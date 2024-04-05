Shakes and Fidget codes (April 2024)

If you’re looking for a funny and engaging mobile/browser RPG, try Shakes and Fidget. However, fighting monsters, exploring dungeons, and taking part in PvP fights can be challenging tasks, especially if you don’t have the right equipment.

Grinding for Coins, EXP, and other items isn’t the only way to make your character stronger. Redeeming Shakes and Fidget codes will give you Mushrooms, Lucky Coins, and other necessary items that will help you become a formidable hero and defeat all the enemies! If you’d like to try a different kind of RPG mobile titles, check out our list of Echocalypse codes to learn how to obtain freebies in that popular game as well!

All Shakes and Fidget (S&F) codes list

Shakes and Fidget codes (Working)

FUSION22 —Redeem for rewards (only works on old fusion servers)

—Redeem for rewards (only works on old fusion servers) DISCORDANNIVERSARY5—Redeem for 50 Lucky Coins, 5 Mushrooms, and 50 Quicksand Hourglasses

Shakes and Fidget codes (Expired) show more PopPopsicle

1Mil

PROTEX-1S6V

DOMCAOFFICIAL-PEBF

HELLEVATOR_22

icouldreallyuseawish

Release

Christmas

HUNRIZZLE-G4UQ

Halloween

PROTEX-EU8

HEART_22

sus

5ZUIFIAGH6YD8

KNHMZKPYTYE6E

Dis

UGTFOOLD

ZSOMBEY-S8R2

PROTEX-V9L3

DOMCAOFFICIAL-W4D8

N3UTR4L-T2A8

STPATRICK

4_ADVENT_23

RAJMOND-EU8

ZSOMBEYHD-EU6

DOMCAOFFICIAL-EU8

RUDI361-EU8

PROTEX-EU8

N3UTR4L-EU6

HUNRIZZLE-EU6

RUDI361-EU6

IDIOTA-EU6

EZEKIAHFR-EU6

DERAPHIN-EU6

MOZONE-EU6

PROTEX-EU6

ZSOMBEY-BS2E

Lucky22

RAJMOND-9G2S

EZEKIAH-35DF

S0S300URGTO79

ZSOMBEY-NZD9

N3UTR4L-77QY

Imposter

DOMCAOFFICIAL-1V8N show less

How to redeem codes in Shakes and Fidget

To redeem Shakes and Fidget codes, follow the steps below:

Click here to get rewards | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Launch Shakes and Fidget in your browser. Create your character. Click the yellow cross-like button next to your avatar picture. Scroll down and click on the Cash coupon option. Enter your code into the text box. Press Enter on your keyboard or click the Give me the bonus! button to claim your freebies.

How to get more S&F codes

You can find Shakes and Fidget codes on the following socials:

Looking for codes on all these platforms is a time-consuming task. We advise you to bookmark this page to get all the active codes in one place. We monitor all the official sources daily and add the latest codes as soon as they drop, so come back often to find the newest updates.

Why are my Shakes and Fidget codes not working?

Expired codes and typos are the most common issues players face when redeeming Shakes and Fidget codes. To avoid losing a chance to claim freebies due to an invalid code, we recommend you redeem codes as soon as we add them to our list. Let us know if you find a problematic code in this guide, and we will test it and make the required changes to our lists. To ensure spelling mistakes aren’t stopping you from getting the rewards, consider copying and pasting the codes instead of entering them manually.

Other ways to get free rewards in Shakes and Fidget

While redeeming Shakes and Fidget codes is the best way to get many useful freebies, you can also get free Mushrooms if you connect your character with your S&F account. Additionally, you can keep an eye on the socials listed above to be in the loop with any future giveaways or special events where you could win more free goodies.

What is Shakes and Fidget?

Shakes and Fidget is a fantasy RPG title where you get to enjoy humorous artwork and storytelling while completing fun quests, engaging in combat, and exploring various locations. Create your character by choosing from different races (e.g., Human, Elf, Dwarf, etc.) and classes (e.g., warrior, mage, rogue, etc.). You can join guilds, participate in PvP battles, and complete various activities to earn EXP, Gold, and other items to improve your character.

