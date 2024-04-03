TTD 3 codes (April 2024)

It’s time to dance, so grab those dancing shoes from the closet and throw them away because you’ll get more fabulous things in this game. You’ll want to shine in front of everyone who’s watching, so use TTD 3 codes to slay on the dancefloor ASAP!

Thanks to TTD 3 codes, you’ll get more Tokens and be able to purchase the coolest props, effects, and nametags in the game’s shop. If you’re looking for similar Roblox experiences, check out our article on Dance for UGC codes and grab all the free rewards for that game as well.

All TTD 3 codes list

Active TTD 3 codes

infinitetokens —Redeem for 1 Token (New)

—Redeem for 1 Token EASTER24 —Redeem for 324 Tokens (New)

—Redeem for 324 Tokens MAGICAL—Redeem for 100 Tokens

Expired TTD 3 codes

show more ASSUMING

ALMOSTFEB24

DESERTED

EASTERBUNNY

BLINGBLING

FOLLOWUS

LOVE2024

SECRETSANTA

DOYOUREMEMBER

HAPPY3M

PRIDE2022

CHAPTER3

ITSTIIIME

SUBWAY

VALENTINES2023

FROZENCOLD23

FASTMOVER

PRESETS

WOOPWOOP

BACKTOSCHOOL

1BIL

BLOX

TTD31BIL

DANCERUSH

GLAMOUR

PRO

SUMMERTIME

FALLINGLEAVES

2MILLION

TTD31BIL

ttd3ontop

SUMMER

HAPPYAPRIL

CLICKBOOM

SUBWAY

NOOBY

AHARDRESET

VOICECHATON

STURDYV2

EASTER2022

HALLOWEEN2022

VAULT

ARTIFACT

PRESENTS23

HAPPYLEAPYEAR

SHAMROCK

NEWYEAR2023

HAPPY3M

FCXTTD3

800MVISITS

SPOOKYSEASONINCOMING

REBUILDING

MAGICAL

MOOLAH

BETHERE

HYPNOTIZED

PRETTYFX

PUMPKINSOUP

BLUESKY

FNF

SHANTIES

GR4FF1T1

ALPHAQUEST

WOOPWOOP

VALENTINES2022

ALPHAQUESTs

NY24

RDC23

2023

JUSTBUSINESS

AUTUMN

christmas2021

JOYRIDE

DEFROSTING

FREEZINGWINTER

INDEPENDENCE

IRONIC

FROSTY23

WELCOMETO2022

AGIFTFROMUS

BETHERE

SPOOKY23

Hallowvember

stafftraining

GETSTURDY

INFINITEDANCING

SANDUNDERTABLE

HBD EVAN!

BARBNATOM

WINTER!

ALMOSTSUMMER

ALMOSTSPRING24

MOVEIT

AHARDRESET

ROKI

CHECKOUTOURMERCH

HOTDAYS

TTD3

WEDNESDAY

HAPPYDECEMBER23

SCARYBUDDIES show less

How to redeem codes in TTD 3

Here’s what you need to do to redeem TTD 3 codes:

Go here to redeem your codes | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Run TTD 3 in Roblox. Visit the in-game Shop Press E to interact with the seller. Click on the blue gift box icon in the top-right corner of the pop-up window. Use the Enter Code Here field to input a code. Click on Redeem to grab your freebies!

How to get more TTD 3 codes

If you’re looking for all TTD 3 codes in one curated list, our article is the best place to find them. Bookmark this page (CTRL+D) and come back to it regularly because we’re always on top of fresh drops!

If you really want to look for TTD 3 codes on your own, you can join the Emotes CO. Discord server, follow the developer’s X profile (@emotescorp), and join the Emotes CO. Roblox group.

Why are my TTD 3 codes not working?

If you’re having trouble redeeming your TTD 3 codes, there are usually two culprits to blame:

You’ve mistyped something : Codes are case-sensitive, so it’s best to avoid entering them manually. Copy/paste them from our article straight into the game, and they should work fine.

: Codes are case-sensitive, so it’s best to avoid entering them manually. Copy/paste them from our article straight into the game, and they should work fine. The code has expired: If you’re still not getting any results after checking your spelling, it means that the developer has taken the code down. If you come across any invalid codes, let us know, and we’ll update our list ASAP!

Other ways to get free rewards in TTD 3

When you’re done redeeming TTD 3 codes, you can grab more freebies in the game. By joining the Roblox group we’ve linked above, you’ll get exclusive emotes and glowsticks. Join the game server regularly to grab your free daily rewards and complete quests that appear on the right side of the screen. You can also visit the developer’s social media channels from time to time and take part in giveaways or special events.

What is TTD 3?

TTD 3 is a Roblox dancing experience where you can hang out with other people and show off your dance moves and cool accessories. Dancing and completing quests gives you Tokens that you can use to purchase various fabulous accessories and create the perfect outfit for your character. You can also explore different worlds where everyone’s waiting to see your dancing skills!

