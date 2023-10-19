Anime Adventures Codes (October 2023)

One genre that Roblox certainly doesn’t lack is tower defense games. Still, Anime Adventures stood out to me among all of them because of its polished look, quirky Easter eggs, and an impressive selection of characters and locations to try out. If you ever daydreamed about defending the Shiganshina from Titans or exploring the Hidden Leaf Village with Naruto, Anime Adventure is an excellent Roblox experience to pick.

The only thing I didn’t enjoy is how unforgiving the game can be to newcomers. The limit of units per character is only six, which means your defensive forces will not resist the pressure well at first. If you’re as competitive as me and aiming for the top of the leaderboard, Anime Adventure codes are there to help you earn plenty of Gems quickly. If you want to try out another popular anime tower defense experience, check out our All Star Tower Defense codes list and level up quickly in that game, too!

All Anime Adventures Codes List

Anime Adventures Codes (Working)

STRAYDOGS —Redeem for 500 Gems

—Redeem for 500 Gems HOLYGRAIL—Redeem for 500 Gems

Anime Adventures Codes (Expired)

CHALLENGEFIX —Redeem for 100 Gems

—Redeem for 100 Gems CHAINSAW —Redeem for 250 Gems

—Redeem for 250 Gems ANNIVERSARY —Redeem for 250 Gems

—Redeem for 250 Gems VIGILANTE —Redeem for 250 Gems

—Redeem for 250 Gems MARINEFORD —Redeem for 250 Gems

—Redeem for 250 Gems CLOVER —Redeem for 500 Gems

—Redeem for 500 Gems OVERLORD —Redeem for 500 Gems

—Redeem for 500 Gems PORTALFIX —Redeem for 100 Gems

—Redeem for 100 Gems MORIOH —Redeem for 500 Gems

—Redeem for 500 Gems FictioNTheFirst —Redeem for 1x Summon Ticket

—Redeem for 1x Summon Ticket GINYUFIX —Redeem for 100 Gems

—Redeem for 100 Gems SubToBlamspot —Redeem for 1x Summon Ticket

—Redeem for 1x Summon Ticket GHOUL —Redeem for 250 Gems

—Redeem for 250 Gems SERVERFIX —Redeem for 250 Gems and 2500 Gold

—Redeem for 250 Gems and 2500 Gold SubToKelvingts —Redeem for 1x Summon Ticket

—Redeem for 1x Summon Ticket SORRYFORSHUTDOWN —Redeem for 200 Gems

—Redeem for 200 Gems NEWYEAR2023 —Redeem for Gems

—Redeem for Gems TWOMILLION —Redeem for 400 Gems

—Redeem for 400 Gems FAIRY2 —Redeem for 250 Gems

—Redeem for 250 Gems UCHIHA —Redeem for 250 Gems

—Redeem for 250 Gems BILLION —Redeem for 400 Gems

—Redeem for 400 Gems SINS —Redeem for 200 Gems

—Redeem for 200 Gems ANDROID —Redeem for a Limited Mecha Freezo Skin

—Redeem for a Limited Mecha Freezo Skin noclypso —Redeem for 1x Summon Ticket

—Redeem for 1x Summon Ticket Hunter —Redeem for 250 Gems

—Redeem for 250 Gems CLOVER2 —Redeem for 250 Gems

—Redeem for 250 Gems RELEASE —Redeem for 50 Gems

—Redeem for 50 Gems Cxrsed —Redeem for 1x Summon Ticket

—Redeem for 1x Summon Ticket KARAKORA2 —Redeem for 300 Gems

—Redeem for 300 Gems SINS2 —Redeem for 250 Gems

—Redeem for 250 Gems FIRSTRAIDS —Redeem for free rewards

—Redeem for free rewards CURSE2 —Redeem for 250 Gems

—Redeem for 250 Gems SORRYFORSHUTDOWN2 —Redeem for 250 Gems

—Redeem for 250 Gems TOADBOIGAMING —Redeem for 1x Summon Ticket

—Redeem for 1x Summon Ticket subtomaokuma —Redeem for a Summon Ticket

—Redeem for a Summon Ticket REASON2FIGHT —Redeem for 500 Gems

—Redeem for 500 Gems SUMMER2023 —Redeem for 250 Gems

—Redeem for 250 Gems MUGENTRAIN —Redeem for Gems

—Redeem for Gems CLOUD —Redeem for 250 Gems

—Redeem for 250 Gems SuperTierMagicSoon —Redeem for 500 Gems

—Redeem for 500 Gems QUESTFIX —Redeem for Gems

—Redeem for Gems DATAFIX —Redeem for 200 Gems

—Redeem for 200 Gems TOURNAMENTUIFI X—Redeem for 250 Gems

X—Redeem for 250 Gems UPDATEHYPE —Redeem for 250 Gems

—Redeem for 250 Gems subtosnowrbx —Redeem for 1x Summon Ticket

