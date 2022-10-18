Best Nilou teams in Genshin Impact

The five-star Hydro Sword character Nilou has finally made her highly anticipated debut in the world of Teyvat. The latest character to join Genshin Impact’s always-expanding roster of playable characters has mastery over the Hydro element, which means that all of her abilities are water-based.

Nilou hails from Sumeru and is highly praised for her dancing prowess. She can regularly be found putting on performances for an entranced audience at the Zubayr Theater or wandering around Sumeru with an always friendly smile.

Image via miHoYo

Those who have obtained the five-star character or are seeking to do so will likely be wondering how exactly she should be built. Nilou is a rather unique character who has some special features players will need to take into consideration when building the Hydro character.

While carefully considering build elements like the best weapon and the best artifacts for Nilou is extremely important in dictating how she will perform in battle, curating the right team is also an essential aspect of how the Hydro dancer will perform.

The right team members will help amplify Nilou’s abilities while also receiving unique benefits from the Hydro character.

The best Nilou team in Genshin Impact

Generally, the absolute best team composition for Nilou is one built around the Bloom elemental reaction. This type of team has a strict lineup that is required for maximum efficiency and is as follows.

The first team member is the Hydro character Nilou , who focuses on dealing damage to enemies.

, who focuses on dealing damage to enemies. The second team member is a Dendro character , who is either the primary damage dealer, secondary damage dealer, or both alongside Nilou.

, who is either the primary damage dealer, secondary damage dealer, or both alongside Nilou. The third team member is a Hydro character , and is generally one who provides support.

, and is generally one who provides support. The fourth team member is a Dendro healer, who will be able to heal and support the rest of the team.

Image via miHoYo

Nilou gains a powerful passive ability, which is called “Court of Dancing Petals,” after being ascended once, but this ability is only activated when all other party members wield either the Hydro or Dendro element and at least one character of each type is also present on the team. This makes her a less versatile character than most others in Genshin since her maximum potential is dependent on certain criteria.

Thus, the best way to maximize Nilou’s abilities is to have her on a team with only Hydro and Dendro characters with two of each element type.

Currently, no Dendro characters quite fit what Nilou’s ideal team needs but this outline will be perfect for her once more Genshin characters of this type are released.

Image via miHoYo

The Dendro Archon Kusanali, who is also known as Nahida, may well fulfill one or both of the Dendro roles, and players who have Nilou may thus want to start saving for her imminent arrival. Alhaitham is another upcoming Dendro character who may play well with Nilou, although what his skillset will be is currently unknown.

Baizhu from Bubu’s Pharmacy in Liyue is also expected to make his debut as a playable character sometime in the near future.

Because Baizhu runs a pharmacy, it seems quite possible based on this information alone he may possess some solid healing abilities and thus work well with Nilou.

Because the roster of Dendro characters is extremely limited as the element only became playable when the Sumeru Version 3.0 update launched, players will have to make do with what is currently available. Thus, the best options for the Dendro role on a Nilou team are the four-star Dendro Bow character Collei or the five-star Dendro version of the Traveler.

As far as who the Hydro character alongside Nilou should be within this team composition, there are almost no wrong choices. Nilou pairs well with those like five-star characters Sangonomiya Kokomi, Yelan, Kamisato Ayato, Mona, and Tartaglia and those like four-star characters Barbara, Candace, and Xingqiu.

While Nilou is a solid character who functions well alongside the right team, she does lack the versatility many other five-star characters possess.

One of her most powerful abilities is tied to players having to utilize only Hydro and Dendro characters, which is quite the conditional drawback, but this may become more doable when more Dendro characters have been released.

Best Nilou team compositions in Genshin Impact

The following team builds exemplify the previously mentioned best team composition but also offer a few alternatives for those seeking other potential team lineups that are based around different elemental reactions.

Players should also remember the best team lineup is dependent on many factors, including the individual build aspects of all those who join Nilou on the battlefield.

