Genshin Impact codes: All free Primogem and Mora codes (November 2022)

Genshin Impact is one of the largest free-to-play games for both mobile devices and PC. With a number of new characters, explorable areas, and an evergrowing player base, the game continues to see more and more people join in on the fun.

Now, with the recent launch of Genshin Impact 3.2, as well as the release of Nahida into the game, many people have begun to swarm over to see what the newest update has to offer. That also means that more rewards and codes for Genshin Impact players are out and available to grab for the taking in the month of November.

Here is a complete list of all the Genshin Impact Primogem and Mora codes, as well as which ones work and which ones don’t.

Active Genshin Impact codes

You are in luck. There are some Genshin Impact codes still available for the taking. Just make sure to use them fast before they disappear.

The following are active Genshin Impact codes:

NT8SU92DKFRZ: You will receive 60 Primogems and five Adventurer’s Experience.

WARBDRR9MCQ9: This code will unlock a number of various items, such as 10 Adventurer’s Experience, 10,000 Mora, five Fine Enhancement Ore, five Northern Smoked Chicken, and five Flaming Red Bolognese.

MA6RPW8GGJAM: This code will give Genshin Impact players 60 Primogems and five Adventurer’s Experience.

GENSHINGIFT: You’ll receive 50 Primogems and Hero’s Wits (this one can only be used if it has not been used before).

To redeem these codes in Genshin Impact, make sure to head over to the Genshin Impact Redeem Code Page and click the Account section in Settings. Choose both your server and character when you log in and paste one of the codes from above and click Redeem. New players will only be able to redeem a few codes that can only be used once. Always be sure to double-check the codes you type so that you can be certain that a code is not working before moving forward. Be quick to grab these codes before they disappear in a day or two at most.

Expired Genshin Impact codes

The following Genshin Impact codes are expired and no longer work. But we will still show what you could have received:

6A6VJTWGCPYV: You received 60 Primogems and five Adventurer’s Experience.

2BP9HY6BYFR5: You received 100 Primogems and 50,000 Mora.

JT78YH7SGWRZ: You received 100 Primogems and five Hero’s Wits.

3B6RYY7AHX9D: You received 100 Primogems and 10 Mystic Enhancement Ores.

KT7DKSFGCRWD: You received 100 Primogems and 50,000 Mora.

EA7VKTFHU9VR: You received 100 Primogems and five Hero’s Wit.

8ANCKTWYVRD5: You received 100 Primogems and 10 Mystic Enhancement Ores.

XTNDKTEBWA59: You received 60 Primogems and five Adventurer’s Experience.

MTNUJBXDD72R: You received 60 Primogems and five Adventurer’s Experience.

HA6C2AFBXSZV: You received 100 Primogems and 10 Mystic Enhancement Ores.

WANVJAFAXTER: You received 100 Primogems and 10 Mystic Enhancement Ores.

DTNVKAWBWSF5: You received 100 Primogems and 10 Mystic Enhancement Ores.

HSNUKTXCCPWV: You received 100 Primogems and 50,000 Mora.

DTNUKTWCC6D9: You received 100 Primogems and five Hero’s Wits.

LANVJSFUD6CM: You received 100 Primogems and 10 Mystic Enhancement Ores.

MS7C3SV8DMZH: You received 60 Primogems and five Adventurer’s Experience.

ZSPDKSC3V8V5: You received 60 Primogems.

UT7C2TD8C5ZD: You received 100 Primogems and 50,000 Mora.

3TPUKSV8C5X9: You received 100 Primogems and five Hero’s Wits.

AB7CKBVQULE5: You received 100 Primogems and 10 Mystic Enhancement Ores.

WT7D3CQEHVBM: You received 100 Primogems and 50,000 Mora.

AB7VJC9EGDAZ: You received 100 Primogems and five Hero’s Wits.

VTPU3CQWYCSD: You received 100 Primogems and 10 Mystic Enhancement Ores.

N9BPCJCQGHAWZ: You received 60 Primogems and five Adventurer’s Experience.

5SPDKV8ZHBFV: You received 100 Primogems and 50,000 Mora.

