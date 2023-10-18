Jujutsu Chronicles Codes (October 2023)

Whenever I feel angry, anxious, or sad, I wish that I could use all my negative emotions and turn them into Curse Energy, like Jujutsu Sorcerers from Jujutsu Kaisen. Playing Jujutsu Chronicles on Roblox, I dived into the incredible world of this popular manga series. I started hitting target dummies to level up my Fist Mastery when another player sucker-punched me. They defeated me in a few seconds, and I could barely fight back. That is when I realized I needed extra goodies to max out my stats and start destroying my opponents.

These Jujutsu Chronicles codes helped me get free spins, re-roll my techniques with Curse Surgeon, and build a stronger character. Additionally, I could visit the Clan Negotiator and even get a bonus boost. Now, I am ready to engage in PvP battles and work towards becoming the best fighter in the game! If you like Roblox fighting games as much as I do, check our Anime Champions Simulator Codes article for free goodies to get you started in that game as well!

All Jujutsu Chronicles Codes List

Jujutsu Chronicles Codes (Working)

Likes9K —Redeem for x30 Clan Spins, x30 Curse Spins, and Pity (New)

—Redeem for x30 Clan Spins, x30 Curse Spins, and Pity OneYear —Redeem for x75 Clan Spins, x75 Curse Spins, and a secret item (small % only) (New)

—Redeem for x75 Clan Spins, x75 Curse Spins, and a secret item (small % only) Visits3M—Redeem for x15 Clan Spins and x15 Curse Spins

Jujutsu Chronicles Codes (Expired)

Likes8K —Redeem for x25 Clan Spins, x25 Curse Spins, and a secret item

—Redeem for x25 Clan Spins, x25 Curse Spins, and a secret item Favs20K —Redeem for x15 Clan Spins and x15 Curse Spins

—Redeem for x15 Clan Spins and x15 Curse Spins AnotherThanks —Redeem for x25 Clan Spins and x25 Curse Spins

—Redeem for x25 Clan Spins and x25 Curse Spins TwoMillion —Redeem for a chance for a secret item

—Redeem for a chance for a secret item Likes7K —Redeem for x25 Clan Spins, x25 Curse Spins, and a secret item

—Redeem for x25 Clan Spins, x25 Curse Spins, and a secret item RatesUp —Redeem for x30 Clan Spins and x30 Curse Spins

—Redeem for x30 Clan Spins and x30 Curse Spins Pity3 —Redeem for x25 Clan Spins and x25 Curse Spins

—Redeem for x25 Clan Spins and x25 Curse Spins Pity2 —Redeem for x25 Clan Spins and x25 Curse Spins

—Redeem for x25 Clan Spins and x25 Curse Spins Pity —Redeem for x25 Clan Spins and x25 Curse Spins

—Redeem for x25 Clan Spins and x25 Curse Spins InventoryUpdate —Redeem x5 Clan Spins and x5 Curse Spins

—Redeem x5 Clan Spins and x5 Curse Spins NewGun —Redeem for Clan Spins and Curse Spins

—Redeem for Clan Spins and Curse Spins FirstMillion —Redeem for Clan Spins and Curse Spins

—Redeem for Clan Spins and Curse Spins BigThanks —Redeem for x25 Clan Spins and x25 Curse Spins

—Redeem for x25 Clan Spins and x25 Curse Spins Rebalance —Redeem for x10 Clan Spins and x10 Curse Spins

—Redeem for x10 Clan Spins and x10 Curse Spins NewGun2 —Redeem for Clan Spins and Curse Spins

—Redeem for Clan Spins and Curse Spins Testing —Redeem x10 Clan Spins and x10 Curse Spins

—Redeem x10 Clan Spins and x10 Curse Spins AlphaTeste r—Redeem x5 Clan Spins and x3 Curse Spins

r—Redeem x5 Clan Spins and x3 Curse Spins RipGojo—Redeem x15 Clan Spins and x25 Curse Spins

How to redeem codes in Jujutsu Chronicles

Players in Jujutsu Chronicles need to follow just a few quick steps listed below to redeem the codes and get freebies:

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Open Jujutsu Chronicles on Roblox. Tap the Codes button at the bottom left of the screen. Type or paste a copied code into the Enter Code Here text box. Press the Enter button to claim your reward!

How can you get more Jujutsu Chronicles codes?

If you want to try your luck and look for Jujutsu Chronicles codes on your own, join the official Jujutsu Chronicles Discord channel or follow the game developer on X (@JayTheCoderRBX). Besides the info about potential freebies, this is where you can get all kinds of updates and announcements about this Roblox game. If you do not have time to look for codes by yourself, bookmark this article and return to it occasionally, as we will update it as soon as new codes become available.

Why are my Jujutsu Chronicles codes not working?

Jujutsu Chronicles’ creators determine when the codes expire. Some codes might not work combined with others, and some might expire rather quickly—sometimes even within a day. If a code isn’t giving you any freebies, check if you misspelled it or if it’s already past its expiration date. You can always copy codes from this article and paste them into the game to avoid typos. If they’re still not working, drop us a comment below so that we can remove them from the list.

How do you get other free rewards in Jujutsu Chronicles?

If you have already redeemed all the codes, unfortunately, there are no other free rewards in Jujutsu Chronicles. Keep playing the game and complete the daily quests to boost your stamina and train Flash. Also, remember to check Discord and X, as the game developers teased new updates that might contain additional free prizes. They may also organize giveaways as more opportunities for earning valuable rewards.

What is Jujutsu Chronicles?

Jujutsu Chronicles is a fighting Roblox game based on the popular manga Jujutsu Kaisen. You must level up your stats and collect special moves and abilities to succeed and win all your fights. Use Dash or run on the track to upgrade your stamina level, train your endurance, and fight dummies or other players to increase your combat skills. Still, remember that this is a PvP game, above all else. Even with all the stats maxed out, you will need to practice your skills, abilities, and combos to be able to beat all your enemies.