—Redeem for 1x Summon Ticket AINCRAD —Redeem for 250 Gems

—Redeem for 250 Gems DRESSROSA —Redeem for 250 Gems

—Redeem for 250 Gems HOLLOW —Redeem for Gems

—Redeem for Gems HERO —Redeem for 250 Gems

—Redeem for 250 Gems GRAVITY —Redeem for 250 Gems

—Redeem for 250 Gems ENTERTAINMENT —Redeem for 250 Gems

—Redeem for 250 Gems KARAKORA —Redeem for 500 Gems

—Redeem for 500 Gems NEWCODE0819 —Redeem for 250 Gems

—Redeem for 250 Gems GOLDEN —Redeem for 1k Gems

—Redeem for 1k Gems KingLuffy —Redeem for 1x Summon Ticket

—Redeem for 1x Summon Ticket CHRISTMAS2022 —Redeem for 250 Gems

—Redeem for 250 Gems CURSE —Redeem for 350 Gems

—Redeem for 350 Gems MADOKA —Redeem for 500 Gems

—Redeem for 500 Gems HALLOWEEN —Redeem for 250 Gems and 500 Candies

—Redeem for 250 Gems and 500 Candies UNBREAKABLE —Redeem for 250 Gems

—Redeem for 250 Gems HAPPYEASTER —Redeem for 200 Gems

—Redeem for 200 Gems FAIRY—Redeem for 250 Gems

How to redeem codes in Anime Adventures

Redeeming codes in Anime Adventures may initially seem tricky since you can’t access the code redemption box through the settings like in many other Roblox games. If you’re confused, follow the steps below:

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Launch Anime Adventures on Roblox. Find the Codes area in the main lobby, located just left of the spot where you spawn (look for a giant glowing star). Type your valid code into the Enter Code field in the pop-up window. Press Redeem and have fun with your new rewards.

How can you get more Anime Adventures codes?

If you prefer to hunt for Anime Adventures codes on your own, a good starting point is the official Anime Adventures Discord server. It’s particularly useful if you want to meet more friends and coordinate your Units together. There’s an easier way to be the first to get all the new codes first if you want to avoid dealing with busy Discords. Just bookmark this page and check back occasionally, as we gather all the codes here as soon as they drop.

Why are my Anime Adventures codes not working?

Roblox users often encounter two common problems. Typos are one of them. To avoid any potential sneaky misspellings, copy and paste a code directly from our list. If you double-check your spelling, the game still gives you the Unknown Code! pop-up message, it’s possible that the code has expired. Let us know in the comments, and we’ll update our list accordingly as soon as we have more information.

Other ways to get free rewards in Anime Adventures

If you want to bring together a formidable roster of characters, you’ll have to farm a lot of Gems to summon better units. The best way to get them is by completing Event, Daily, and Main Quests, which you can access in the Quest menu on the right side of the screen. Story mode is fun, and you can get bonus Gems for completing it on the hard mode if you’re ready for a real challenge. Another perk of completing stages in the main storyline is unlocking the Infinity mode for each of them. You can earn up to 330 Gems if you’re strong enough to survive fifty waves and more.

If you’ve just started and are struggling with your initial weaker Units, try checking out the official Discord community. The developers are generous with contests, which can be an excellent way to test your luck or creative skills. You can also stay up-to-date on all upcoming timed Events, which are great opportunities to earn more freebies.

What is Anime Adventures?

Anime Adventures is a Roblox tower defense game where you summon iconic characters and send them to save the Multiverse from ruthless enemies. Triumph against foes, earn more gems and build up your army. Learn more about the mysterious threat looming over the anime worlds or test your endurance in the challenging Infinite mode.

