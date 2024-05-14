Anime Rarities codes (May 2024)

Updated May 14, 2024: Found the latest codes!

The best thing about Anime Rarities is that I get to collect my favorite anime heroes and play as them in dynamic and challenging battles. Since I wasn’t lucky enough to get the most powerful characters right away, I decided to rely on codes.

Anime Rarities codes gave me a bunch of Luck Potions that instantly improved my chances of getting the best heroes. The codes also provide Crystals, Coins, and other valuable Potions that make this experience even more enjoyable. On the other hand, if you enjoy RNG games where you collect various UGC items, read our guide with UGC RNG codes to get freebies.

All Anime Rarities codes list

Working Anime Rarities codes

Update13P2 —Redeem for Crystals, 10 Super Luck Potions, 5 Ultra Luck Potions, and 50k Coins (New)

—Redeem for Crystals, 10 Super Luck Potions, 5 Ultra Luck Potions, and 50k Coins 19KFAV —Redeem for 15k Coins, Crystals, 10 Super Luck Potions, and 5 Ultra Luck Potions (New)

—Redeem for 15k Coins, Crystals, 10 Super Luck Potions, and 5 Ultra Luck Potions 10M —Redeem for Use for 20k Coins, Crystals, 20 Super Luck Potions, and 20 Ultra Luck Potions (New)

—Redeem for Use for 20k Coins, Crystals, 20 Super Luck Potions, and 20 Ultra Luck Potions 13K5FAV —Redeem for Crystals, 25k Coins, 20 Lucky Potions I, and 10 Speed Potions III

—Redeem for Crystals, 25k Coins, 20 Lucky Potions I, and 10 Speed Potions III 11K5FAV —Redeem for Crystals, 25k Coins, 25 Lucky Potions I, and 10 Speed Potions III

—Redeem for Crystals, 25k Coins, 25 Lucky Potions I, and 10 Speed Potions III 18K5FAV —Redeem for Crystals, 150k Coins, 10 Super Luck Potions, and 10 Ultra Luck Potions

—Redeem for Crystals, 150k Coins, 10 Super Luck Potions, and 10 Ultra Luck Potions 32KLIKES —Redeem for Crystals, 50k Coins, 10 Super Luck Potions, and 5 Ultra Luck Potions

—Redeem for Crystals, 50k Coins, 10 Super Luck Potions, and 5 Ultra Luck Potions Update13 —Redeem for Crystals, 50k Coins, 10 Super Luck Potions, and 5 Ultra Luck Potions

—Redeem for Crystals, 50k Coins, 10 Super Luck Potions, and 5 Ultra Luck Potions UpdateTomorrow —Redeem for Crystals, 150k Coins, 10 Super Luck Potions, and 10 Ultra Luck Potions

—Redeem for Crystals, 150k Coins, 10 Super Luck Potions, and 10 Ultra Luck Potions 4KON —Redeem for Crystals, 25k Coins, 20 Lucky Potions I, and 10 Speed Potions III

—Redeem for Crystals, 25k Coins, 20 Lucky Potions I, and 10 Speed Potions III 16K5FAV —Redeem for Crystals, 50k Coins, 10 Super Luck Potions, and 5 Ultra Luck Potions

—Redeem for Crystals, 50k Coins, 10 Super Luck Potions, and 5 Ultra Luck Potions 14KFAV —Redeem for Crystals, 25k Coins, 20 Lucky Potions I, and 10 Speed Potions III

—Redeem for Crystals, 25k Coins, 20 Lucky Potions I, and 10 Speed Potions III 11KFAV —Redeem for Crystals, 25k Coins, 25 Lucky Potions I, and 10 Speed Potions III

—Redeem for Crystals, 25k Coins, 25 Lucky Potions I, and 10 Speed Potions III 14K5FAV —Redeem for Crystals, 25k Coins, 20 Lucky Potions I, and 10 Speed Potions III

—Redeem for Crystals, 25k Coins, 20 Lucky Potions I, and 10 Speed Potions III 30KLIKES —Redeem for Crystals, 50k Coins, 10 Super Luck Potions, and 5 Ultra Luck Potions

—Redeem for Crystals, 50k Coins, 10 Super Luck Potions, and 5 Ultra Luck Potions Update12 —Redeem for Crystals, 25k Coins, 20 Super Luck Potions, and 10 Speed Potions

—Redeem for Crystals, 25k Coins, 20 Super Luck Potions, and 10 Speed Potions 12KFAV —Redeem for Crystals, 25k Coins, 25 Lucky Potions I, and 10 Speed Potions III

—Redeem for Crystals, 25k Coins, 25 Lucky Potions I, and 10 Speed Potions III Update12P3 —Redeem for Crystals, 50k Coins, 10 Super Luck Potions, and 5 Ultra Luck Potions

—Redeem for Crystals, 50k Coins, 10 Super Luck Potions, and 5 Ultra Luck Potions Update12P4 —Redeem for Crystals, 50k Coins, 10 Super Luck Potions, and 5 Ultra Luck Potions

—Redeem for Crystals, 50k Coins, 10 Super Luck Potions, and 5 Ultra Luck Potions Update11 —Redeem for Crystals, 20k Coins, 20 Super Luck Potions, and 10 Speed Potions

—Redeem for Crystals, 20k Coins, 20 Super Luck Potions, and 10 Speed Potions 15K5FAV —Redeem for Crystals, 50k Coins, 10 Super Luck Potions, and 5 Ultra Luck Potions

—Redeem for Crystals, 50k Coins, 10 Super Luck Potions, and 5 Ultra Luck Potions 20KLIKES —Redeem for 25k Coins, 20 Lucky Potions I, and 10 Speed Potions III