PSNVJURZZSD9: You received 100 Primogems and five Adventurer’s Wit.

SA7V2DRZGAU5: You received 100 Primogems and 10 Mystic Enhancement Ores.

ETNU2DN5NZRR: You received 60 Primogems and four Adventurer’s Experience.

BSPD3ZRXU985: You received 60 Primogems and 10,000 Mora.

AS7CJDP4NG7H: You received 100 Primogems and 50,000 Mora.

BSNDJC747Z7D: You received 100 Primogems and five Hero’s Wit.

KB6DKDNM7H49: You received 100 Primogems and 10 Mystic Enhancement Ore.

LBNDKG8XDTND: You received 100 Primogems and 10 Mystic Enhancement Ore.

NB6VKHQWVANZ: You received 100 Primogems and five Hero’s Wit

BSNUJGQFUTPM: You received 100 Primogems and 50,000 Mora.

DSPVUN2BKH5M: You received 100 Primogems.

CB7UU6KT2H59: You received 100 Primogems.

NTPVU7JTJYPD: You received 100 Primogems.

GenshinGalaxy: You received 10,000 Mira, three Mondstadt Hash Browns, 10 Adventurer’s Experience, three Northern Smoked Chicken, and five fine Enhancement Ore.

GenshinEpic: You received 10,000 Mira, three Squirrel Fish, 10 Adventurer’s Experience, three Northern Apple Stew, and five fine Enhancement Ore.

LS6T4L9ZZ7TH: You received 100 Primogems and 50,000 Mora.

GBNA9J5H9Y4H: You received 100 Primogems and five Hero’s Wit.

AS6BQKLY9GLD: You received 100 Primogems and 10 Mystic Enhancement Ore.

SBNBUK67M37Z: You received 30 Primogems and x5 Adventurer Experience.

GS6ACJ775KNV: You received 60 Primogems and 10,000 Mora.

UTNBBGSZ3NQM: You received 100 Primogems and 50,000 Mora.

8A6ABHTH2N9Z: You received 100 Primogems and five Hero’s Wit

FWTNTBYSZJNRD: You received 100 Primogems and 10 Mystic Enhancement Ore.

S6SU367M279: You received 100 Primogems and x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore.

4BNSD3675J8D: You received 100 Primogems and x5 Hero’s Wits.

ATPTUJPP53QH: You received 100 Primogems and 50,000 Mora.

TT7BVJNPL249: You received 60 Primogems.

153YuSaenh: You received 30 Primogems and five Adventurer’s Exp.

GSIMPTQ125: You received 60 Primogems and 10,000 Mora.

PSNTC8FEQK4D: You received 100 Primogems and x50,000 Mora.

ET7ADQFF8KJR: You received 100 Primogems and x5 Hero’s Wit.

KTNSCQWW922M: You received 100 Primogems and x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore.

cuupmbjsvd: You received 50 Primogems.

nBEm3myAL2b: You received 100 Primogems.

dU2mhjQL1ZT: You received 100 Primogems.

jsSK8n23jzR: You received 100 Primogems.

GOLNXLAKC58: You received 50 Primogems.

GENSHIN1111: You received 60 Primogems and 10,000 Mora.

GenshinZHB30: You received 160 Primogems.

GENSHINMHY0M: (America) You received 30 Primogems.

GENSHINMHY0O: (Europe) You received 30 Primogems.

GENSHINMHY0I: (Asia) You received 30 Primogems.

GENSHIN1006A: (America) You received 60 Primogem and 10,000 Mora.

GENSHIN1006S: (Asia) You received 60 Primogem and 10,000 Mora.

GENSHIN1006U: (Europe) You received 60 Primogem and 10,000 Mora.

Genshin0928N: (America) You received 60 Primogem and 10,000 Mora.

Genshin0928E: (Europe) You received 60 Primogem and 10,000 Mora.

Genshin0928A: (Asia) You received 60 Primogem and 10,000 Mora.

If you want more in-depth knowledge on Genshin Impact codes, be sure to check out our guide on how to enter or redeem codes.