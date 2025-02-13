All Anecdote Chronicle character locations in Genshin Impact

With the launch of the 5.4 update in Genshin Impact, a new event named Anecdote Chronicle has scattered familiar faces across the world of Teyvat.

By interacting with these characters, you can read some fun dialogue and collect Primogems, so long as you play in the next 40 days. Buckle up; here are all the Anecdote Chronicle character locations in Genshin.

All character locations in Anecdote Chronicle

Five of these characters will spawn randomly each day. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Below is a list of all 19 characters you can interact with during the Anecdote Chronicle event. You‘ll only speak with five characters per day, and these are randomly selected from the available pool of characters. Three characters will be automatically added to your map for every daily reset.

After you finish talking with these three characters, two more will pop up that you can also speak with. We recommend returning daily to talk with new companions so you can easily complete all the dialogues before the event ends.

There are a total of 20 anecdotes you’ll have to get through to unlock all Primogems, meaning more might get added later down the line. Here is a full list of all the characters and where to find them, organized in alphabetical order:

Amber

Back to day one. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’re looking for Amber, you can find her south of Starfell Lake. This is the same location where we found her at the very start of the game.

Diluc

Collect some crystal flies while you’re here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find Diluc lounging at a table inside Dawn Winery. As the owner of this establishment, it’s no surprise that he is surveying his products.

Diona

This forest is filled with dangerous wolves from the Abyss. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Surprisingly, Diona is located outside Mondstat city in the forest of Wolvendom. You can find her near a tree looking for materials in the woods.

Fischl

Time to head back to where it all started. Screenshot by Dot Esports Get ready for another classic Fischl rant. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Fischl is likely the first Anecdote you’ll encounter, as she can be seen inside the Knights of Favonius Headquarters in Mondstat. She’ll be talking with her Raven, Oz, inside the library.

Kaedehara Kazuha

Kazuha loves to take in nature. Screenshot by Dot Esports Time to dream up a new poem. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’re looking for Kazuha in Inazuma, you’re in the wrong region. You can find this swordsman chilling on a tall mountain outside of Liyue Harbor.

Keqing

She’s not here just yet Image via HoYoVerse

Keqing is another character who has not spawned yet, meaning she will most likely be available later in the event. We will update this article once she makes an appearance.

Ningguang

The Jade Chamber is located near the Tartaglia boss fight. Screenshot by Dot Esports It seems like Ningguang has come down with a sickness. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find the ever-fabulous Ningguang within her Jade Chamber, a floating castle in the sky. Click on the Jade Chamber icon via the map to teleport to this floating fortress, and find the madame inside her office.

Noelle

Noelle never stops trying to be the best she can. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Noelle is practicing her combat prowess at the training ground just north of the Knights of Favonius headquarters. For some reason, this loyal maid still hasn’t become a member of the organization.

Qiqi

Yet another character at Xiangling’s restaurant. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Qiqi is one of three characters you can find in Wanmin restaurant or the store that Xiangling’s father owns. Qiqi herself is physically inside the kitchen, discussing something with Guoba.

Rosaria

Worship the wind with Rosaria. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As a nun, Rosaria is located just outside the cathedral at the top of Mondstat City. She is located to the right of the building, locked in conversation with an NPC named Albert.

Sangonomiya Kokomi

In a small cave. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Kokomi is hiding far away from any other characters on Watasumi Island in Inazuma. She’s currently within her private base, which was introduced in her story quest.

Shenhe

Everyone is gathering at this store. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Shenhe is another character who spends her free time getting food from Wanmin restaurant. She can be seen within the restaurant looking out the main window.

Sucrose

Sucrose is out at the Thousand Winds Temple working on her next experiment. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As an ever-curious alchemist, Sucrose often ventures out of Mondstat City to complete experiments and tests. Currently, she is located just below the Thousand Winds Temple near Starsnatch Cliff.

Xiangling

Many characters are found within Liyue Harbor. Screenshot by Dot Esports These two friends are always together. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unsurprisingly, you can find Xiangling near her father’s restaurant in the lower half of Liyue Harbor. Teleport to the waypoint near the Adventurer’s Guild, and you’ll run into her and Hu Tao instantly.

Xianyun

Where could she be? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Currently, Xianyun has not spawned in the Anecdote Chronicle event. We will keep you updated on her location once she is added.

Xingqiu

This bookworm is all on his lonesome. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find Xinqiu reading in Bishui Plain in a bamboo forest. Thankfully, there is a teleport waypoint right next to his location.

Yaoyao

Catch up with Yaoyao and Madame Ping. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Yaoyao is located at the top of Liyue Harbor where Madame Ping is typically resting. You can find her speaking with her former master.

Yun Jin

Fancy a show at the opera? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Yun Jin is currently resting in Liyue Harbor proper, where Zhongli typically drinks his tea. As an opera performer, she can be found sitting at a table enjoying the performance.

Zhongli

Zhongli is locating near the outdoor opera stage. Screenshot by Dot Esports Who would win this fight? Screenshot by Dot Esports

As always, Zhongli is enjoying a cup of tea while enjoying some opera. He is sitting in the center of Liyue Harbor, up a set of stairs past Hu Tao’s funeral parlor.

