Best Mavuika build in Genshin Impact

After years of anticipation, the Pyro Archon Mavuika has finally arrived in Genshin Impact, bringing her flaming hair and motorcycle along for the ride. Like all the Archons that came before her, Mavuika is an incredibly powerful character who revolutionizes the game’s meta with her massive damage potential.

Recommended Videos

Unlike her fellow gods, Mavuika was designed as a main DPS that attacks enemies while riding her motorcycle, but she can also be built as a support. If you’ve just wished for Mavuika in Genshin and want to know how to play her and which artifacts you should upgrade, look no further.

Mavuika’s playstyles: explained

Mavuika is the most mobile character in the game. Image via HoYoVerse.

Mavuika is a five-star Pyro five-star who wields a Claymore, and is one of the few characters in Genshin that can be built in two completely different playstyles. Players can freely swap between an on-field DPS or use this Archon as a classic off-field support. To change how she deals damage, tap or hold her Elemental Skill.

By simply tapping the Elemental Skill, Mavuika will generate the Rings of Searing Radiance around the playable character. This ring is similar to Raiden Shogun’s Skill, and deals coordinated AOE Pyro attacks every two seconds for a maximum of six attacks. All of these attacks will drain her Nightsoul Gauge and apply Pyro.

If you hold Mavuika’s Elemental Skill she’ll manifest and ride on her motorcycle, named Flamestrider. While riding the bike her normal, plunging, and charged attacks deal massive amounts of Pyro-damage, and she’ll slowly consume her Nightsoul Gauge. Furthermore, Mavuika can use Flamestrider to fly in the air, drive up mountains, and even glide across the ocean.

No matter which playstyle you choose, Mavuika’s Elemental Burst is a massive nuke of damage that also provides an attack buff. Whenever you activate her Elemental Burst, Mavuika will no longer consume Nightsoul points for seven seconds. This means you’ll have extra time to dish out coordinated attacks or deal on-field damage.

Importantly, Mavuika’s Elemental Burst is one-of-a-kind ability, because it’s the only Elemental Burst in the game that doesn’t use energy and Elemental Particles. Instead, Mavuika will generate Fighting Spirit whenever her allies use normal attacks or anyone on the team consumes Nightsoul points. At 100 stacks Mavuika can activate her burst, but she can generate up to 200 stacks to increase the burst’s nuke damage.

All Mavuika level-up materials

All of the materials are found throughout Natlan. Image via HoYoVerse.

Before you can unleash Mavuika’s fiery potential, you’ll have to collect materials from Natlan and defeat dangerous bosses. Here is everything you’ll need to ascend Mavuika to level 90:

Materials Amount Agnidus Agate Sliver 1 Agnidus Agate Fragment 9 Agnidus Agate Chunk 9 Agnidus Agate Gemstone 6 Gold-Inscribed Secret Source Code 46 Sentry’s Wooden Whistle 18 Warrior’s Metal Whistle 30 Saurian-Crowned Warrior’s Golden Whistle 36 Withering Purpurbloom 168 Purple EXP books 421 Mora

2,092,400

Best Mavuika Talents

Mavuika’s abilities make up the bulk of her damage. Image via HoYoVerse.

Even though Mavuika has two different playstyles, leveling up her abilities will increase her damage across the board. Here’s Mavuika’s Talent leveling priority:

Elemental Burst Elemental Skill Normal Attacks

If you’re planning on building Mavuika as a main DPS, level up her Elemental Burst before her Elemental Skill. Alternatively, support Mavuika players should do the opposite by leveling her Skill before her Burst. Overall, both abilities are fantastic sources of damage, so I suggest maxing both to level 10.

Since Mavuika deals damage with her abilities, players looking to save materials can completely ignore her Normal Attack Talents. If you want to level up all of Mavuika’s talents to level 10, you’ll need the following materials:

Materials Amount Teachings of Contention 9 Guide to Contention 63 Philosophies of Contention 114 Sentry’s Wooden Whistle 18 Warrior’s Metal Whistle 66 Saurian-Crowned Warrior’s Golden Whistle 93 The Lord of Eroded Primal Fire’s boss drop 18 Crown of Insight 3 Mora 4,957,500 The Teachings, Guide, and Philosophies of Contention can only be collected on Mondays, Thursdays, and Sundays at the Sublime Turning Domain in Natlan.

Best Mavuika weapons

Use your Claymore and Flamestrider to deal damage. Image via HoYoVerse.

Although Mavuika attacks with her abilities, you’ll still need a powerful Claymore to maximize her damage. Here are four fantastic Claymore’s you can use while playing Mavuika:

A Thousand Blazing Suns (five-star)

Wolf’s Gravestone (five-star)

Serpent Spine (four-star)

Mailed Flower (four-star)

Mavuika’s best weapon for either of her playstyles is A Thousand Blazing Suns, a claymore custom-made for her playstyle that can only be obtained via the gacha system.

