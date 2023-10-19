Anime Adventures Codes (October 2023)

One genre that Roblox certainly doesn’t lack is tower defense games. Still, Anime Adventures stood out to me among all of them because of its polished look, quirky Easter eggs, and an impressive selection of characters and locations to try out. If you ever daydreamed about defending the Shiganshina from Titans or exploring the Hidden Leaf Village with Naruto, Anime Adventure is an excellent Roblox experience to pick.
The only thing I didn’t enjoy is how unforgiving the game can be to newcomers. The limit of units per character is only six, which means your defensive forces will not resist the pressure well at first. If you’re as competitive as me and aiming for the top of the leaderboard, Anime Adventure codes are there to help you earn plenty of Gems quickly. If you want to try out another popular anime tower defense experience, check out our All Star Tower Defense codes list and level up quickly in that game, too!
All Anime Adventures Codes List
Anime Adventures Codes (Working)
- STRAYDOGS—Redeem for 500 Gems
- HOLYGRAIL—Redeem for 500 Gems
Anime Adventures Codes (Expired)
- CHALLENGEFIX—Redeem for 100 Gems
- CHAINSAW—Redeem for 250 Gems
- ANNIVERSARY—Redeem for 250 Gems
- VIGILANTE—Redeem for 250 Gems
- MARINEFORD—Redeem for 250 Gems
- CLOVER—Redeem for 500 Gems
- OVERLORD—Redeem for 500 Gems
- PORTALFIX—Redeem for 100 Gems
- MORIOH—Redeem for 500 Gems
- FictioNTheFirst—Redeem for 1x Summon Ticket
- GINYUFIX—Redeem for 100 Gems
- SubToBlamspot—Redeem for 1x Summon Ticket
- GHOUL—Redeem for 250 Gems
- SERVERFIX—Redeem for 250 Gems and 2500 Gold
- SubToKelvingts—Redeem for 1x Summon Ticket
- SORRYFORSHUTDOWN—Redeem for 200 Gems
- NEWYEAR2023—Redeem for Gems
- TWOMILLION—Redeem for 400 Gems
- FAIRY2—Redeem for 250 Gems
- UCHIHA—Redeem for 250 Gems
- BILLION—Redeem for 400 Gems
- SINS—Redeem for 200 Gems
- ANDROID—Redeem for a Limited Mecha Freezo Skin
- noclypso—Redeem for 1x Summon Ticket
- Hunter—Redeem for 250 Gems
- CLOVER2—Redeem for 250 Gems
- RELEASE—Redeem for 50 Gems
- Cxrsed—Redeem for 1x Summon Ticket
- KARAKORA2—Redeem for 300 Gems
- SINS2—Redeem for 250 Gems
- FIRSTRAIDS—Redeem for free rewards
- CURSE2—Redeem for 250 Gems
- SORRYFORSHUTDOWN2—Redeem for 250 Gems
- TOADBOIGAMING—Redeem for 1x Summon Ticket
- subtomaokuma—Redeem for a Summon Ticket
- REASON2FIGHT—Redeem for 500 Gems
- SUMMER2023—Redeem for 250 Gems
- MUGENTRAIN—Redeem for Gems
- CLOUD—Redeem for 250 Gems
- SuperTierMagicSoon—Redeem for 500 Gems
- QUESTFIX—Redeem for Gems
- DATAFIX—Redeem for 200 Gems
- TOURNAMENTUIFIX—Redeem for 250 Gems
- UPDATEHYPE—Redeem for 250 Gems
- subtosnowrbx—Redeem for 1x Summon Ticket
- AINCRAD—Redeem for 250 Gems
- DRESSROSA—Redeem for 250 Gems
- HOLLOW—Redeem for Gems
- HERO—Redeem for 250 Gems
- GRAVITY—Redeem for 250 Gems
- ENTERTAINMENT—Redeem for 250 Gems
- KARAKORA—Redeem for 500 Gems
- NEWCODE0819—Redeem for 250 Gems
- GOLDEN—Redeem for 1k Gems
- KingLuffy—Redeem for 1x Summon Ticket
- CHRISTMAS2022—Redeem for 250 Gems
- CURSE—Redeem for 350 Gems
- MADOKA—Redeem for 500 Gems
- HALLOWEEN—Redeem for 250 Gems and 500 Candies
- UNBREAKABLE—Redeem for 250 Gems
- HAPPYEASTER—Redeem for 200 Gems
- FAIRY—Redeem for 250 Gems
Related: Jujutsu Chronicles Codes
How to redeem codes in Anime Adventures
Redeeming codes in Anime Adventures may initially seem tricky since you can’t access the code redemption box through the settings like in many other Roblox games. If you’re confused, follow the steps below:
- Launch Anime Adventures on Roblox.
- Find the Codes area in the main lobby, located just left of the spot where you spawn (look for a giant glowing star).
- Type your valid code into the Enter Code field in the pop-up window.
- Press Redeem and have fun with your new rewards.
How can you get more Anime Adventures codes?
If you prefer to hunt for Anime Adventures codes on your own, a good starting point is the official Anime Adventures Discord server. It’s particularly useful if you want to meet more friends and coordinate your Units together. There’s an easier way to be the first to get all the new codes first if you want to avoid dealing with busy Discords. Just bookmark this page and check back occasionally, as we gather all the codes here as soon as they drop.
Why are my Anime Adventures codes not working?
Roblox users often encounter two common problems. Typos are one of them. To avoid any potential sneaky misspellings, copy and paste a code directly from our list. If you double-check your spelling, the game still gives you the Unknown Code! pop-up message, it’s possible that the code has expired. Let us know in the comments, and we’ll update our list accordingly as soon as we have more information.
Other ways to get free rewards in Anime Adventures
If you want to bring together a formidable roster of characters, you’ll have to farm a lot of Gems to summon better units. The best way to get them is by completing Event, Daily, and Main Quests, which you can access in the Quest menu on the right side of the screen. Story mode is fun, and you can get bonus Gems for completing it on the hard mode if you’re ready for a real challenge. Another perk of completing stages in the main storyline is unlocking the Infinity mode for each of them. You can earn up to 330 Gems if you’re strong enough to survive fifty waves and more.
If you’ve just started and are struggling with your initial weaker Units, try checking out the official Discord community. The developers are generous with contests, which can be an excellent way to test your luck or creative skills. You can also stay up-to-date on all upcoming timed Events, which are great opportunities to earn more freebies.
What is Anime Adventures?
Anime Adventures is a Roblox tower defense game where you summon iconic characters and send them to save the Multiverse from ruthless enemies. Triumph against foes, earn more gems and build up your army. Learn more about the mysterious threat looming over the anime worlds or test your endurance in the challenging Infinite mode.
If you want more codes for other games, check out our Roblox Codes section and claim free stuff for all the popular experiences.