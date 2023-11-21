Type Soul codes (November 2023)

As a big fan of Bleach, I was excited to try this RPG Roblox title, and I fell in love with it almost instantly. While, weirdly enough, your first task is to die, you will need help to progress smoothly in the afterlife. Luckily, you can redeem Type://Soul codes.

Type://Soul codes will give you a variety of Rerolls (such as Element, Clan, and Weapon Rerolls) that you can use to level up your character and defeat all the enemies. In case you’re interested in similar, anime-inspired Roblox titles, check out our Blox Fruits codes article to get the latest codes and claim more freebies.

All Type Soul codes list

Type Soul codes (Working)

newcodeoldbugged —Redeem for Locked Shikai/Res/Volt Reroll and a Locked Clan Reroll (New)

mainmenufixes —Redeem for Locked Shikai/Res/Volt Reroll and a Locked Clan Reroll (New)

tradehub—Redeem for Locked Element Reroll and Locked Weapon Reroll (New)

Type Soul codes (Expired)

slowpace —Redeem for 3 Element Rerolls

eumorningupdate —Redeem for 3 Locked Clan Rerolls

latenightupdate —Redeem for 3 Locked Shikai/Res/Volt Rerolls, and Locked Weapon Reroll

updatecomingsoon —Redeem for 2 Weapon Rerolls

haveagoodday —Redeem for Rerolls

contentcoming —Redeem for a Clan Reroll

thehonoredone —Redeem for 3 Weapon Rerolls

triplethreat —Redeem for 3 Element Rerolls

midtermsover —Redeem for an Element Reroll and a Clan Weapon Reroll

3shikaireroll —Redeem for a Shikai Reroll

80klikes —Redeem for a Shikai/Res/Volt Reroll

newgame —Redeem for Locked Soul Ticket

shutdownsrry —Redeem for 1 Elemental Reroll

55klikes —Redeem for Blue Pill

tyforfollows —Redeem for a Shikai/Res/Volt Reroll

sorryforthat —Redeem for Rerolls

watermelon —Redeem for Rerolls

apologyforlate —Redeem for 3 Weapon Rerolls

35klikes —Redeem for a Blue Pill

20klikes —Redeem for a Locked Weapon Reroll

10klikes —Redeem for a Blue Pill

sorryforshutdown —Redeem for a Soul Ticket

middayfixes —Redeem for 1 Locked Element Reroll and 1 Locked Weapon Reroll

sorryfordelays —Redeem for Locked Shikai/Res/Volt Reroll and a Locked Clan Reroll

championship —Redeem for Locked Element Reroll

100kfavourites —Redeem for Rerolls

segundanextupdate —Redeem for 2 Locked Weapon Reroll and 2 Locked Shikai/Res/Volt Reroll

fixedoldcode —Redeem for 3 Locked Clan Rerolls and 2 Locked Shikai / Res / Volt Rerolls

soonupdates—Redeem for Locked Weapon Reroll

How to redeem codes in Type Soul

To redeem Type://Soul codes, follow the steps below:

Click here to redeem codes | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Launch Type://Soul in Roblox. Click on the Gift icon in the upper-left corner of the screen. Paste a copied code into the Enter Code Here text box (or enter it manually). Press Enter on your keyboard to claim the goodies.

How can you get more Type Soul codes?

If you’re looking for the quickest way to access all Type://Soul codes, we suggest you press CTRL+D on your keyboard to bookmark this article. We do daily research and update our lists as soon as new codes are released, so don’t forget to check the article from time to time.

In case you’d like to look for codes on your own, you can find them by joining the official TYPE://SOUL Discord server and browsing through their announcements and update-log channels.

Why are my Type Soul codes not working?

Type://Soul codes have to be entered exactly as they appear, or you won’t be able to claim the freebies. If you’re entering the codes manually, you risk making a spelling error, so make sure you copy them from this article and paste them into the Enter Code Here text box in the game.

If you’re certain you haven’t made any typos, but you still haven’t received the goodies, you might be dealing with an inactive code. Make sure to redeem codes before they expire since it’s usually impossible to know for how long they will remain redeemable. We try to keep our list updated, but if you notice an expired code, inform us so we can update our lists.

Other ways to get free rewards in Type Soul

Other than redeeming Type://Soul codes, there’s not much you can do to obtain free goodies. If you’d like to participate in special events and giveaways and get a chance to win rewards that way, you should join the official Discord server (linked above) to stay in the loop.

What is Type Soul?

Type://Soul is a Bleach-inspired Roblox RPG where the real fun begins once your character is dead. After you’re killed, you’ll be able to pick your race. Play as a Quincy, Hollow, or Soul Reaper, participate in PvE and PvP battles, increase your abilities, and take advantage of awesome weapons and gear to defeat all the enemies. Rely on the codes to obtain Rerolls that will help you customize your character’s stats and make it stronger!

