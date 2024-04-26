UGC RNG codes (April 2024)

Updated Apr. 26, 2024: Added new codes!

Sit back, relax, and enjoy the ride as you keep rolling for those UGCs. It might seem like darkness will always prevail, but do not waver off your given path, for there is light at the end of the tunnel. It comes in the form of UGC RNG codes.

UGC RNG codes will grant you more spins so that you can keep on collecting those UGCs. Don’t forget to redeem them fast because you never know how long they’re going to be available for. If you want to try another Roblox experience with freebies, check out our list of Dance for UGC codes.

All UGC RNG codes list

UGC RNG codes (Active)

ShadowMonarch— Redeem for 50 Spins

UGC RNG codes (Expired)

Arc1

Arc2

How to redeem codes in UGC RNG

To redeem codes in UGC RNG, follow the instructions below:

Click here to redeem codes | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Join the Mikami Studio Roblox group. Launch UGC RNG on Roblox. Click on the Codes button on the left side. Use the Enter Code field to input a code. Click on Redeem and receive your free spins!

How to get more UGC RNG codes

We update the list of UGC RNG codes as soon as new ones drop, so make sure to bookmark this article (CTRL+D). However, for people who want to search on their own, follow the official X profile (@_JustMikami), YouTube (@_JustMikami), the Mikami Studios Roblox group, and the official Mikami’s Studios Discord server.

Why are my UGC RNG codes not working?

Your UGC RNG codes are probably not working for these reasons. The primary and most common reason is misspelling. Triple-check for possible typos. These codes have special characters, numbers, and capitalized letters, so it’s easy to make a mistake. The easiest way to avoid this issue is to copy and paste the code you want to use directly from the article into the game.

The other possible issue you might be encountering is the codes expiring. Enter the codes as soon as possible to make sure they stay valid.

How to get other free rewards in UGC RNG

Besides redeeming UGC RNG codes, you get freebies by playing the game and logging in. Each day, you can claim free spins just for coming back to the game and playing it long enough. After each minute of playing, you get one spin. On top of all of this, you can participate in giveaways announced on Mikami’s Studio Discord server (linked above).

What is UGC RNG?

UGC RNG is a chill, relaxing rolling game where you test your luck and try to get UGC items that you are able to use in any game outside of this experience. Are you ready to risk it all and prove to everyone that it’s not just luck but determination? Then, you better redeem all the codes from this guide.

Make sure to visit more articles in our dedicated Roblox Codes section here on Dot Esports to find out how to claim freebies in other Roblox titles. We have guides with codes for more RNG titles, including a list of Spin For Free UGC codes.

