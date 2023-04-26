Honkai Star Rail Codes (April 2023)

You'll want to claim these bountiful rewards as soon as possible.

Another gem from miHoYo has arrived: Honkai Star Rail, an action-packed role-playing game that features turn-based combat, intergalactic travel, and a massive roster of characters.

There’s a lot to delve into, but recruiting the cast of iconic characters is a top priority, which is why many Trailblazers are likely looking for Honkai Star Rail codes that will grant rewards to help them get closer to achieving their goals.

Honkai Star Rail is the fourth installment in the Honkai series, with Honkai Impact 3rd being the last one. The game features a space fantasy adventure where players set off on the Astral Express train and travel through the cosmos, taking on enemies and exploring different worlds along the way. As is the case with most miHoYo games, a dynamic cast of characters is at the heart of it all but Honkai Star Rail is extra special for many fans since it features reimagined versions of iconic Honkai Impact 3rd recruits.

The developers behind Honkai are the same ones behind Genshin, which is highly popular and continues to thrive. Genshin’s longstanding success is a massive reason players were already on board with Honkai Star Rail long before it launched.

Honkai features generally familiar gameplay for those who are fans of miHoYo’s other work and will also continue to add content well after the game’s initial release. Like miHoYo’s other games, Honkai Star Rail is free to play. However, the game operates as a gacha title, which means players can choose to spend real money if they are finding the unpredictable system is not giving them what they desire.

The space fantasy RPG will never force players to spend money to obtain assets, but doing so will ensure they eventually obtain what they desire from gacha system due to Honkai Star Rail’s underlying pity system. Players of Genshin or miHoYo’s other games likely know how unforgiving the gacha system can be, but in my experience, the pity system makes it much more bearable since you are ultimately guaranteed your desired asset as long as you strategize carefully.

Codes are a powerful way to gain free rewards that will overall better your Honkai Star Rail experience. You’ll want to ensure that you claim them quickly though as most codes are only usable for a few days from when they launch.

Because of their limited lifespan, codes rotate in and out of circulation constantly. Below, you can find all of the active codes in Honkai Star Rail, which are updated as they release.

All working Honkai Star Rail codes

There are currently three active codes for Honkai Star Rail. These codes are:

HSRGRANDOPEN1

HSRGRANDOPEN2

HSRGRANDOPEN3

All three codes will only be usable until April 30, so players will want to redeem them as soon as possible. The code redemption process for Honkai Star Rail is straightforward and looks the same regardless of which platform you are playing on.

No other codes currently exist, but as new ones are released they will be added here.