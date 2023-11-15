Don’t Move codes (November 2023)

If you like playing AFK games, I have some good news. There’s a game in the Roblox universe that’s redefining the genre. Don’t Move! is the name of this masterpiece, and you know what? The name itself provides the main instructions—stay put!

These Don’t Move! codes will help you get a bunch of Still Points, which are used as currency. Once you claim them all, head to the shop and select the ideal pets or items to help you pass the time while idle. Once you get tired of standing still and decide to move fast, visit our Driving Empire codes article, as we have plenty of freebies in that game, too!

All Don’t Move! codes list

Don’t Move! codes (Working)

SNOOPY LOVES U—Redeem for 25k Still Points

Don’t Move! codes (Expired)

GOTTA GO FAST 3 —Redeem for 40k Still Points

—Redeem for 40k Still Points HALLOWEEN —Redeem for 10k Still Points

—Redeem for 10k Still Points BESTUGCGAME —Redeem for 30k Still Points

—Redeem for 30k Still Points SNOOPY —Redeem for 17.5k Still Points

—Redeem for 17.5k Still Points NOOB30K —Redeem for 30k Still Points

—Redeem for 30k Still Points AFK —Redeem for 13k Still Points

—Redeem for 13k Still Points DISCO PARTY —Redeem for 32.5k Still Points

—Redeem for 32.5k Still Points ZARC —Redeem for 10k Still Points

—Redeem for 10k Still Points HURRY —Redeem for 25k Points

—Redeem for 25k Points DRAGON HELM —Redeem for 25k Still Points

—Redeem for 25k Still Points HAR HAR —Redeem for 30k Still Points

—Redeem for 30k Still Points ZARC ROCKS —Redeem for 5k Still Points

—Redeem for 5k Still Points THANK YOU —Redeem for 10k Still Points

—Redeem for 10k Still Points TOXIC WASTE SET —Redeem for 21k Still Points

—Redeem for 21k Still Points ZarcWaffle —Redeem for 12.5k Still Points

—Redeem for 12.5k Still Points NOOBS —Redeem for 5k Still Points

—Redeem for 5k Still Points SNOOPY SAYS HI —Redeem for 15k Still Points

—Redeem for 15k Still Points SURPRISE—Redeem for 10k Still Points

How to redeem codes in Don’t Move!

It’s easy to redeem codes for free rewards in UGC Don’t Move! (AFK). To do so, follow our instructions below:

Click here to redeem your codes | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Start Don’t Move! in Roblox. Tap on the Codes icon on the left. Copy the code from our list and paste it into the Enter Code Here text box. Click Redeem to get your free prize!

How can you get more Don’t Move! codes?

To get all the latest Don’t Move! codes, follow the game developer on X (@FreeUGCRBX) to stay up-to-date or join the official Free UGC Discord channel to keep in touch with the community. However, the easiest way to get fresh codes is to bookmark this page and return from time to time, as we will update our list as soon as new codes become available.

Why are my Don’t Move! codes not working?

There are several reasons why Don’t Move! codes could fail to work. Firstly, it’s possible that you typed the code incorrectly. To avoid mistakes, make sure you enter the codes just as they are provided above. Secondly, it is possible that you have previously claimed the code. Codes are only redeemable once! Lastly, the code may have expired since we last updated this article. Let us know if that is the case so we can remove it from our active code list.

How to get other rewards in Don’t Move!

If you have redeemed all the Don’t Move! codes, you can invite your friends to get point boosts. Log in daily to keep your streak and earn Wins, Still Points, pets, and more with Daily Rewards. You can earn additional Still Points by popping bubbles that sometimes appear on your screen. Free Spins are also a great way to win various items, Still Points, Wins, or pets.

What is Don’t Move?

Don’t Move! is a Roblox experience where mastering the skill of motionless standing is more important for success than swift movements or quick reflexes. In this game, the goal is simple—stay as still as a statue. But here’s the catch: Roblox will disconnect you after being idle for more than 20 minutes, and you need to stay still for 30 minutes to win. This is where cool pets and items come in, as these aren’t just for looks—they help you in the game.

