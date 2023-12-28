Ultra Unfair codes (December 2023)

Arena-styled fighting experiences always provide tons of fun—until someone else is stronger than you. Ultra Unfair is no exception, offering fast-paced combat and various cool powers to unlock. Are you ready to customize your avatar, grab a weapon, and flex your skills in battle?

While I was convinced I was, nothing can prepare you for a far more experienced opponent decked in epic armor, crushing you as soon as you spawn. Thankfully, Ultra Unfair codes are here to help you become a masterful champion by offering a variety of boosts and money for free. And, if you want to claim more free rewards in an equally engaging game, visit our Clover Battlegrounds codes list!

All Ultra Unfair codes list

Ultra Unfair codes (Working)

! MERRYCHRISTMAS —Redeem for 500 Cash Boost and 500 XP Boost (Requires Level 3)

—Redeem for 500 Cash Boost and 500 XP Boost !WEEKEND —Redeem for 600 Fast Roll

—Redeem for 600 Fast Roll !17KLIKES!!! —Redeem for 300 Cash Boost and 300 XP Boost (Requires Level 3)

—Redeem for 300 Cash Boost and 300 XP Boost !16KLIKES —Redeem for 300 XP Boost (Requires Level 3)

—Redeem for 300 XP Boost !PitySystem —Redeem for 600 Fast Roll (Requires Level 3)

—Redeem for 600 Fast Roll !awesome10klikes —Redeem for 300 Cash Boost and 300 XP Boost (Requires Level 3)

—Redeem for 300 Cash Boost and 300 XP Boost !update2 —Redeem for 500,000 Money (Requires Level 3)

—Redeem for 500,000 Money !update4 —Redeem for 1,000,000 Money (Requires Level 3)

—Redeem for 1,000,000 Money !7500likesyay —Redeem for 500,000 Money (Requires Level 3)

—Redeem for 500,000 Money !6000likes! —Redeem for 500,000 Money (Requires Level 3)

—Redeem for 500,000 Money !10KMEMBERS —Redeem for 500,000 Money (Requires Level 3)

—Redeem for 500,000 Money !a mongoose —Redeem for a Cash Boost and XP Boost (Requires level 4)

—Redeem for a Cash Boost and XP Boost !100K —Redeem for 1,000,000 Money (Requires Level 3)

—Redeem for 1,000,000 Money !Group—Redeem for 500,000 Money (Requires Level 3 and joining the Roblox group)

Ultra Unfair codes (Expired)

How to redeem codes in Ultra Unfair

If you’re not sure where to redeem Ultra Unfair codes, follow the steps below:

Enter your code into the chat box to redeem it | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Launch Ultra Unfair in Roblox. Click the chat icon in the upper-left corner of the screen. Type your code into the text box. Press Enter to claim your rewards.

How can you get more Ultra Unfair codes?

The developers release the latest Ultra Unfair codes on their X account (@Btkelley1) and the BtKing Studios Discord server. Those are the perfect starting points if you enjoy going on code-hunting adventures by yourself. However, if you prefer getting your free rewards as quickly as possible, there’s a more convenient method. Bookmark this page and visit occasionally to see what’s new.

Why are my Ultra Unfair codes not working?

Many Ultra Unfair codes have special requirements you need to reach, such as certain levels. We will note them in such cases so you know what to do. Aside from that, be careful with the spelling because the codes tend to get rather lengthy. We recommend copying and pasting them into the chat to avoid all typo-related issues.

If nothing helps, your code has likely expired. Roblox codes aren’t permanent, so try claiming your free rewards as soon as possible. In case you notice a stray invalid code, notify us so we can investigate the problem and update our list accordingly.

Other ways to get free rewards in Ultra Unfair

As of the time of writing, there are not many ways to score easy freebies besides redeeming Ultra Unfair codes. If you’re interested in some extra stuff, we recommend joining the above-linked official Discord server and participating in giveaways. Alternatively, you’ll just have to roll up your sleeves and jump into battle to keep progressing.

What is Ultra Unfair?

Ultra Unfair is a challenging Roblox fighting experience where you battle NPCs and other players trying to be the last person standing. Improve your skills and weapons by training and earning money you can use to purchase power-ups. Solve quests and unlock new areas with more powerful enemies awaiting! And, if you find the game living up to its name, don’t be afraid to redeem Ultra Unfair codes as a backup!

If you love Roblox games where you can redeem codes for freebies, explore the rest of our dedicated Codes section to get additional rewards!