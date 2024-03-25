Bending Battlegrounds codes (March 2024)

If you’ve ever wanted to bend elements like Aang, Zuko, or Katara, jump straight into the Bending Battlegrounds arena and use all your skills to be the last bender standing! Upgrading your character takes a lot of fighting, but thankfully, you can rely on Bending Battlegrounds codes.

Using Bending Battlegrounds codes, you’ll grab more resources and be able to boost your character to the top of the leaderboards in no time. If you’re looking for freebies for other titles inspired by Avatar: The Last Airbender, check out our article on RoBending codes and grab those rewards before they expire!

All Bending Battlegrounds codes list

Bending Battlegrounds codes (Working)

release—Redeem for 50 Gold

Bending Battlegrounds codes (Expired)

There are no expired Bending Battlegrounds codes right now.

How to redeem codes in Bending Battlegrounds

Redeeming Bending Battlegrounds codes requires only a few steps—check out our guide below:

Use the Store to redeem your codes | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Run Bending Battlegrounds in Roblox. Click on Store in the menu on the left. Scroll down until you reach the code redemption feature. Input a code into the Enter Code field. Click on Submit to get your free rewards!

How to get more Bending Battlegrounds codes

If you want to look for Bending Battlegrounds codes on your own, you can join the W1BI Discord server and become a member of the Earthbending Arena Roblox group. However, digging for codes takes a lot of time, so the best solution is to bookmark our article and visit it regularly. We’re always on the lookout for new drops, and we make sure that our list is up-to-date!

Why are my Bending Battlegrounds codes not working?

Bending Battlegrounds codes are case-sensitive, so the most common explanation for them not working is that you’ve mistyped something. Instead of entering codes manually, you should rely on the good old copy/paste method and grab them straight from our article. If this doesn’t solve the problem, it means that the developer has taken that particular code down. If you find any expired codes, let us know, and we’ll update our list ASAP!

Other ways to get free rewards in Bending Battlegrounds

Besides using Bending Battlegrounds codes, there are several other ways to grab freebies in the game. You should log in regularly to collect your daily awards and spin the Lucky Wheel every 24 hours to get Gold, Gems, Items, and other rewards. Also, if you join the Roblox group we’ve linked above, you can grab the Group Reward from the big gift box.

What is Bending Battlegrounds?

Bending Battlegrounds is a ruthless Roblox fighting game based on the Avatar: The Last Airbender anime series. As soon as you enter the arena, you fight to survive and gain as many kills as possible. After every round, you gain rewards, including Gold and Gems, that you can use to upgrade your character. You also unlock new bending abilities to vanquish your foes in more diverse ways.

