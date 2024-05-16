Demon Blade codes (May 2024)

Updated May 16, 2024: Found new codes!

War between humans and demons looms on the horizon, and it’s up to you to shape the fate of the world. Demon Blade lets you pick a side and embark on an exciting journey full of enemies to beat and quests to complete. Before you go, arm yourself with free goodies.

With Demon Blade codes, you’re guaranteed to get far and win all the battles. Race Spins, Money, and EXP boosts are among the many prizes you can claim for free. Create your perfect build and rush onto the battlefield well-prepared. And, if you want to get more free rewards in another Demon-Slayer-inspired game, check out our list of Rogue Demon codes.

All Demon Blade codes list

Demon Blade codes (Working)

DEMONSLAYER1000 —Redeem for 5 Race Spins and 5k Money

—Redeem for 5 Race Spins and 5k Money LETSGO —Redeem for 10k Money and 1 Refund Times

—Redeem for 10k Money and 1 Refund Times SuperNB —Redeem for 1k Money

—Redeem for 1k Money JayZhou —Redeem for X2 EXP Boost (30 minutes)

—Redeem for X2 EXP Boost (30 minutes) BOARCHARGE —Redeem for 1 Refund Times and X2 EXP Boost (30 minutes)

—Redeem for 1 Refund Times and X2 EXP Boost (30 minutes) DC1000—Redeem for 1 Epic Scroll

Demon Blade codes (Expired) show more FREEZE

TOWNUPD

PORCELAIN

ELEMENTAIBLAST

LOVEBREATHUPD

STARTTRADING show less

How to redeem codes in Demon Blade

Redeeming codes in Demon Blade is a simple process. Just follow the steps below:

Follow these steps to redeem codes | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Launch Demon Blade in Roblox. Click the cogwheel icon in the upper-left corner of the screen. Enter a valid code into the code text box. Click Get to claim your rewards.

How to get more Demon Blade codes

If you’re looking for the fastest way of obtaining all the Demon Blade codes, bookmark this page and visit occasionally. We’re always on the lookout for the latest codes, which we compile on one list for your convenience.

For more official updates about the game, you can join the DemonCube Discord server and DemonCube Roblox group. It’s important to note that searching this way tends to get time-consuming since the codes can easily get buried in unrelated information.

Why are my Demon Blade codes not working?

Typos are the most common issue, especially when the codes are as long as in this game. We recommend copying and pasting your Demon Blade codes into the game to minimize the chance of spelling errors.

If the issue persists, your code has likely expired without any notice from the developer. Contact us about the problem, and we’ll investigate the matter further.

Other ways to get free rewards in Demon Blade

After you use all the Demon Blade codes, don’t worry. There are many other ways of earning more free rewards. Click the gift button to access daily rewards and playtime rewards, the latter giving you a new prize every few minutes.

You can also like the game and join the above-linked Roblox group to get 10k Money, 5 Resets, and 10 Race Spins for free. Be careful when you’re exploring the world as well. Keep an eye on the chests scattered across the map for some extra Money.

What is Demon Blade?

Demon Blade is a Roblox RPG title borrowing inspiration from the hit anime and manga Demon Slayer. Pick a side between the Demons and Demon Slayers and join the raging war. Explore the vast map, complete quests, and battle against NPCs to earn cash and EXP points. Spin the wheel to get your favorite race and upgrade your weapons to become the strongest warrior in the world.

