Best teams for Furina in Genshin Impact

She's one of Teyvat's most versatile recruits, so you've got many options.

Furina is a highly flexible and powerful five-star Hydro Sword character in Genshin Impact. Since she’s one of Teyvat’s gods, it’s not too surprising how OP her abilities are, but she’ll become even more impressive when you build the best team possible for her.

The Hydro Archon’s flexibility is both a massively useful tool and a confusing obstacle since she can be built in a few different ways, which makes choosing her team lineup very tricky and dependent on how you choose to build her. Luckily, Furina is ultimately a very easygoing character who will generally go with the flow and shine in most team compositions, so here is how you can build the best team possible for her.

The best Furina team in Genshin Impact

Furina can function as your secondary DPS, a general support unit, or a healer, which means she can fulfill three of the four roles you’ll want on your team. Because of this, how you create the best team for Furina will vary drastically depending on which role you want to prioritize for her.

I’d recommend leaning into either a secondary damage dealer or support build while just allowing her healing to be sprinkled in throughout. Furina is most powerful when you prioritize one of these two roles.

Overall, Furina’s team should follow this general format:

A strong DPS and dedicated damage-dealing unit should be the first member of Furina’s team composition. This is the only role you won’t want to place Furina herself in as her abilities don’t suit this role. Instead, you’ll want to find someone who specializes in a DPS role. Because of how Furina’s abilities work, a DPS who drains their own health points like Neuvillette or Hu Tao is highly recommended to maximize her potential.

The Hydro Archon is one of Teyvat’s best characters. Image via miHoYo

Best Furina team compositions in Genshin Impact

Furina is a very rare kind of character who will perform powerfully no matter how you use her, but to truly maximize her potential you’ll want to craft the best team composition possible for her.

Most of Furina’s best team lineups are quite costly, so if you’re struggling to obtain all of them, keep in mind you can generally swap out five-star units for four-star ones who have similar functions, but the team will be noticeably less powerful if you do.

Here are all of the best allies for Furina and the best team compositions you can make for her.

Neuvillette Rarity: Five-star Element: Hydro Weapon: Catalyst

Baizhu Rarity: Five-star Element: Dendro Weapon: Catalyst

Nilou Rarity: Five-star Element: Hydro Weapon: Sword

Kazuha Rarity: Five-star Element: Anemo Weapon: Sword

Nahida Rarity: Five-star Element: Dendro Weapon: Catalyst

Hu Tao Rarity: Five-star Element: Pyro Weapon: Polearm

Raiden Shogun Rarity: Five-star Element: Electro Weapon: Polearm

Jean Rarity: Five-star Element: Anemo Weapon: Sword

Yelan Rarity: Five-star Element: Hydro Weapon: Bow

Zhongli Rarity: Five-star Element: Geo Weapon: Polearm

Kuki Shinobu Rarity: Four-star Element: Electro Weapon: Sword

Xingqiu Rarity: Four-star Element: Hydro Weapon: Sword



1) Furina, Neuvillette, Kazuha, and Baizhu

Although costly, this team is one of the best options available for Furina. Neuvillette is one of the strongest DPS units you can pair with her since their abilities complement one another very nicely.

Furina will act as the secondary damage dealer backing up Neuvillette as the primary DPS. Kazuha provides his amazing Anemo support and Baizhu is a protective healing and shielding unit keeping the team healthy and safe.

Although Furina has some solid healing, adding a healer or shielder to her team is still recommended since her healing is only active sometimes as you swap her between Pneuma and Ousia.

Furina is one of the best playable Archons. Image via miHoYo

2) Furina, Hu Tao, Zhongli, and Yelan

This team is mainly built around Vaporize and is an amazing lineup for maximizing Furina’s potential. Hu Tao will be your main DPS and since she comes with health-draining abilities, she’ll help make the most out of Furina’s elemental burst.

Yelan is another secondary damage dealer on this team with a bit of support too while Zhongli is your dedicated shielding and support force. The synergy is strong with this team and you also get a 25 percent health points boost thanks to two Hydro characters being present within this lineup.

3) Furina, Nahida, Kuki Shinobu, and Xingqiu

This is a half-free-to-play friendly party for Furina, but if you want a full one you can swap out Nahida for another Dendro character like Tighnari if you’ve obtained him from the standard banner or a four-star like Collei, Kirara, or the Dendro Traveler.

In this team, Nahida and Furina focus on dishing out the primary damage dealing while Xingqiu backs them up. Both Archons double as amazing damage dealers and support, so you can use Nahida and Furina for both roles in this lineup.

Kuki Shinobu is the dedicated support and healing unit within this team. The Bloom and Hyperbloom elemental reactions are at the core of how this team deals damage.

Furina’s three sea creature allies accompany her in battle wherever she goes. Image via miHoYo

4) Furina, Nilou, Nahida, and Baizhu

Nilou is a rather picky DPS unit to build a team for, but Furina plays extremely well with her. While Nilou and Furina focus on damage dealing, Nahida lends her unmatched Dendro support and Baizhu focuses on healing and shielding the party.

5) Furina, Raiden Shogun, Jean, and Yelan

You’ll have Raiden Shogun as your main DPS on this team with Furina and Yelan backing her up as secondary damage dealers. Jean is a decently easy five-star to obtain and is one of Genshin’s best healers, so she is an excellent ally for Furina here.