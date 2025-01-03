How to complete the Incandescent Ode of Resurrection in Genshin Impact

Now that version 5.3 of Genshin Impact has been released, we can finally enter the Night Kingdom and face off against the evil forces of the Abyss. As the final main story quest released within Natlan, it’s no surprise the Incandescent Ode of Ressurection features a massive boss fight that ties up the narrative.

Recommended Videos

If you’re ready to take on the Lord of Eroded Primal Fire or need help navigating through the quest, here’s everything you need to know about completing the Incandescent Ode of Resurrection archon quest in Genshin.

How to begin the Incandescent Ode of Resurrection

All of Natlan will cheer you on. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

This archon quest is split into two sections: long linear dialogue with some combat and then a final epic boss battle within the Night Kingdom. To start the quest, you must have previously completed all archon quests within Natlan. You can trigger the quest by waiting for two days, which is done by pausing the game and clicking the clock icon on the left-hand side of the screen.

While playing the quest remember that the dialogue choices you make don’t change the outcome of the storyline, so you can either pay attention or just spam through the story.

How to complete Subterranean Ruins

The first subsection of the archon quest is called Subterranean Ruins and features the Traveler’s nightmare about the future of Natlan. During this short subsection, there’s no combat and you simply have to follow objective markers and complete the dialogue within the dreamscape to advance.

Here’s a full list of the dialogue objectives you’ll complete during this subquest:

Wait for two days Return to the Weary Inn to rest Explore the dreamscape Explore up ahead Approach the gathering of figures Talk to Paimon

How to complete As the Sun Rises and Sets

The lengthiest subquest is As the Sun Rises and Sets because it includes a massive farewell feast for both Mavuika and the Traveler.

The main chunk of dialogue takes place during the feast, where you’ll have to address all your friends and guide Kachina back home across Natlan. Once you reach the Children of the Echoes Tribe, you’ll meet up for even more dialogue with Xilonen and Citlali. This is also the portion of the quest where you get and test your Ancient Name, which allows the Traveler to traverse the Night Kingdom.

All of the objectives are linear and straightforward, so just follow the markers to complete the dialogue. Here are all the dialogue objectives you’ll have during As the Sun Rises and Sets:

Go to the Speaker’s Chamber Invite Mavuika to come along with you Go to the People of the Springs Wait for the feast to begin Go to the venue Enjoy the gathering with everyone Follow Ororon and take part in the ceremony Return and rejoin the feast Follow the path to escort Kachina back Continue forward along the path Follow Hanwi Talk to Ayo and his family Take Kachina back home Check the forging of the Ancient Name Test the Ancient Name outside the camp Talk to the souls that suddenly appeared

How to complete Journey of Stars and Flames

With the help of fallen comrades, you can take down monsters in the Night Kingdom. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Now that the Traveler can enter the Night Kingdom and partake in the final battle with Mavuika, it’s time for the combat portion of the archon quest to start. This subsection is called Journey of Stars and Flames, and features both Mavuika and the Traveler encountering fallen comrades and dangerous enemies.

At the start of the quest Mavuika and the Traveler are separated, and both face off against different corrupted enemies. You’ll start by playing as Mavuika, and you’ll have to defeat a few easy enemies and travel forward to meet with a ghost of her sister.

After this, you’ll take control of the Traveler and use the team of characters you had equipped when you began the quest. We recommend equipping your strongest team before you start the quest, as it makes this section easier.

While playing as the Traveler you’ll traverse down a linear path and defeat waves of opponents. You’ll also receive help from the ghosts of fallen Natlan warriors who guide you along the road to the final boss.

How to defeat the Lord of Eroded Primal Fire

This massive dragon is the new weekly boss. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Like the archon quest, the battle against the Lord of Eroded Primal Fire has two sections. As you begin the battle, the Traveler finally unlocks their Pyro resonance and all six Pyro Constellations.

Unlike other elemental versions of the Traveler, the Pyro element is quite powerful and allows the main character to launch coordinated Pyro attacks while off-field. Thankfully for players, the Lord of Night has also activated a resurrection buff, meaning you won’t have to worry about losing your HP and restarting the battle.

During this first portion of the boss battle, target Gosoythoth with your attacks until enough time has passed. A cutscene will play where Mavuika and the Traveler combine their power to steal Gosoythoth’s flaming sword, which also happens to be Mavuika’s signature weapon.

Burn through this boss and save Natlan. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

During the second phase of the boss battle, three pillars will appear in the center of the map. These pillars can only be destroyed with elemental damage or by consuming Nightsoul points.

Use either Mavuika or the Traveler’s Elemental Skills to quickly destroy each pillar. When you destroy a pillar you’ll be greeted with a small cutscene, and you can press the T key to aim and launch flaming slashes that deal devastating damage to the boss.

Once all the pillars are destroyed the boss will have just a sliver of HP left. You can attack with either Mavuika or the Traveler to kill the Lord of Eroded Primal Fire and save all of Natlan.

How to complete the Incandescent Ode of Resurrection

Three heroes fought together and saved the nation. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Once you have beaten the Lord of Eroded Primal Fire, the rest of the quest is smooth sailing. Since all of Natlan is now saved, the people have organized a massive victory parade in your honor.

All you have to do is partake in the celebrations by taking photos and signing autographs, before the quest culminates with a heated exchange between the Ruler of Death, Mavuika, and Capitano. While we won’t include what happens in this scene to avoid spoilers, the quest ends with the Traveler visiting a monument that commemorates everyone who perished during the war against the Abyss.

Travelers who wish to challenge the Lord of Eroded Primal Fire again for weekly boss materials can do so at this monument. But you won’t receive the Lord of Night’s resurrection blessing when you rechallenge the boss, so the fight is significantly more challenging. If you pulled for Mavuika, you’ll want to fight the boss once per week, since it drops materials needed to upgrade her Elemental Skill and Burst.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy