Gems, 500 Dragon Glass, and 3 Inspiration II Potions HAPPYSPRING —Redeem for 300 Gems, 5 Arena Tickets, and 3 Inspiration III Potions

—Redeem for 300 Gems, 5 Arena Tickets, and 3 Inspiration III Potions HAPPYMARCH —Redeem for 300 Gems, 15 Pickaxes, and 60k Valkyries EXP

—Redeem for 300 Gems, 15 Pickaxes, and 60k Valkyries EXP HAPPYGOOGLEPLAY —Redeem for 800 Gems, 6 Recruit Scrolls, and 3 Inspiration II Potions

—Redeem for 800 Gems, 6 Recruit Scrolls, and 3 Inspiration II Potions HAPPYPLAY—Redeem for 150 Gems, 1 Inspiration II Potion, 1 Money Bag II, 1 Inspiration I, and 15 Pickaxes

Endless Grades: Pixel Saga codes (Expired) show more There are no expired Endless Grades: Pixel Saga codes. show less

How to redeem codes in Endless Grades: Pixel Saga

Redeem Endless Grades: Pixel Saga codes easily by following the guide below:

Tap here to claim free rewards | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Launch Endless Grades: Pixel Saga on your device. Tap the avatar picture in the upper-left corner of the screen. Select the Gift Code option. Input a working code into the Enter your Gift Codes text box. Tap the Confirm button. Go to the in-game mailbox to receive your rewards.

How to get more Endless Grades: Pixel Saga codes

The developer releases the latest codes on the Endless Grades Facebook page and Endless Grades: Pixel Saga Discord server. Since both sources are full of unrelated information and update details, finding Endless Grades: Pixel Saga codes can feel like a real chore.

Luckily, there’s a faster and more convenient way of getting all the Endless Grades: Pixel Saga codes. Just bookmark this page by pressing CTRL+D, and visit once in a while to pick up the newest rewards.

Why are my Endless Grades: Pixel Saga codes not working?

Endless Grades: Pixel Saga codes have to be entered correctly to work. If a code is giving you trouble, double-check if your spelling is correct first. In case this doesn’t solve the issue, the code you’re trying to redeem is likely no longer valid. Let us know, and we’ll update the list accordingly.

Other ways to get free rewards in Endless Grades: Pixel Saga

After you redeem all the Endless Grades: Pixel Saga codes, the game incentivizes you to play longer by offering daily check-in and online rewards. You can also watch ads for Gems and complete quests for more free EXP and other resources. If you’re interested in giveaways and want to stay in the loop with events, join the above-linked Discord and follow the game’s Facebook page.

What is Endless Grades: Pixel Saga?

Endless Grades: Pixel Saga is an idle RPG where your goal is to collect and evolve a diverse cast of characters. Explore the vast Nine Realms, battle against mighty bosses, and try to save the world from evil forces. Craft weapons for your characters to make them stronger and befriend the monsters you can add to your team. If you run out of resources, remember to redeem Endless Grades: Pixel Saga codes.

