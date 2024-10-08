The newest five-star unit in Genshin Impact is Xilonen, a member of the Children of Echoes tribe. She is a blacksmith who forges delicate minerals into Ancient Names or titles in Natlan with incredible significance.

Xilonen also loves to play music on her DJ table and skate around the cliffs of Natlan with her rollerblades. If you plan on unlocking this powerful support, here is everything you need to know about building Xilonen in Genshin Impact.

Best Xilonen build in Genshin Impact

Genshin’s newest support character has arrived. Image via HoYoVerse.

Xilonen is a Geo five-star support who scales on DEF and specializes in stripping enemies’ elemental resistances and healing her teammates. Xilonen resonates with other Geo, Pyro, Hydro, Electro, and Cryo characters in her party, providing buffs to these elemental types with her Elemental Skill.

When Xilonen’s skill is activated, she’ll skate around the battlefield on her rollerblades, which you can also use to climb mountains. If Xilonen wears her rollerblades and has two or more party members of the elements above, auto-attacking enemies twice will reduce the corresponding elemental resistances of all nearby enemies.

Follow the steps below to make the most out of this resistance-shredding healer.

Xilonen Leveling Materials

Time for a performance. Image via HoYoVerse.

Before unleashing Xilonen to her full potential, you must collect various materials around Natlan and the Genshin world. Here is a table of the materials you’ll need to increase Xilonen to level 90:

Materials Amount Prithiva Topaz Sliver 1 Prithiva Topaz Fragment 9 Prithiva Topaz Chunk 9 Prithiva Topaz Gemstone 6 Gold-Inscribed Secret Source Core 46 Sentry’s Wooden Whistle 18 Warrior’s Metal Whistle 30 Saurian-Crowned Warrior’s Golden Whistle 36 Brilliant Chrysanthemum 168 Purple EXP books 419 Mora 2,093,400

Best Xilonen Weapons

The Peak Patrol Song is animated when Xilonen uses the sword. Image via HoYoVerse.

As a support character who wields a sword, there are quite a few options you can use to maximize Xilonen’s damage, healing, and buffs. Here is a list of the best swords you can use with Xilonen:

Peak Patrol Song (five-star)

Freedom Sworn (five-star)

Favonius Sword (four-star)

Flute of Ezpitzal (four-star)

Peak Patrol Song is Xilonen’s signature weapon, meaning it was designed to work directly with her kit. This sword provides her with 82.7 DEF, which increases her healing and provides some handy team-wide buffs. While attacking with this weapon, Xilonen gains two stacks that increase her DEF by 10 percent and provide all party members with a massive 25.6 percent buff to all elemental DMG types.

Freedom Sworn is another fantastic five-star that provides your party with 20 percent ATK and a 16 percent Normal, Charged, and Plunging Attack bonus after you activate two elemental reactions. The Favonius Sword is your best bet if you want to use a four-star sword with Xilonen. This sword will increase your Energy Recharge, making it easier to heal with your Elemental Burst.

If you don’t have any of these options, then the craftable four-star sword Flute of Ezpitzal is your only choice. You can purchase this sword from the blacksmith in Natlan’s arena, and it provides increases to DEF whenever you activate your Elemental Skill.

Best Xilonen Artifact Set

If you want to understand this set, prepare to read an essay. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Since Xilonen is a supporting character from Natlan, the only Artifact Set she should use is the Scroll of the Hero of Cinder City. With two pieces of this set equipped, Xiolnen will regenerate six energy whenever anyone triggers a Nightsoul Burst, activated simply by dealing elemental damage while a character from Natlan is in your party.

Most importantly, with four pieces of this Artifact Set equipped, Xilonen can provide massive team-wide buffs. If Xilonen triggers an elemental reaction, she and everyone on her team will receive a 12 percent elemental damage buff to the elemental types involved in the reaction. If Xilonen triggers the reaction in the Nightsoul Blessing state or while wearing her rollerblades, the buff will increase to 40 percent.

If Xilonen triggers an elemental reaction with Hydro, everyone on her team will receive a 40 percent increase in Geo and Hydro damage for 20 seconds. Since Xilonen is a Geo unit, she can only trigger reactions with Pyro, Hydro, Electro, and Cryo.

Best Xilonen Artifact substats

While you can build Xilonen as a DPS, we recommend using her support build to maximize her potential. Building Xilonen as a support is also significantly easier since her healing scales off her DEF.

We recommend these stats for Xilonen’s artifacts:

Sands: DEF percent

Goblet: DEF percent

Circlet: Healing Bonus

Both DEF percent and Healing Bonus will increase the healing Xilonen provides with her Elemental Burst. You can also switch out one of these stats for Energy Recharge, so she gets her Elemental Burst quicker.

Best Xilonen Talents

Attack with your rollerblades. Image via HoYoVerse.

Like every other character in Genshin, you can level up Xilonen’s talents to increase her damage and support capabilities. Here is the order you should invest in Xilonen’s talents:

Elemental Skill

Elemental Burst

Normal Attacks

Upgrading Xilonen’s Elemental Skill is the best option, as it increases her resistance shred up to 36 percent. Upgrading Xilonen’s burst will increase her healing, which is useful in teams with Furina. Finally, you can ignore your Normal Attack to save materials.

To level up any of these talents, you must collect the Kindling talent books in Natlan and face off against the Scaramouche weekly boss in Sumeru to earn Mirrors of Mushin.

Best Xilonen Constellations

Xilonen makes music in her free time. Image via HoYoVerse.

Xilonen is an incredibly powerful support without unlocking any of her constellations, rivaling the capabilities of characters like Kazuha. However, if you want to improve her personal damage or unlock some buffs, you can spend extra primos to unlock Xilonen constellations.

Xilonen’s second constellation is her best upgrade because it provides massive buffs to everyone in the party depending on the elemental types she can interact with. Here are the C2 buffs your entire party will receive depending on elemental type:

Geo: 50 percent DMG increase.

Pyro: 45 percent ATK.

Hydro: 45 percent HP.

Cryo: 60 percent Crit DMG.

Electro: Restore 25 energy when casting an Elemental Burst, and all Burst cooldowns are reduced by six seconds.

Finally, if you are brave and rich enough to afford seven copies of Xilonen, her sixth constellation provides her with a massive personal damage increase whenever she activates her Elemental Burst.

