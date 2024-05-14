Anime Rarities codes (May 2024)

Updated May 14, 2024: Found the latest codes!
The best thing about Anime Rarities is that I get to collect my favorite anime heroes and play as them in dynamic and challenging battles. Since I wasn’t lucky enough to get the most powerful characters right away, I decided to rely on codes.
Anime Rarities codes gave me a bunch of Luck Potions that instantly improved my chances of getting the best heroes. The codes also provide Crystals, Coins, and other valuable Potions that make this experience even more enjoyable. On the other hand, if you enjoy RNG games where you collect various UGC items, read our guide with UGC RNG codes to get freebies.
All Anime Rarities codes list
Working Anime Rarities codes
- Update13P2—Redeem for Crystals, 10 Super Luck Potions, 5 Ultra Luck Potions, and 50k Coins (New)
- 19KFAV—Redeem for 15k Coins, Crystals, 10 Super Luck Potions, and 5 Ultra Luck Potions (New)
- 10M—Redeem for Use for 20k Coins, Crystals, 20 Super Luck Potions, and 20 Ultra Luck Potions (New)
- 13K5FAV—Redeem for Crystals, 25k Coins, 20 Lucky Potions I, and 10 Speed Potions III
- 11K5FAV—Redeem for Crystals, 25k Coins, 25 Lucky Potions I, and 10 Speed Potions III
- 18K5FAV—Redeem for Crystals, 150k Coins, 10 Super Luck Potions, and 10 Ultra Luck Potions
- 32KLIKES—Redeem for Crystals, 50k Coins, 10 Super Luck Potions, and 5 Ultra Luck Potions
- Update13—Redeem for Crystals, 50k Coins, 10 Super Luck Potions, and 5 Ultra Luck Potions
- UpdateTomorrow—Redeem for Crystals, 150k Coins, 10 Super Luck Potions, and 10 Ultra Luck Potions
- 4KON—Redeem for Crystals, 25k Coins, 20 Lucky Potions I, and 10 Speed Potions III
- 16K5FAV—Redeem for Crystals, 50k Coins, 10 Super Luck Potions, and 5 Ultra Luck Potions
- 14KFAV—Redeem for Crystals, 25k Coins, 20 Lucky Potions I, and 10 Speed Potions III
- 11KFAV—Redeem for Crystals, 25k Coins, 25 Lucky Potions I, and 10 Speed Potions III
- 14K5FAV—Redeem for Crystals, 25k Coins, 20 Lucky Potions I, and 10 Speed Potions III
- 30KLIKES—Redeem for Crystals, 50k Coins, 10 Super Luck Potions, and 5 Ultra Luck Potions
- Update12—Redeem for Crystals, 25k Coins, 20 Super Luck Potions, and 10 Speed Potions
- 12KFAV—Redeem for Crystals, 25k Coins, 25 Lucky Potions I, and 10 Speed Potions III
- Update12P3—Redeem for Crystals, 50k Coins, 10 Super Luck Potions, and 5 Ultra Luck Potions
- Update12P4—Redeem for Crystals, 50k Coins, 10 Super Luck Potions, and 5 Ultra Luck Potions
- Update11—Redeem for Crystals, 20k Coins, 20 Super Luck Potions, and 10 Speed Potions
- 15K5FAV—Redeem for Crystals, 50k Coins, 10 Super Luck Potions, and 5 Ultra Luck Potions
- 20KLIKES—Redeem for 25k Coins, 20 Lucky Potions I, and 10 Speed Potions III
- Shutdown5—Redeem for Crystals, 50k Coins, 10 Super Luck Potions, and 5 Ultra Luck Potions
- GUILDS—Redeem for Crystals, 25k Coins, 20 Lucky Potions I, and 10 Speed Potions III
- 12K5FAV—Redeem for Crystals, 25k Coins, 25 Lucky Potions I, and 10 Speed Potions III
- 15KFAV—Redeem for Crystals, 30k Coins, 5 Super Luck Potions, and 3 Ultra Luck Potions
- LateUpdate—Redeem for Crystals, 150k Coins, 10 Super Luck Potions, and 10 Ultra Luck Potions
- 17K5FAV—Redeem for Crystals, 50k Coins, 10 Super Luck Potions, and 5 Ultra Luck Potions
- Update11P2—Redeem for Crystals, 25k Coins, 20 Super Luck Potions, and 10 Speed Potions
