Anime Fantasy codes (May 2024)

If you enjoy playing tower defense games with your favorite anime heroes, Anime Fantasy is the title for you! Your main goal is to summon and equip the best units that will keep your base safe in various stages. Codes can make this job much easier.

To improve your units and create an unstoppable squad, you need all the help you can get. Anime Fantasy codes will give you Gems, Reroll Tokens, Boosts, and other free goodies that will help you upgrade your heroes or summon the new ones so your base remains intact. If you enjoy this experience, get codes for a similar game by reading our All Star Tower Defense (ASTD) codes article.

All Anime Fantasy codes list

Working Anime Fantasy codes

SorryForManyBugsWeAreStillFixPleaseGiveUsTime —Redeem for 50 Reroll Tokens, 5 Double Dungeon Portals, 5k Gems, and a Super Lucky Boost (Must be level 8) (New)

IloveKeenNew —Redeem for 500 Gems

Discord50kNew —Redeem for 1k Gems and 5 Reroll Tokens (Must be level 5)

Visit5M —Redeem for 500 Gems and 5 Reroll Tokens (Must be level 5)

Visit2MNew —Redeem for 500 Gems

CodeGlitchedNew —Redeem for 1k Gems

Release —Redeem for 350 Gems

Sub2RikTime —Redeem for 2 Reroll Tokens (Must be level 5)

ShadowMonarch —Redeem for 350 Gems

Likes10k —Redeem for 1k Gems and a Reroll Token (Must be level 5)

UpdPointFive —Redeem for 250 Gems

SorryforDelay1 —Redeem for 2k Gems, 10 Reroll Tokens, and 2 Super Lucky Boosts (Must be level 5)

Sub2AekZaJunior —Redeem for 2 Reroll Tokens (Must be level 5)

WelcomeToMie —Redeem for 250 Gems

Sub2Jetoza —Redeem for 2 Reroll Tokens (Must be level 5)

SorryforShutdown2New—Redeem for 2k Gems and 5 Reroll Tokens (Must be level 5)

Expired Anime Fantasy codes

SorryForDelay!

How to redeem codes in Anime Fantasy

To redeem Anime Fantasy codes effortlessly, follow the instructions below:

Approach this NPC to redeem codes. | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Open Anime Fantasy on Roblox. While in the lobby, approach the NPC with the CODE sign above their head. Enter your code into the text box. Click Redeem to get your reward.

How to get more Anime Fantasy codes

Our Anime Fantasy codes list is always up-to-date since we add the latest codes as soon as they’re dropped. That’s why you should consider bookmarking this article and checking back every now and then.

In case you’d rather do the research on your own, you can join the Anime Fantasy Discord server or the Xestreas Roblox group.

Why are my Anime Fantasy codes not working?

Codes for Anime Fantasy don’t stay active indefinitely. Do your best to claim the goodies before the codes become invalid. Don’t forget to double-check your spelling to ensure there are no typos. We suggest you copy and paste the codes instead of inputting them manually.

Other ways to get free rewards in Anime Fantasy

If you’ve already used all the Anime Fantasy codes, you don’t have to worry. You can get more Gems by completing quests. Another option is to earn Gold and Gems passively in the AFK Chamber.

What is Anime Fantasy?

Anime Fantasy is a tower defense Roblox experience where you get to summon well-loved characters inspired by One Piece, Naruto, and many other popular anime series. These heroes act as your units, and you can strategically equip, place, and upgrade them to make sure your base stays intact. Fight powerful enemies to clear waves, and use the earned resources to get stronger units and become undefeatable.

If you’re looking for a similar game, read our Anime World Tower Defense (AWTD) codes article to get codes. Also, explore our Roblox codes section to obtain freebies in other famous titles hassle-free.

