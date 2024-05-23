Highschool Hoops official game artwork
Image via delphw
Category:
Codes

Highschool Hoops codes (May 2024)

It's time to score some points with Highschool Hoops codes! Just don't wait for too long, or they will expire!
Image of Jovan Krstić
Jovan Krstić
|
Published: May 23, 2024 05:12 am

Updated May 22, 2024: We added new codes!

Recommended Videos

Have you always wanted to be the best basketball player in your high school? Well, dig out your basketball shorts and wristbands—it’s time to earn your keep on the court. Highschool Hoops brings street basketball excitement to Roblox, letting you create your custom player and take them to streetball greatness.

Highschool Hoops codes will help galvanize your b-ball career big time by providing you with all the Coins and packs you need to demolish opponents in the paint. Once you’re all decked out in the best power-ups, it’s up to you to show what you’ve got and train to reach the highest of highs. If you’re searching for similar Roblox experiences, check out our article with Basketball Legends codes and redeem them for more awesome freebies.

All Highschool Hoops codes list

Highschool Hoops codes (Working)

  • HSH_DEMO—Redeem for x2 Rookie Pack and 2K Coins (New)
  • HSHX—Redeem for x1 Pro Pack and 5K Coins (New)
  • IAMLEGEND—Redeem for x1 Pro Pack and 5K Coins (New)
  • IAMNOTABOT—Redeem for a Restored Streak and 5 losses removed (New)
  • 1MIL—Redeem for x1 Pro Pack and 5K Coins (New)

Highschool Hoops codes (Expired)

HSHTIKTOK
QUAVO
IMPRO
Relox
NoMoreLz
NoLz_2
NoLz_3
NoLz_4

How to redeem codes in Highschool Hoops

Highschool Hoops codes are easy to redeem if you follow this simple five-step guide:

  • Highschool Hoops Menu screen
    Open the Menu page and then click on Codes | Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Highschool Hoops code redeem page
    Enter and redeem your codes here | Screenshot by Dot Esports
  1. Launch Highschool Hoops on Roblox.
  2. Hit the Tab key on your keyboard to open the menu.
  3. Click the Codes button (1) to open the code redemption window.
  4. Input your codes in the Enter Code text box (2).
  5. Press Redeem Code (3) to obtain your free prize.

How to get more Highschool Hoops codes

The best place to find more Highschool Hoops codes is right here. Bookmark this article by pressing CTRL+D and check back as often as you can. We’ll add new codes as soon as they appear, but if you want to look for them yourself, take a look at these socials:

Why are my Highschool Hoops codes not working?

Make sure that your Highschool Hoops codes contain no spelling or casing errors before you hit that Redeem Code button. To save yourself some time, copy and paste them straight into the code redemption box. If you’re still getting the Code invalid message, they’ve likely expired and can’t be used anymore.

Other ways to get free rewards in Highschool Hoops

Highschool Hoops Daily Quest button
Get your free rewards here! | Screenshot by Dot Esports

After you’re done redeeming all the active Highschool Hoops codes, you can win extra Coins by logging into the game every day and completing daily quests. Alternatively, check the above-linked Discord server for a chance to participate in giveaways and learn about the latest promos.

What is Highschool Hoops?

Highschool Hoops is a Roblox basketball game that puts you in the shoes of a custom basketball player on a path to stardom. You progress through the game by shooting hoops with other players and trying to score as many points as possible. Scoring points earns you Coins you can spend on buying shorts, haircuts, shoes, and other pieces of clothing. You can also spend Coins on packs that yield random accessories, effects, animations, and large Coin bundles.

If you’re on the hunt for more Roblox sports games, jump into our article with Super League Soccer (SLS) codes. To find codes for other awesome titles, check out the rest of our Roblox Codes section.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Cursed RNG codes (May 2024)
Cursed RNG official artwork
Category: Codes
Codes
Cursed RNG codes (May 2024)
Maja Kovačević Maja Kovačević May 23, 2024
Read Article Anime RNG Battlegrounds codes (May 2024)
Anime RNG Battlegrounds official artwork
Category: Codes
Codes
Anime RNG Battlegrounds codes (May 2024)
Maja Kovačević Maja Kovačević May 23, 2024
Read Article Legend of Mushroom codes (May 2024)
Legend of Mushroom promo image
Category: Codes
Codes
Legend of Mushroom codes (May 2024)
Kristina Timotic Kristina Timotic May 23, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Cursed RNG codes (May 2024)
Cursed RNG official artwork
Category: Codes
Codes
Cursed RNG codes (May 2024)
Maja Kovačević Maja Kovačević May 23, 2024
Read Article Anime RNG Battlegrounds codes (May 2024)
Anime RNG Battlegrounds official artwork
Category: Codes
Codes
Anime RNG Battlegrounds codes (May 2024)
Maja Kovačević Maja Kovačević May 23, 2024
Read Article Legend of Mushroom codes (May 2024)
Legend of Mushroom promo image
Category: Codes
Codes
Legend of Mushroom codes (May 2024)
Kristina Timotic Kristina Timotic May 23, 2024
Author
Jovan Krstić
Jovan, a Codes Writer at GAMURS, applies his extensive gaming background and research skills to uncover every available code. His gaming interests span genres such as racing, horror, first-person shooters, and RPGs. Outside of work, he enjoys competitive gaming in Destiny 2, ranking up in EA FC's Ultimate Team, and playing Overcooked 2.