Anime Champions Simulator Codes (October 2023)

As a big fan of fighting games, I’ve always wanted to create my special team of the best fighters from my favorite anime titles, so I tried Anime Champions Simulator as soon as I heard about it. Like Mr Miyagi in Karate Kid, I made sure my champs developed unique abilities and perfected their biggest strengths so that we could face any NPC or boss that got in our way. And yes, I ended up with a team of ultimate winners!

However, in all honesty, I had to use some Anime Champion Simulator codes to make that happen. These codes provided me with enough coins to upgrade my troopers and explore other fighting worlds where I won against creatures that seemed practically unbeatable at first. Besides, if you want to play more similar games and collect free goodies, visit our Fruit Battlegrounds Codes list and get a head start in that game as well!

All Anime Champions Simulator Codes List

Working Anime Champions Simulator Codes

towerstuff —Redeem for 1 Coin Boost, 1 Luck Boost, and 1 Damage Boost (New)

MeltedIcecream —Redeem for 1 Daily Raid Key and 1,000 Gems (New)

raidbuff —Redeem for 1 Extra Raid Key and Talent Tokens (New)

Update2 —Redeem for 3,000 Diamonds and 100 Talent Tokens

100thousand —Redeem for 5,000 Diamonds

update1 —Redeem for 1 Coin Boost, 1 Luck Boost, and 1 Damage Boost

1million —Redeem for 5,000 Diamonds, 50 Talent Tokens, and 25 Premium Medals

release —Redeem for 5,000 Diamonds and 50 Talent Tokens

—Redeem for 5,000 Diamonds and 50 Talent Tokens 100thousand—Redeem for 5,000 Diamonds

Expired Anime Champions Simulator Codes

UpdateDelay

shutdown3

shutdown2

shutdown1

How to redeem codes in Anime Champions Simulator

Redeeming codes in Anime Champions Simulator is a straightforward process. Follow the instructions below to claim free rewards in no time:

Launch Anime Champions Simulator in Roblox. Click on the Store button (shopping cart) on the left side of the screen. Hit the white Twitter button on the right side of the new screen. Enter the code you want to use in the Enter Code text box. Hit the Redeem button to claim your freebies.

How can you get more codes in Anime Champions Simulator?

There are several ways to learn about the latest code drops and other freebies that can make your Anime Champions Simulator experience even more fun. The developers usually post information about giveaways and special events on the official Anime Champions Simulator Discord server and X profiles (@RealDaireb) and (@clock_wisdom). For valuable in-game tips, tricks, and guides on how to use extraordinary abilities, the official YouTube channel (@daireb) is the place to go. Also, the official Twitch profile can be a good source of other freebies, as developers sometimes use it to reward the most loyal players. Lastly, don’t forget to bookmark this article (CTRL+D), as we do our best to find all the working codes and put them in one place so you don’t have to search for them across different socials.

Why are my Anime Champions Simulator codes not working?

Some Anime Champions Simulator codes can get quite complicated because they may come as difficult combinations of letters and numbers. That’s why we always recommend copying and pasting the codes from the list above straight into the game to avoid unnecessary typos.

Keep in mind that some codes can expire quickly after release. For that reason, you may run into an expired code, even if it’s on our Working list. If you notice one of those, please inform us in the comments section, and we will investigate the matter.

How to get more free rewards in Anime Champions Simulator

There is no better way to earn resources in Anime Champions Simulator than by completing quests. With strong fighters battling against various NPCs and challenging bosses in particular, you will gain valuable items, such as coins and gems, to upgrade your heroes to the max and explore more special towns and worlds. Follow the instructions from Bots while grinding through the game, and freebies will wait for you wherever you go!

Nevertheless, don’t forget to keep track of those official socials we linked above, as you never know when another giveaway or special event may come!

What is Anime Champions Simulator?

Anime Champions Simulator is a fighting-based game on Roblox with elements from popular anime shows. Your task is to gather a team of ultimate fighters, explore exciting towns to earn more coins and gems and grind across different worlds so that you can upgrade your characters. Along the way, you will fight against various NPCs and bosses until you create an undisputed squad with unique fighting abilities.

