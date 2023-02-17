How to claim Prime Gaming exclusive Genshin Impact drop, Wings of the Starlit Feast

Genshin Impact is currently running a collaboration with Amazon’s Prime Gaming. This partnership began in December 2022 and has allowed avid Genshin players who also have Amazon Prime to obtain some impressive rewards. Now, this collaboration has become even more exciting since miHoYo has unveiled a new exclusive asset for players to obtain.

MiHoYo has created a new wind glider for players to obtain, which is called Wings of the Starlit Feast. This stunning glider is an asset that is exclusively obtainable for those with both a Genshin and Amazon Prime account.

Image via miHoYo

How to get the Wings of the Starlit Feast in Genshin Impact

This wind glider, which can be equipped on any playable character, is an Amazon Prime Gaming exclusive asset. This means that only those who have a Prime account can access this reward.

Additionally, players hoping to obtain the Wings of the Starlit Feast will also need to actively participate in the Prime campaign. All this requires is obtaining four or more of the Prime Genshin content drops.

To officially unlock the Wings of the Starlit Feast, players simply need to claim and redeem a minimum of four bundles from the official Amazon Gaming Genshin page. Players who do this will then receive the wind glider within 30 days after the eighth and final loot drop has come to an end.

Image via miHoYo

These drops began in December 2022 and will run all the way through May 2023. This gives players plenty of time to collect the bountiful loot and work toward claiming the even greater reward, which is the Wings of the Starlit Feast.

The current bundle is the fourth one that has been released and will be live for players to claim through March 2. Claiming an Amazon Prime Genshin bundle works a bit differently from claiming a regular code, so be sure to follow the right steps carefully. Because the current bundle is also already the fourth one that has been released, players who are hoping to unlock the reclusive wind glider will want to begin claiming the Genshin bundles now since there are only four left after the current one ends.

Each Prime Genshin bundle that Travelers claim will contain various rewards. These rewards change every time but have included assets like Primogems, Hero’s Wit, Fragile Resin, Mora, Enhancement Ores, and cooked dishes. The Primogems are always the best part, but all Genshin players are happy to receive any kind of free reward for the game.