—Redeem for 25k Coins, 20 Lucky Potions I, and 10 Speed Potions III Shutdown5 —Redeem for Crystals, 50k Coins, 10 Super Luck Potions, and 5 Ultra Luck Potions

—Redeem for Crystals, 50k Coins, 10 Super Luck Potions, and 5 Ultra Luck Potions GUILDS —Redeem for Crystals, 25k Coins, 20 Lucky Potions I, and 10 Speed Potions III

—Redeem for Crystals, 25k Coins, 20 Lucky Potions I, and 10 Speed Potions III 12K5FAV —Redeem for Crystals, 25k Coins, 25 Lucky Potions I, and 10 Speed Potions III

—Redeem for Crystals, 25k Coins, 25 Lucky Potions I, and 10 Speed Potions III 15KFAV —Redeem for Crystals, 30k Coins, 5 Super Luck Potions, and 3 Ultra Luck Potions

—Redeem for Crystals, 30k Coins, 5 Super Luck Potions, and 3 Ultra Luck Potions LateUpdate —Redeem for Crystals, 150k Coins, 10 Super Luck Potions, and 10 Ultra Luck Potions

—Redeem for Crystals, 150k Coins, 10 Super Luck Potions, and 10 Ultra Luck Potions 17K5FAV —Redeem for Crystals, 50k Coins, 10 Super Luck Potions, and 5 Ultra Luck Potions

—Redeem for Crystals, 50k Coins, 10 Super Luck Potions, and 5 Ultra Luck Potions Update11P2 —Redeem for Crystals, 25k Coins, 20 Super Luck Potions, and 10 Speed Potions

—Redeem for Crystals, 25k Coins, 20 Super Luck Potions, and 10 Speed Potions 17KFAV —Redeem for Crystals, 50k Coins, 10 Super Luck Potions, and 5 Ultra Luck Potions

—Redeem for Crystals, 50k Coins, 10 Super Luck Potions, and 5 Ultra Luck Potions 18KFAV —Redeem for Crystals, 50k Coins, 10 Super Luck Potions, and 5 Ultra Luck Potions

—Redeem for Crystals, 50k Coins, 10 Super Luck Potions, and 5 Ultra Luck Potions Update10 —Redeem for 10 Speed Potions III, 15k Coins, and 20 Lucky Potions I

—Redeem for 10 Speed Potions III, 15k Coins, and 20 Lucky Potions I 16KFAV —Redeem for Crystals, 50k Coins, 10 Super Luck Potions, and 5 Ultra Luck Potions

—Redeem for Crystals, 50k Coins, 10 Super Luck Potions, and 5 Ultra Luck Potions 25KLIKES —Redeem for Crystals, 25k Coins, 20 Lucky Potions I, and 10 Speed Potions III

—Redeem for Crystals, 25k Coins, 20 Lucky Potions I, and 10 Speed Potions III Update12P2 —Redeem for Crystals, 50k Coins, 10 Super Luck Potions, and 5 Ultra Luck Potions

—Redeem for Crystals, 50k Coins, 10 Super Luck Potions, and 5 Ultra Luck Potions Shutdown6 —Redeem for Crystals, 50k Coins, 10 Super Luck Potions, and 5 Ultra Luck Potions

—Redeem for Crystals, 50k Coins, 10 Super Luck Potions, and 5 Ultra Luck Potions 22K5LIKES —Redeem for Crystals, 25k Coins, 20 Lucky Potions I, and 10 Speed Potions III

—Redeem for Crystals, 25k Coins, 20 Lucky Potions I, and 10 Speed Potions III 13KFAV—Redeem for Crystals, 25k Coins, 20 Lucky Potions I, and 10 Speed Potions III

How to redeem codes in Anime Rarities

To redeem Anime Rarities codes effortlessly, follow our instructions:

Click here to redeem codes | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Open Anime Rarities on Roblox. Click the ABX button on the right side of the screen. Input your code into the text box. Click Claim! to get your freebies.

How to get more Anime Rarities codes

Anime Rarities codes can be found on the official Anime Rarities Discord server, so consider joining to get the latest freebies. You can also follow the game developer on X (@JosephWithR). Keep in mind that looking for codes this way can be time-consuming.

A more convenient option would be to bookmark this article and check for updates every once in a while, as we do daily research to ensure our Working list stays complete.

Why are my Anime Rarities codes not working?

If you’re dealing with a non-working Anime Rarities code, check your spelling. Typos, wrong cases, and extra spaces will cost you freebies, so consider copying and pasting the codes. In case this doesn’t resolve the issue, the code you’re struggling with has most likely expired. Because Roblox codes expire after some time, do your best to claim freebies quickly.

Other ways to get free rewards in Anime Rarities

You can get a ton of freebies with Anime Rarities codes, but if you’ve already used all of them, don’t worry. The game is very generous when it comes to ways to obtain additional freebies. You can get Crystals, Potions, Coins, and other free goodies by:

Collecting Daily rewards .

. Opening Daily and Group & Like treasure chests in the lobby (join the Anime Rarities Roblox group and like the game first).

and in the lobby (join the Anime Rarities Roblox group and like the game first). Claiming Playtime rewards .

. Completing tasks and achievements .

and . Collecting Coins around the map.

What is Anime Rarities?

Anime Rarities is a Roblox experience where you roll for various anime-inspired characters. Show off in front of other players as you participate in raids and craft various accessories. Clearing dungeons and completing challenges will bring you Coins that you can use to purchase various upgrades and become more powerful.