1) Nilou, Sangonomiya Kokomi, Collei, and the Traveler (Dendro)

The objectively best team build for Nilou based on her unique skillset is one that is built around the Bloom elemental reaction and Nilou’s first ascension passive ability. To focus on these aspects, players will want a team makeup of only Hydro and Dendro characters.

Image via miHoYo

Sangonomiya Kokomi is undoubtedly one of the best characters to pair Nilou with thus far and any players looking to build Nilou should also seek to also obtain and build the five-star Hydro Catalyst character.

Because of the current lack of Dendro characters, the options for building a solid team with this makeup are rather limited and either Collei or the Traveler (Dendro) are the only viable options. Neither is a bad choice, but there will likely be far more options for Dendro characters that will work better with Nilou than Collei and the Traveler (Dendro) in the future as more Sumeru characters are released.

Image via miHoYo

Players considering this team makeup for Nilou may find themselves wondering whether the five-star Dendro Bow character Tighnari, who is easily the best Dendro character thus far, would work well alongside Nilou.

Unfortunately, he does not pair well with Nilou as they both have abilities that require them to be the primary character dealing damage on the battlefield.

2) Nilou, Sangonomiya Kokomi, Yelan, and the Traveler (Dendro)

This team composition is quite similar to the last but focuses more on Hydro damage than Bloom while still ensuring that Nilou’s first ascension passive will function. Nilou works great with other Hydro characters and there are far more Hydro characters to choose from.

Thus, players may thus find that they prefer a Genshin team built with three Hydro characters and only one Dendro character.

Image via miHoYo

Players who like this team makeup but are struggling to attain five-star Hydro Bow character Yelan can instead try four-star Hydro Sword character Xingqiu while those struggling to obtain five-star Hydro Catalyst character Sangonomiya Kokomi may try four-star Hydro Catalyst character Barbara.

Both of these four-star options will function in a similar way, although they will be somewhat less effective because they are four-star characters.

3) Nilou, Shenhe, Kamisato Ayaka, and Kaedehara Kazuha

Players seeking a Frozen elemental reaction-based team may like teaming Nilou with five-star Cryo Polearm character Shenhe, five-star Cryo Sword character Kamisato Ayaka, and five-star Anemo Sword character Kazuha.

The Frozen elemental reaction is always a solid one to focus on for slowing down enemies and allowing players to eliminate them while they are encapsulated in ice.

Image via miHoYo

But, the makeup of this team does mean Nilou’s powerful first ascension passive ability will never be activated. Players with a team makeup of this type instead place focus on the Frozen elemental reaction.

Players can substitute the three characters other than Nilous, all of whom are five stars, with other options like Rosaria, Diona, or Sucrose for similar but not as strong effects.

4) Nilou, Jean, Bennett, and Xiangling

Those looking for a Vaporize-based team may like pairing Nilou with two Pyro characters. Four-star characters Bennett and Xiangling function quite well alongside Nilou while Jean serves as an excellent healing character who can also create the Swirl elemental reaction.

Image via miHoYo

All players really need to make a decent Vaporize team is Nilou and a solid Pyro character. The other two characters and their element types are entirely fluid and can be changed to suit players’ needs or ever to support an additional elemental reaction.

5) Nilou, Raiden Shogun, the Traveler (Dendro), and Qiqi

This lineup is focused on the Hyperbloom elemental reaction. This means that players only strictly need Nilou, an Electro character, and a Dendro character.

Raiden Shogun is always an excellent choice due to her being one of if not the most versatile characters in Genshin. She is an incredible primary or secondary damage dealer but is equally as great for bolstering her teammate’s abilities. This means she can do just about anything players need her to and can swap roles at any given time.

Image via miHoYo

For Dendro, players will still want to choose between either Collei or the Traveler (Dendro) and steer clear of Tighnari. As was previously mentioned, better characters for the Dendro role will arrive in the future.

The last character within this team build can be almost any character of any element type. One solid option is the five-star Cryo character Qiqi due to her healing abilities and can also help Nilou create the Frozen elemental reaction, which would make this team solid for producing that elemental reaction as well.