Nightmare Elemental codes (December 2023)

Become an elemental sorcerer within the enchanting world of Nightmare Elemental. Master one of the thirteen elements, or spin the wheel and combine multiple classes to create unique spells. Defeat players who dare to stand in your path of becoming the supreme magic user on the server.

You can make your path to becoming the Avatar easier by redeeming Nightmare Elemental codes and receiving free spins! Why limit yourself to just one element? Open new paths and try different forms of magic until you craft the sorcerer of your dreams. And if you want to play a fighting game that packs a powerful punch, check out our Ultra Unfair codes article to obtain glorious rewards in that experience as well!

All Nightmare Elemental codes list

Active Nightmare Elemental codes

christmascode987 —Redeem for 24 Spins (New)

—Redeem for 24 Spins merrychristmas2023 —Redeem for 0.1 Multiplier (1 hour) (New)

—Redeem for 0.1 Multiplier (1 hour) bonusgift123 —Redeem for 0.1 Multiplier (1 hour)

—Redeem for 0.1 Multiplier (1 hour) inviteyourfriendsplease —Redeem for 0.25 Multiplier (30 minutes)

—Redeem for 0.25 Multiplier (30 minutes) arenaduels5 —Redeem for 0.25 Multiplier (1 hour)

—Redeem for 0.25 Multiplier (1 hour) 123_christmas—Redeem for 16 Spins

Expired Nightmare Elemental codes

How to redeem codes in Nightmare Elemental

Redeem Nightmare Elemental codes by following the guide below:

Click Verify to redeem your code | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Launch Nightmare Elemental in Roblox. Click on the house icon in the top-left corner of your screen. Go to the Codes tab. Type the code into the text box. Click Verify and claim your goodies.

How can you get more Nightmare Elemental codes?

By joining the Banana Bunch!! Roblox group and Nightmare Elemental Discord server, you won’t miss the latest Nightmare Elemental codes. However, that will still require a lot of scrolling through unrelated messages and comments. You can avoid unnecessary time wasting by bookmarking this article. This way, you’ll be able to instantly get all the codes in one place and redeem them with no fuss.

Why are my Nightmare Elemental codes not working?

Check the spelling of your Nightmare Elemental codes as you type them in since it is quite easy to forget to add a number or a symbol. Codes need to be correctly entered to work, so it’s best to copy/paste them from our Working list into the game.

Also, don’t forget to redeem codes for this game as soon as you see a new one because they can expire fast. Let us know if you find an outdated code on our Active list, and we will quickly investigate and update our guide.

Other ways to get free rewards in Nightmare Elemental

After you’re done redeeming Nightmare Elemental codes, you can get more free spins and boosts by joining the server every day to receive your daily login goodies. A group reward will also be waiting if you join the official Roblox group (linked above) beforehand. Special events and giveaways are also something to look out for, as developers organize them from time to time on the game’s social media pages.

What is Nightmare Elemental?

Enter the magical realm of Nightmare Elemental, a fighting Roblox game with elemental spell-casting. You are tasked with increasing your EXP and Honor by exploring terrains, battling other players, destroying objects scattered around the map, and meditating. Spin the wheel to pick an element, or combine multiple classes to create new magic that will make your sorcerer unique.

