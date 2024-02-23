Second Piece codes (February 2024)

In Second Piece, you can gain pretty cool abilities by collecting Devil Fruits, but this may not be enough to become the strongest. Rolling the best Race is also important, but what if you run out of Rerolls before you get the Race you’re satisfied with?

Redeeming Second Piece codes will give you a lot of free Rerolls and other valuable goodies that you can use to improve your character’s stats more easily. Make sure to redeem all the codes while they’re still active and face all the foes worry-free! Also, check out our A Piece codes article to get awesome freebies in this One-Piece-inspired game, too!

All Second Piece codes list

Second Piece codes (working)

!code gojoontop —Redeem for Rerolls (lvl 7500 required)

—Redeem for Rerolls !code chxmei —Redeem for Rerolls (lvl 7500 required)

—Redeem for Rerolls !code jjkupdatepart2isreal —Redeem for Rerolls (lvl 7500 required)

—Redeem for Rerolls !code sukunaontop —Redeem for 5 Race Rerolls (lvl 7500 required)

—Redeem for 5 Race Rerolls !code techniquefromtheheianera —Redeem for Rerolls (lvl 5000 required)

—Redeem for Rerolls !code qualityoflife—Redeem for Rerolls (lvl 5000 required)

Second Piece codes (expired) show more !code SukunaUpdate

!code NoWorldBossCode

!code RudeusGreyrat

!code ihatechxmei

!code ihatesecondpiece show less

How to redeem codes in Second Piece

Follow the steps below to redeem Second Piece codes.

Launch Second Piece on Roblox. Click the chat button in the upper-left corner of your screen. Type in !code followed by a space and the code you want to redeem. Press Enter to claim the goodies.

How to get more Second Piece codes

The quickest way to get all the active Second Piece codes is to save this page. We update our working list regularly, so come back every few days to get the newest freebies. If you have time and don’t mind going through hundreds of messages, you can also join the official Second Piece Discord server and search for codes there.

Why are my Second Piece codes not working?

Second Piece codes expire after some time, but before you suspect this is the issue, you should double-check your spelling. Making a typo or using the wrong case will cost you the goodies, so copy and paste the codes into the chat box to ensure the codes are free of spelling errors. Also, don’t forget to type in !codes before the actual code, as the game won’t accept the code without that part.

Other ways to get free rewards in Second Piece

Currently, redeeming Second Piece codes isn’t the only way to get freebies. Check the official Discord (linked above) occasionally to see if there are any active giveaways or events where you can participate and potentially win prizes. You can also join the Lanchuria Shrine Roblox group to check for group-exclusive rewards.

What is Second Piece?

If you enjoy fighting Roblox games and One Piece anime, Second Piece is for you. In this adventure RPG, you get to explore islands, find and consume Devil Fruits, and collect anime-inspired fighters with the goal of making your character stronger. Unlock unique abilities and complete quests while fighting various foes to increase your stats and level up. And if you need help rolling the best Race, redeem the codes listed above!

