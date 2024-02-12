Dance for UGC codes (February 2024)

It’s always fun to watch my character dance in Dance for UGC. In this groovy game, you can get showered with free items, but you will have to keep dancing to get them. With each minute that passes, you collect Fame Points and then exchange them in the UGC Shop.

This may mean that you’ll have to dance for hours, so use Dance for UGC codes if your avatar doesn’t have that much stamina. By redeeming these handy codes, you can claim a ton of free Fame Points. Why struggle and keep grinding for the item you want when there are codes to help? If you want more free accessories, check out our list of UGC Limited Codes codes and claim more freebies!

All Dance for UGC codes list

Active Dance for UGC codes

LoveAll —Redeem for 35,000 Fame Points (New)

—Redeem for 35,000 Fame Points WelcomeCelebrities—Redeem for 30,000 Fame Points

InputCode

TrueOrFalse

GoodMorning

PondStore

FollowingDFU

FavoriteDFU

BeAFriend

CloserThanThis

GetAGuitar

WelcomeFebruary

GoodByeJanuary

BeThereForMe

PerfectNight

HelloFriends

FeelingGood

NumberOne

SuperShy

FirstUpdate

BeFamous

RewardForShutDown

LuckyDay

How to redeem codes in Dance for UGC

To redeem codes in Dance for UGC, follow the guide below:

Click on Redeem to claim your reward | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Open Dance for UGC in Roblox. Click the Codes icon on the left side. Type the code into the text box. Click Redeem to grab the freebies.

How to get more Dance for UGC codes

You can skim through the POND STORE Discord, the developer’s X account (@lily_pondstore), and POND STORE Roblox group for Dance for UGC codes. However, bookmarking our article is the better option because you’ll save time instead of going through all the socials by yourself. Just click that little star icon in the top-right corner of your browser to bookmark this guide and occasionally check it for updates.

Why are my Dance for UGC codes not working?

Dance for UGC codes need to be entered correctly to work. Look out for spelling mistakes and use copy/paste to input the code directly into the game. Also, codes are active for a limited time only, so you might occasionally run into an expired code. Contact us if you find one on our list of active codes, and we will investigate.

Other ways to get free rewards in Dance for UGC

Dance for UGC codes provide amazing free goodies, but you can get additional rewards in-game. Joining the Roblox group that we linked above or inviting friends will unlock free frames. There are also daily rewards and free spins that replenish every minute and bring useful freebies.

What is Dance for UGC?

Your legs need to keep moving in Dance for UGC. In this Roblox dancing game, your character needs to keep dancing to gather Fame Points. After you earn enough Fames, you can go to the shop and exchange them for all kinds of cool UGC items.

