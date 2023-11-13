Blox Fruits codes (November 2023)

Get all the Blox Fruits codes and become the strongest Pirate ever!

I’ve always wondered whether I’d be a good pirate, and thanks to this One-Piece-inspired RPG, I got to live out my fantasy of becoming the Pirate King! Blox Fruits codes have definitely made my progress smoother, so if you’re feeling stuck, try redeeming them to level up.

Codes will give you EXP and Stat Boosts as well as Beli—all of which you can use to make your character stronger and defeat your enemies more easily. If you’re a fan of One Piece, check out our Fruit Battlegrounds codes article to get freebies effortlessly in that Roblox experience, too.

All Blox Fruits codes list

Blox Fruits codes (Working)

SECRET_ADMIN —Redeem for 20 minutes of 2x EXP Boost (New)

—Redeem for 20 minutes of 2x EXP Boost KITT_RESET —Redeem for a Stat Refund or Reset (New)

—Redeem for a Stat Refund or Reset Sub2CaptainMaui —Redeem for 20 minutes of 2x EXP Boost

—Redeem for 20 minutes of 2x EXP Boost kittgaming —Redeem for 20 minutes of 2x EXP Boost

—Redeem for 20 minutes of 2x EXP Boost Sub2Fer999 —Redeem for 20 minutes of 2x EXP Boost

—Redeem for 20 minutes of 2x EXP Boost SUB2GAMERROBOT_RESET1 —Redeem for a Stat Reset

—Redeem for a Stat Reset Enyu_is_Pro —Redeem for 20 minutes of 2x EXP Boost

—Redeem for 20 minutes of 2x EXP Boost Magicbus —Redeem for 20 minutes of 2x EXP Boost

—Redeem for 20 minutes of 2x EXP Boost Starcodeheo —Redeem for 20 minutes of 2x EXP Boost

—Redeem for 20 minutes of 2x EXP Boost Bluxxy —Redeem for a Stat Boost

—Redeem for a Stat Boost JCWK —Redeem for 20 minutes of 2x EXP Boost

—Redeem for 20 minutes of 2x EXP Boost fudd10_v2 —Redeem for $2

—Redeem for $2 FUDD10 —Redeem for $1

—Redeem for $1 THEGREATACE —Redeem for 20 Minutes of 2x Experience

—Redeem for 20 Minutes of 2x Experience SUB2GAMERROBOT_EXP1 —Redeem for 30 Minutes of 2x Experience

—Redeem for 30 Minutes of 2x Experience BIGNEWS —Redeem for an in-game title

—Redeem for an in-game title Sub2OfficialNoobie —Redeem for 20 Minutes of 2x Experience

—Redeem for 20 Minutes of 2x Experience StrawHatMaine —Redeem for 20 minutes of 2x Experience

—Redeem for 20 minutes of 2x Experience Sub2UncleKizaru —Redeem for a Stat Refund

—Redeem for a Stat Refund Sub2Daigrock —Redeem for 15 Minutes of 2x Experience

—Redeem for 15 Minutes of 2x Experience SUB2NOOBMASTER123 —Redeem for 15 Minutes of 2x Experience

—Redeem for 15 Minutes of 2x Experience Axiore —Redeem for 20 Minutes of 2x Experience

—Redeem for 20 Minutes of 2x Experience TantaiGaming—Redeem for 15 Minutes of 2x Experience

Blox Fruits codes (Expired)

DEVSCOOKING

JULYUPDATE_RESET

youtuber_shipbattle

staffbattle

ADMIN_TROLL

CINCODEMAYO_BOOST

DRAGONABUSE

TY_FOR_WATCHING

15B_BESTBROTHERS

CODE_SERVICIO

NOOB_REFUND

GAMERROBOT_YT

SUB2GAMERROBOT_RESET1

ADMINGIVEAWAY

GAMER_ROBOT_1M

SUBGAMERROBOT_RESET

RESET_5B

EXP_5B

1MLIKES_RESET

3BVISITS

UPD16

2BILLION

THIRDSEA

ShutDownFix2

UPD15

UPD14

1BILLION

XMASRESET

XMASEXP

UPDATE11

UPDATE10

POINTSRESET

CONTROL

How to redeem codes in Blox Fruits

To redeem Blox Fruits codes, follow the instructions below:

Click this button to redeem codes | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Launch Blox Fruits in Roblox. Click on the Gift icon on the left side of the screen. Type in or paste a copied code into the Enter code here text box. Click Redeem! to claim your goodies.

How can you get more Blox Fruits codes?

You can find Blox Fruit codes by joining the official Blox Fruits Discord server. Additionally, you can follow the game’s X account (@BloxFruits) and subscribe to the Gamer Robot YouTube channel (@GamerRobot). However, checking all these platforms can take too much of your time.

To find codes as quickly as possible, consider bookmarking this article instead. Make sure to visit it occasionally, as we add the latest codes as soon as developers drop them.

Why are my Blox Fruits codes not working?

Spelling errors are the most common issue that players come across when trying to redeem Blox Fruits codes since they can be lengthy and typically include letters, numbers, and special characters. To avoid typos, copy the codes from our Working list and paste them into the game.

If you can confirm that the spelling is correct, but you’re still not getting freebies, the code you’re trying to redeem might have become inactive. Codes have expiration dates, but developers rarely disclose them. Because of this, make sure to redeem the codes as quickly as possible to avoid missing out on great rewards. Found an expired code on our Working list? Let us know, and we will update our article!

Other ways to get free rewards in Blox Fruits

Besides redeeming Blox Fruits codes, you can also obtain Beli and Boosts (for EXP and Stats) by completing the quests and leveling up. Additionally, if you join the Blox Fruit Discord (linked above), you can keep an eye on the giveaways channel and participate to win awesome rewards.

What is Blox Fruits?

Blox Fruits is a One-Piece-inspired Roblox RPG title where you get to choose between playing as a Pirate or a Marine. The quests you need to complete will depend on the path you choose. Your main goal in both cases is to complete various tasks so you can improve your character’s stats, level up, and defeat all the enemies and challenging bosses.

If you’re interested in similar Roblox experiences, go to the Roblox Codes section of our website to discover how to claim more freebies!