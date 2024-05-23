Highschool Hoops codes (May 2024)

Updated May 22, 2024: We added new codes!

Have you always wanted to be the best basketball player in your high school? Well, dig out your basketball shorts and wristbands—it’s time to earn your keep on the court. Highschool Hoops brings street basketball excitement to Roblox, letting you create your custom player and take them to streetball greatness.

Highschool Hoops codes will help galvanize your b-ball career big time by providing you with all the Coins and packs you need to demolish opponents in the paint. Once you’re all decked out in the best power-ups, it’s up to you to show what you’ve got and train to reach the highest of highs. If you’re searching for similar Roblox experiences, check out our article with Basketball Legends codes and redeem them for more awesome freebies.

All Highschool Hoops codes list

Highschool Hoops codes (Working)

HSH_DEMO —Redeem for x2 Rookie Pack and 2K Coins (New)

—Redeem for x2 Rookie Pack and 2K Coins HSHX —Redeem for x1 Pro Pack and 5K Coins (New)

—Redeem for x1 Pro Pack and 5K Coins IAMLEGEND —Redeem for x1 Pro Pack and 5K Coins (New)

—Redeem for x1 Pro Pack and 5K Coins IAMNOTABOT —Redeem for a Restored Streak and 5 losses removed (New)

—Redeem for a Restored Streak and 5 losses removed 1MIL—Redeem for x1 Pro Pack and 5K Coins (New)

Highschool Hoops codes (Expired)

show more HSHTIKTOK

QUAVO

IMPRO

Relox

NoMoreLz

NoLz_2

NoLz_3

NoLz_4 show less

How to redeem codes in Highschool Hoops

Highschool Hoops codes are easy to redeem if you follow this simple five-step guide:

Open the Menu page and then click on Codes | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Enter and redeem your codes here | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Launch Highschool Hoops on Roblox. Hit the Tab key on your keyboard to open the menu. Click the Codes button (1) to open the code redemption window. Input your codes in the Enter Code text box (2). Press Redeem Code (3) to obtain your free prize.

How to get more Highschool Hoops codes

The best place to find more Highschool Hoops codes is right here. Bookmark this article by pressing CTRL+D and check back as often as you can. We’ll add new codes as soon as they appear, but if you want to look for them yourself, take a look at these socials:

Why are my Highschool Hoops codes not working?

Make sure that your Highschool Hoops codes contain no spelling or casing errors before you hit that Redeem Code button. To save yourself some time, copy and paste them straight into the code redemption box. If you’re still getting the Code invalid message, they’ve likely expired and can’t be used anymore.

Other ways to get free rewards in Highschool Hoops

Get your free rewards here! | Screenshot by Dot Esports

After you’re done redeeming all the active Highschool Hoops codes, you can win extra Coins by logging into the game every day and completing daily quests. Alternatively, check the above-linked Discord server for a chance to participate in giveaways and learn about the latest promos.

What is Highschool Hoops?

Highschool Hoops is a Roblox basketball game that puts you in the shoes of a custom basketball player on a path to stardom. You progress through the game by shooting hoops with other players and trying to score as many points as possible. Scoring points earns you Coins you can spend on buying shorts, haircuts, shoes, and other pieces of clothing. You can also spend Coins on packs that yield random accessories, effects, animations, and large Coin bundles.

