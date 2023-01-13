All of Sumeru’s Shrines of Depth locations in Genshin Impact

More are going to be introduced in later updates.

Shrines of Depths are one of the best ways in Genshin Impact to get valuable materials to improve your characters, whether by getting random weapons, or tons of resources.

To claim a chest locked in a Shrine of Depths, all you have to do is head near the wall, unlock it by using a Shrine of Depths key from Sumeru, and open the chest inside. The hard part is to actually get those precious keys.

Here’s the location of all six Shrine of Depths in Genshin Impact’s Sumeru region.

All Sumeru’s Shrines of Depth locations in Genshin Impact

Between Apam Woods and Port Ormos (south of Sumeru)

Screengrab via MiHoYo Screengrab via MiHoYo

In the Ruins of Dahri

Screengrab via MiHoYo Screengrab via MiHoYo

Up the Chatrakam Cave

Screengrab via MiHoYo Screengrab via MiHoYo

West-end of Vissudha Field

Screengrab via MiHoYo Screengrab via MiHoYo

East of Sobek Oasis

Screengrab via MiHoYo Screengrab via MiHoYo

Contrary to most other Sumeru’s Shrine of Depths, this one isn’t located out in the open. You’ll have to glide under the cliff instead to see it.

South of The Mausoleum of King Deshret

Screengrab via MiHoYo Screengrab via MiHoYo

This last Shrine of Depth is the most challenging to find. It’s located in the messy undergrounds of the Hypostyle Desert of Sumeru.

It can be accessed through the Teleport Waypoint located on the southeast corner of the Mausoleum. To unlock this device, you must teleport to the east hallway of the ruin and head left. You’ll discover an underground with a red portal on the other side.

You can glide down to the underground instead of trying to unlock the red portal. By heading straight, you’ll end up finding the Shrine of Depths under wooden constructions.