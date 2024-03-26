Balthazar codes (March 2024)

If you’re a fan of Soulslike games with a bit of battle royale elements on Roblox, then Balthazar is a perfect fit for you! This challenging experience will test your reflexes from the very start, so meditate a bit, transport to the battleground, and give it your all.

Since it’s hard to earn in-game resources, use Balthazar codes whenever you find new ones. They’ll provide you with extra cash so you can upgrade your hero fast without completing small quests and engaging in risky fights. If you want a similar title with a bunch of free rewards, check out our list of Bending Battlegrounds codes.

All Balthazar codes list

Active Balthazar codes

FixPing —Redeem for A$50 and $500 (New)

—Redeem for A$50 and $500 pre–alpha—Redeem for A$100 and $1,000

How to redeem codes in Balthazar

Redeeming Balthazar codes is simple and fast. Follow our step-by-step instructions below:

Insert a code into the text box to redeem your code | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Launch Balthazar in Roblox. Insert a code from our list in the Redeem Code text box on the left side. Hit Enter to grab your rewards.

How to get more Balthazar codes

For the latest Balthazar codes, bookmark this article (CTRL+D) because we do our best to track down active ones and place them here for easy access.

However, if you want to participate in various special events and giveaways, join the developer’s Balthazar Discord server or the Team Quasar Roblox group.

Why are my Balthazar codes not working?

Have you checked your spelling? You should always double-check for typos when entering Balthazar codes because they’re usually strings of upper- and lowercase letters, numbers, and special symbols. To minimize potential typos, copy the code you wish to use from our list and paste it directly into the game. Also, if you get the message Invalid!, that means the code has expired, so try to be quick whenever you see the latest drops.

Other ways to get free rewards in Balthazar

Besides redeeming Balthazar codes for freebies, there is not much you can do to earn extra resources. You can always check the developer’s Discord server (linked above) for special events and giveaways, as the developer tends to organize them frequently.

What is Balthazar?

Balthazar is a Roblox fighting game with Soulslike elements. You engage in battle as soon as you spawn, so make sure to learn controls before you start because everyone wants to end you. Attack players who are low on health, collect Kills, and upgrade your weapons whenever possible, especially when you have the chance to use some codes!

For more freebies in other popular Roblox games, visit our Roblox Codes section. There, you can find awesome resources for all your favorite titles, including a list of the latest Bending Battlegrounds codes.

