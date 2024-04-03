TTD 3 codes (April 2024)

It’s time to dance, so grab those dancing shoes from the closet and throw them away because you’ll get more fabulous things in this game. You’ll want to shine in front of everyone who’s watching, so use TTD 3 codes to slay on the dancefloor ASAP!
Thanks to TTD 3 codes, you’ll get more Tokens and be able to purchase the coolest props, effects, and nametags in the game’s shop. If you’re looking for similar Roblox experiences, check out our article on Dance for UGC codes and grab all the free rewards for that game as well.
All TTD 3 codes list
Active TTD 3 codes
- infinitetokens—Redeem for 1 Token (New)
- EASTER24—Redeem for 324 Tokens (New)
- MAGICAL—Redeem for 100 Tokens
Expired TTD 3 codes
- ASSUMING
- ALMOSTFEB24
- DESERTED
- EASTERBUNNY
- BLINGBLING
- FOLLOWUS
- LOVE2024
- SECRETSANTA
- DOYOUREMEMBER
- HAPPY3M
- PRIDE2022
- CHAPTER3
- ITSTIIIME
- SUBWAY
- VALENTINES2023
- FROZENCOLD23
- FASTMOVER
- PRESETS
- WOOPWOOP
- BACKTOSCHOOL
- 1BIL
- BLOX
- TTD31BIL
- DANCERUSH
- GLAMOUR
- PRO
- SUMMERTIME
- FALLINGLEAVES
- 2MILLION
- TTD31BIL
- ttd3ontop
- SUMMER
- HAPPYAPRIL
- CLICKBOOM
- SUBWAY
- NOOBY
- AHARDRESET
- VOICECHATON
- STURDYV2
- EASTER2022
- HALLOWEEN2022
- VAULT
- ARTIFACT
- PRESENTS23
- HAPPYLEAPYEAR
- SHAMROCK
- NEWYEAR2023
- HAPPY3M
- FCXTTD3
- 800MVISITS
- SPOOKYSEASONINCOMING
- REBUILDING
- MAGICAL
- MOOLAH
- BETHERE
- HYPNOTIZED
- PRETTYFX
- PUMPKINSOUP
- BLUESKY
- FNF
- SHANTIES
- GR4FF1T1
- ALPHAQUEST
- WOOPWOOP
- VALENTINES2022
- ALPHAQUESTs
- NY24
- RDC23
- 2023
- JUSTBUSINESS
- AUTUMN
- christmas2021
- JOYRIDE
- DEFROSTING
- FREEZINGWINTER
- INDEPENDENCE
- IRONIC
- FROSTY23
- WELCOMETO2022
- AGIFTFROMUS
- BETHERE
- SPOOKY23
- Hallowvember
- stafftraining
- GETSTURDY
- INFINITEDANCING
- SANDUNDERTABLE
- HBD EVAN!
- BARBNATOM
- WINTER!
- ALMOSTSUMMER
- ALMOSTSPRING24
- MOVEIT
- AHARDRESET
- ROKI
- CHECKOUTOURMERCH
- HOTDAYS
- TTD3
- WEDNESDAY
- HAPPYDECEMBER23
- SCARYBUDDIES
How to redeem codes in TTD 3
Here’s what you need to do to redeem TTD 3 codes:
- Run TTD 3 in Roblox.
- Visit the in-game Shop
- Press E to interact with the seller.
- Click on the blue gift box icon in the top-right corner of the pop-up window.
- Use the Enter Code Here field to input a code.
- Click on Redeem to grab your freebies!
How to get more TTD 3 codes
If you’re looking for all TTD 3 codes in one curated list, our article is the best place to find them. Bookmark this page (CTRL+D) and come back to it regularly because we’re always on top of fresh drops!
If you really want to look for TTD 3 codes on your own, you can join the Emotes CO. Discord server, follow the developer’s X profile (@emotescorp), and join the Emotes CO. Roblox group.
Why are my TTD 3 codes not working?
If you’re having trouble redeeming your TTD 3 codes, there are usually two culprits to blame:
- You’ve mistyped something: Codes are case-sensitive, so it’s best to avoid entering them manually. Copy/paste them from our article straight into the game, and they should work fine.
- The code has expired: If you’re still not getting any results after checking your spelling, it means that the developer has taken the code down. If you come across any invalid codes, let us know, and we’ll update our list ASAP!
Other ways to get free rewards in TTD 3
When you’re done redeeming TTD 3 codes, you can grab more freebies in the game. By joining the Roblox group we’ve linked above, you’ll get exclusive emotes and glowsticks. Join the game server regularly to grab your free daily rewards and complete quests that appear on the right side of the screen. You can also visit the developer’s social media channels from time to time and take part in giveaways or special events.
What is TTD 3?
TTD 3 is a Roblox dancing experience where you can hang out with other people and show off your dance moves and cool accessories. Dancing and completing quests gives you Tokens that you can use to purchase various fabulous accessories and create the perfect outfit for your character. You can also explore different worlds where everyone’s waiting to see your dancing skills!
