Anime Fantasy promo image
Image via Xestreas
Category:
Codes

Anime Fantasy codes (May 2024)

Get useful freebies with these Anime Fantasy codes!
Image of Kristina Timotic
Kristina Timotic
|
Published: May 10, 2024 08:37 am

Updated May 10, 2024: Added a new code!

Recommended Videos

If you enjoy playing tower defense games with your favorite anime heroes, Anime Fantasy is the title for you! Your main goal is to summon and equip the best units that will keep your base safe in various stages. Codes can make this job much easier.

To improve your units and create an unstoppable squad, you need all the help you can get. Anime Fantasy codes will give you Gems, Reroll Tokens, Boosts, and other free goodies that will help you upgrade your heroes or summon the new ones so your base remains intact. If you enjoy this experience, get codes for a similar game by reading our All Star Tower Defense (ASTD) codes article.

All Anime Fantasy codes list

Working Anime Fantasy codes

  • SorryForManyBugsWeAreStillFixPleaseGiveUsTime—Redeem for 50 Reroll Tokens, 5 Double Dungeon Portals, 5k Gems, and a Super Lucky Boost (Must be level 8) (New)
  • IloveKeenNew—Redeem for 500 Gems
  • Discord50kNew—Redeem for 1k Gems and 5 Reroll Tokens (Must be level 5)
  • Visit5M—Redeem for 500 Gems and 5 Reroll Tokens (Must be level 5)
  • Visit2MNew—Redeem for 500 Gems
  • CodeGlitchedNew—Redeem for 1k Gems
  • Release—Redeem for 350 Gems
  • Sub2RikTime—Redeem for 2 Reroll Tokens (Must be level 5)
  • ShadowMonarch—Redeem for 350 Gems
  • Likes10k—Redeem for 1k Gems and a Reroll Token (Must be level 5)
  • UpdPointFive—Redeem for 250 Gems
  • SorryforDelay1—Redeem for 2k Gems, 10 Reroll Tokens, and 2 Super Lucky Boosts (Must be level 5)
  • Sub2AekZaJunior—Redeem for 2 Reroll Tokens (Must be level 5)
  • WelcomeToMie—Redeem for 250 Gems
  • Sub2Jetoza—Redeem for 2 Reroll Tokens (Must be level 5)
  • SorryforShutdown2New—Redeem for 2k Gems and 5 Reroll Tokens (Must be level 5)

Expired Anime Fantasy codes

  • SorryForDelay!

How to redeem codes in Anime Fantasy

To redeem Anime Fantasy codes effortlessly, follow the instructions below:

How to redeem codes in Anime Fantasy
Approach this NPC to redeem codes. | Screenshot by Dot Esports
  1. Open Anime Fantasy on Roblox.
  2. While in the lobby, approach the NPC with the CODE sign above their head.
  3. Enter your code into the text box.
  4. Click Redeem to get your reward.

How to get more Anime Fantasy codes

Our Anime Fantasy codes list is always up-to-date since we add the latest codes as soon as they’re dropped. That’s why you should consider bookmarking this article and checking back every now and then.

In case you’d rather do the research on your own, you can join the Anime Fantasy Discord server or the Xestreas Roblox group.

Why are my Anime Fantasy codes not working?

Codes for Anime Fantasy don’t stay active indefinitely. Do your best to claim the goodies before the codes become invalid. Don’t forget to double-check your spelling to ensure there are no typos. We suggest you copy and paste the codes instead of inputting them manually.

Other ways to get free rewards in Anime Fantasy

If you’ve already used all the Anime Fantasy codes, you don’t have to worry. You can get more Gems by completing quests. Another option is to earn Gold and Gems passively in the AFK Chamber.

What is Anime Fantasy?

Anime Fantasy is a tower defense Roblox experience where you get to summon well-loved characters inspired by One Piece, Naruto, and many other popular anime series. These heroes act as your units, and you can strategically equip, place, and upgrade them to make sure your base stays intact. Fight powerful enemies to clear waves, and use the earned resources to get stronger units and become undefeatable.

If you’re looking for a similar game, read our Anime World Tower Defense (AWTD) codes article to get codes. Also, explore our Roblox codes section to obtain freebies in other famous titles hassle-free.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Lucky Lockups codes (May 2024)
Lucky Lockups Promo Image
Category: Codes
Codes
Lucky Lockups codes (May 2024)
Andrija Bulatović Andrija Bulatović May 10, 2024
Read Article Coin Master: Free Spins & Coins Links (May 2024) – Updated
Coin Master cover image artwork featuring in-game characters.
Category: Codes
Codes
Coin Master: Free Spins & Coins Links (May 2024) – Updated
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır May 10, 2024
Read Article All working Dead by Daylight (DBD) Codes (May 2024): Get free Bloodpoints and Charms
A character from dead by daylight
Category: Codes
Codes
Dead by Daylight
Dead by Daylight
All working Dead by Daylight (DBD) Codes (May 2024): Get free Bloodpoints and Charms
Gökhan Çakır and others Gökhan Çakır and others May 10, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Lucky Lockups codes (May 2024)
Lucky Lockups Promo Image
Category: Codes
Codes
Lucky Lockups codes (May 2024)
Andrija Bulatović Andrija Bulatović May 10, 2024
Read Article Coin Master: Free Spins & Coins Links (May 2024) – Updated
Coin Master cover image artwork featuring in-game characters.
Category: Codes
Codes
Coin Master: Free Spins & Coins Links (May 2024) – Updated
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır May 10, 2024
Read Article All working Dead by Daylight (DBD) Codes (May 2024): Get free Bloodpoints and Charms
A character from dead by daylight
Category: Codes
Codes
Dead by Daylight
Dead by Daylight
All working Dead by Daylight (DBD) Codes (May 2024): Get free Bloodpoints and Charms
Gökhan Çakır and others Gökhan Çakır and others May 10, 2024
Author
Kristina Timotic
Kristina Timotic is a Codes Staff Writer who prides herself on her research abilities. No code will remain unredeemed on her watch! When she's not forced to watch Masha and the Bear with her toddler, she enjoys beating her husband in Halo, playing Asterix and Obelix XXL on Nintendo Switch, and watching makeup tutorials on YouTube.