A Thousand Blazing Suns has the highest base attack of any weapon in the game, provides Mavuika with an 11-percent Crit Rate bonus, and increases her ATK by 28 percent and her Crit DMG by 20 percent whenever you activate her Elemental Burst or Skill. These effects last for a maximum of 12 seconds and are increased to 35 percent Crit DMG and 49 percent ATK while Mavuika is riding on Flamestrider or using Rings of Searing Radiance.

Alternatively, Wolf’s Gravestone is another five-star claymore that provides Mavuika with a massive amount of ATK. You may already have this weapon since it can be obtained by wishing on the Standard Banner. While using Wolf’s Gravestone, focus on increasing Mavuika’s Crit stats and Elemental Mastery to create a well-rounded kit.

If you want to use a four-star Claymore, Serpent Spine is a fantastic battle pass weapon that outperforms some five-star choices. This weapon increases the amount of damage the wielder does the longer they are on the field, up to a maximum of 30 percent.

Finally, Mailed Flower is a four-star Claymore and Mavuika’s best free-to-play option. This greatsword increases the character’s ATK by 24 percent and Elemental Mastery by 96 when the wielder triggers an elemental reaction or deals damage with their Elemental Skill. This weapon was obtained during a previous event and can’t be earned again.

Best Mavuika Artifact Sets

Obsidian Codex will turn Mavuika into a true powerhouse. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Since Mavuika has two different playstyles, she also has two different Artifact Sets she can equip to increase her personal or team damage. These two artifact sets are found in Natlan and are named Obsidian Codex and Scroll of the Hero of Cinder City, respectively.

If you’re Mavuika is an on-field DPS hypercarry, she must use the Obsidian Codex Artifact Set. With these artifacts equipped, Mavuika’s damage will increase by 15 percent whenever she’s riding her motorcycle. Furthermore, while Mavuika consumes Nightsoul points on Flamerider her Crit Rate will be increased by 40 percent. This effect lasts for six seconds and can trigger once per second.

Mavuika can also equip the Scroll of the Hero of Cinder City, but only while she is being used as an off-field support. With four pieces of this artifact set equipped, Mavuika will provide team-wide buffs whenever she triggers elemental reactions. Specifically, triggering any Pyro-related reaction with Mavuika’s elemental skill will increase the entire team’s elemental damage by 40 percent to the two elements in the reaction.

For example, if Mavuika triggers the Vaporize reaction by combining Pyro and Hydro, then all Pyro and Hydro characters in your party will receive a 40 percent increase to these damage types for 20 seconds.

Best Mavuika Artifact Substats

Leveling up the perfect artifact set for Mavuika takes time. Image via HoYoVerse.

Like other DPS units, you’ll have to grind for Mavuika’s artifact stats, as she uses classic DPS stats that are hard to come by. Whether you’re using Mavuika as a DPS or an off-field support, these are the main stats you should look for while leveling artifacts:

Sands: ATK percent

Goblet: Pyro DMG bonus

Circlet: Crit DMG

All of these massively increase Mavuika’s lethality, turning her into a fiery force of nature that can take down even the toughest of bosses. Furthermore, focus on finding substats like ATK, Crit Rate, Crit DMG, and Elemental Mastery to give her even more buffs.

Unlike every other character in Genshin, Mavuika doesn’t use Energy Recharge to channel and activate her Elemental Burst. This means the Energy Recharge stat is completely useless on Mavuika and should be avoided.

Best Mavuika Constellations

Protect Natlan with your seeing powers. Image via HoYoVerse.

In Genshin players can obtain Constellations, or buffs, by wishing for copies of the same character multiple times. Thankfully, Mavuika is one of the top DPS characters in the entire game without any Constellations, so you should only pull for these bonuses if you have extra money or Primogems saved up.

If you’re planning on getting Constellations for Mavuika, the best choices are her second and sixth Constellations.

Mavuika’s second Constellation increases her base ATK by 200 and buffs both forms of her Elemental Skill. In the Rings of Searing Radiance, all nearby opponents’ DEF is decreased by 20 percent. Alternatively, while riding Flamestrider Mavuika’s normal attacks, charged attacks, and Elemental Burst nuke are all increased by 60, 90, and 120 percent of her overall ATK.

Finally, if you’re brave enough to get seven copies of Mavuika, her sixth constellation kicks her damage into overdrive by adding extra attacks to her Elemental Skill. The Constellation causes the Ring of Searing Radiance to unleash another attack whenever opponents are hit by its coordinated attacks, and each bonus attack deals an extra 200 percent damage based on Mavuika’s overall ATK.

While riding on her Flamestrider Mavuika will summon a Scorching Ring of Searing Radiance, which decreases nearby opponents’ DEF by 20 percent and launches attacks at enemies every three seconds. These bonus attacks deal 500 percent of Mavuika’s overall ATK as damage.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy