Basketball Legends codes (November 2023)

Do you want to create a powerful center like Embiid or a sharpshooter like Curry? No problem! Basketball Legends on Roblox is the way to do it. Enjoy the fast-paced gameplay in various game modes (even street-style basketball) while climbing to the top of the leaderboard!

When you’re good enough to be recognized among other players, use Basketball Legends codes to buy emotes and cosmetics. They can provide you with stat boosts as well, so you can level up faster than others. If you’re interested in other Roblox sports games where you can redeem codes for freebies, check out our Untitled Boxing Game codes list.

All Basketball Legends codes list

Working Basketball Legends codes

70KLIKES —Redeem for 5k Coins (New)

—Redeem for 5k Coins coinboost —Redeem for 30-minute 2x Coin Boost

—Redeem for 30-minute 2x Coin Boost 60KLIKES—Redeem for 10k Coins

Expired Basketball Legends Codes

friday13skins

REWARDS

sorry

BOOST

40KLIKES

friday13banners

30KLIKES

CHEESY

SKINS

LOBCITY

COINS

friday13effects

1KLIKES

20KLIKES

How to redeem codes in Basketball Legends

Redeeming codes in Basketball Legends is a simple procedure. Follow our detailed instructions below to claim free rewards:

Launch Basketball Legends in Roblox. Click the CODES button (the star icon) on the left side of the screen. Enter the code in the pop-up window. Click on CLAIM! to get your free rewards.

How can you get more codes in Basketball Legends?

Like basketball professionals, we train every day to improve our skills (the code-hunting ones, of course)—just so that we can find all the working Basketball Legends codes as soon as they drop and put them in one place. If you want to be among the first players to grab the latest codes, bookmark this article (CTRL+D) and revisit it occasionally.

However, if you want to explore other ways to collect freebies or learn more about the game, the developer’s official social media channels can help you:

Why are my Basketball Legends codes not working?

Always check your spelling after entering Basketball Legends codes, as they may include numbers, letters, and special characters. We advise you to copy the code you want to use from our list and paste it straight into the game to avoid possible typos.

Also, if you get the message Code is invalid, it means the code in question is no longer active, so make sure to redeem them all as fast as possible because they will expire sooner or later.

How to get more free rewards in Basketball Legends

When there are no more Basketball Legends codes to redeem for freebies, you can collect free stuff in several other ways. Remember to claim your daily rewards and join the InfinitySports group on Roblox for more coins (1.5x multiplier) during every match. Also, when in MyPark, check the lower-right corner of the screen and grab additional coins every now and then.

What is Basketball Legends?

Basketball Legends is a Roblox basketball simulator game with quick gameplay where you can join a five-vs-five game or train for a bit and then face other players in street-style basketball. Upgrade your future G.O.A.T. by playing as many matches as possible, participating in MyPark games, and chasing the top of the leaderboard. Earn coins to customize your player with unique cosmetics and other exciting items. Remember to improve your shooting and rebounding, as you will need those skills on your way to the top!

