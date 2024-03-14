RNG Legends codes (March 2024)

When I started playing RNG Legends, I teleported to new areas fairly quickly. As the game progressed, though, my luck ran out, which is when I turned to codes.

Recommended Videos

RNG Legends codes give various boosts—such as Luck, Enrichment Luck, and Roll Speed. All these freebies can help you collect coins and unlock new islands much faster. And if you get tired of clicking, you can head over to our Don’t Move codes article to get more freebies!

All RNG Legends codes list

RNG Legends codes (Working)

BETA —Redeem for 10 minutes of 2x Luck, 30 minutes of 2x Enrichment Luck, and 10 minutes of 2x Roll Speed

—Redeem for 10 minutes of 2x Luck, 30 minutes of 2x Enrichment Luck, and 10 minutes of 2x Roll Speed UPDATE —Redeem for 10 minutes of 2x Luck, 30 minutes of 2x Enrichment Luck, and 10 minutes of 2x Roll Speed

—Redeem for 10 minutes of 2x Luck, 30 minutes of 2x Enrichment Luck, and 10 minutes of 2x Roll Speed UPD2 —Redeem for 10 minutes of 2x Luck, 30 minutes of 2x Enrichment Luck, and 10 minutes of 2x Roll Speed

—Redeem for 10 minutes of 2x Luck, 30 minutes of 2x Enrichment Luck, and 10 minutes of 2x Roll Speed JOSHVERIFIED —Redeem for 10 minutes of 2x Luck, 30 minutes of 2x Enrichment Luck, and 10 minutes of 2x Roll Speed

—Redeem for 10 minutes of 2x Luck, 30 minutes of 2x Enrichment Luck, and 10 minutes of 2x Roll Speed 100KVISITS —Redeem for 10 minutes of 2x Luck, 30 minutes of 2x Enrichment Luck, and 10 minutes of 2x Roll Speed

—Redeem for 10 minutes of 2x Luck, 30 minutes of 2x Enrichment Luck, and 10 minutes of 2x Roll Speed 200KVISITS —Redeem for 10 minutes of 2x Luck, 30 minutes of 2x Enrichment Luck, and 10 minutes of 2x Roll Speed

—Redeem for 10 minutes of 2x Luck, 30 minutes of 2x Enrichment Luck, and 10 minutes of 2x Roll Speed 300KVISITS—Redeem for 10 minutes of 2x Luck, 30 minutes of 2x Enrichment Luck, and 10 minutes of 2x Roll Speed

RNG Legends codes (Expired) show more 30KVISITS

250PLAYERS show less

How to redeem codes in RNG Legends

To redeem RNG Legends codes, follow the steps below:

Click this button to get freebies. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Open RNG Legends on Roblox. Click the Twitter bird icon on the left side of your screen. Enter your code into the Code text box. Click the check mark button to claim your goodies.

How to get more RNG Legends codes

The game developer releases codes in the official Rng Legends Discord server. Consider joining if you don’t mind spending some time scrolling through unrelated messages in search of codes. Bookmarking this article is a quicker solution, though. We are always on the lookout for the most recent codes, so check back every now and then to see if we’ve found something new.

Why are my RNG Legends codes not working?

You might be struggling to redeem RNG Legends codes for one of these reasons:

Inactive code —If you don’t see any freebies, the code you’re trying to redeem might be past its expiration date. Codes expire eventually, so try to redeem them as quickly as possible.

—If you don’t see any freebies, the code you’re trying to redeem might be past its expiration date. Codes expire eventually, so try to redeem them as quickly as possible. Spelling errors—When dealing with a problematic code, your first step should be checking for typos. Unless your spelling is correct, you won’t be able to claim the goodies. We suggest you copy the code you want to redeem and paste it into the game instead of typing it in.

Other ways to get free rewards in RNG Legends

As of right now, redeeming RNG Legends codes is the only way to obtain free goodies. Consider entering giveaways (found on the above-linked Discord server) and participating in special events for an opportunity to win rewards.

What is RNG Legends?

RNG Legends is a Roblox experience that’s all about your luck. Your main goal is to collect 100 rebirths to be able to unlock new islands. You have to get enough coins to use each rebirth. Coins are collected by clicking the spinning wheel, and the amount you get will depend on how lucky you are.

If you enjoy Roblox clicker experiences, read our Ledge Mogger codes article to learn how to obtain freebies in that popular title. And if you’re in the mood to explore other experiences, get codes for a plethora of games by checking out our Roblox Codes section.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more