- 17KFAV—Redeem for Crystals, 50k Coins, 10 Super Luck Potions, and 5 Ultra Luck Potions
- 18KFAV—Redeem for Crystals, 50k Coins, 10 Super Luck Potions, and 5 Ultra Luck Potions
- Update10—Redeem for 10 Speed Potions III, 15k Coins, and 20 Lucky Potions I
- 16KFAV—Redeem for Crystals, 50k Coins, 10 Super Luck Potions, and 5 Ultra Luck Potions
- 25KLIKES—Redeem for Crystals, 25k Coins, 20 Lucky Potions I, and 10 Speed Potions III
- Update12P2—Redeem for Crystals, 50k Coins, 10 Super Luck Potions, and 5 Ultra Luck Potions
- Shutdown6—Redeem for Crystals, 50k Coins, 10 Super Luck Potions, and 5 Ultra Luck Potions
- 22K5LIKES—Redeem for Crystals, 25k Coins, 20 Lucky Potions I, and 10 Speed Potions III
- 13KFAV—Redeem for Crystals, 25k Coins, 20 Lucky Potions I, and 10 Speed Potions III
Expired Anime Rarities codesshow more
5500FAV
100K
500KVisits
1000PLAYERS
17K5LIKES
CRYSTALS
1000FAV
SOLO
8000FAV
10K5FAV
Shutdown2
10KFAV
9000FAV
15KLIKES
8500FAV
7500FAV
250K
9500FAV
350K
Update4
1500FAV
2MVISITS
7000FAV
12500LIKES
2000LIKES
500LIKES
700KVISITS
Update3
3MVISITS
6000FAV
5000LIKES
500FAV
2500FAV
1MVISITS
4000LIKES
6500FAV
4000FAV
Update8
Update1
6500LIKES
8000likes
Update2
Update7
Shutdown1
Release
Shutdown3
Easter
Update5
5000FAV
3000LIKES
2000FAV
Update9
10KLIKES
Update6
Update9P2
1500LIKES
1000LIKES
How to redeem codes in Anime Rarities
To redeem Anime Rarities codes effortlessly, follow our instructions:
- Open Anime Rarities on Roblox.
- Click the ABX button on the right side of the screen.
- Input your code into the text box.
- Click Claim! to get your freebies.
How to get more Anime Rarities codes
Anime Rarities codes can be found on the official Anime Rarities Discord server, so consider joining to get the latest freebies. You can also follow the game developer on X (@JosephWithR). Keep in mind that looking for codes this way can be time-consuming.
A more convenient option would be to bookmark this article and check for updates every once in a while, as we do daily research to ensure our Working list stays complete.
Why are my Anime Rarities codes not working?
If you’re dealing with a non-working Anime Rarities code, check your spelling. Typos, wrong cases, and extra spaces will cost you freebies, so consider copying and pasting the codes. In case this doesn’t resolve the issue, the code you’re struggling with has most likely expired. Because Roblox codes expire after some time, do your best to claim freebies quickly.
Other ways to get free rewards in Anime Rarities
You can get a ton of freebies with Anime Rarities codes, but if you’ve already used all of them, don’t worry. The game is very generous when it comes to ways to obtain additional freebies. You can get Crystals, Potions, Coins, and other free goodies by:
- Collecting Daily rewards.
- Opening Daily and Group & Like treasure chests in the lobby (join the Anime Rarities Roblox group and like the game first).
- Claiming Playtime rewards.
- Completing tasks and achievements.
- Collecting Coins around the map.
What is Anime Rarities?
Anime Rarities is a Roblox experience where you roll for various anime-inspired characters. Show off in front of other players as you participate in raids and craft various accessories. Clearing dungeons and completing challenges will bring you Coins that you can use to purchase various upgrades and become more powerful.
