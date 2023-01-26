Here are the best artifacts for Yelan in Genshin Impact

Yelan is the Night Orchid of Liyue that can work for either the Ministry of Civil Affairs or the Yanshang Teahouse. This mysterious character is a Hydro playable character in Genshin Impact that uses a bow as her weapon.

She is a five-star character who bases her damage on her maximum HP and can deal great damage with her critical rate bonuses. We picked three artifact sets that work best with Yelan’s stats.

What are the best artifacts for Yelan in Genshin Impact?

The best options are the Emblem of Severed Fate set, the Noblesse Oblige set, and the Tenacity of the Millelith set. These artifact sets will bring out Yelan’s strongest attributes: her elemental burst and her damage stack based on her max HP.

We recommend using the four pieces of the Emblem of Severed Fate to increase Yelan’s elemental burst damage, but you can use two pieces of different sets. Combining two pieces of the Noblesse Oblige set with two other pieces of the Tenacity of the Millelith set will also take advantage of her stats.

The Emblem of Severed Fate set can be obtained in the Momiji-Dyed Court Domain in Inazuma, the Noblesse Oblige set is available in the Clear Pool and Mountain Cavern Domain north of Mt. Aocang in Liyue, while the Tenacity of the Millelith artifacts is in the Ridge Watch Domain in the region between Mondstadt and Liyue.

Momiji-Dyed Court Domain (Screengrab via Teyvat Interactive Map) Clear Pool and Mountain Cavern (Screengrab via Teyvat Interactive Map) Ridge Watch Domain (Screengrab via Teyvat Interactive Map)

You’ll have to be patient as it may take some time to get all the pieces by clearing the three and four-star levels of the mentioned Domains. Here are the details for the three best sets of artifacts to use with Yelan:

Emblem of Severed Fate set

Two-piece bonus: Energy Recharge increased by 20 percent.

Four-piece bonus: Increases Elemental Burst damage by 25 percent of Energy Recharge. A maximum of 75 percent bonus damage can be obtained in this way.

Here are all the five types of artifacts from the Emblem of Severed Fate set that you can use with Yelan:

Flower of Life: Magnificent Tsuba

Magnificent Tsuba Plume of Death: Sundered Feather

Sundered Feather Sands of Eon: Storm Cage

Storm Cage Goblet of Eonothem: Scarlet Vessel

Scarlet Vessel Circlet of Logos: Ornate Kabuto

Noblesse Oblige set

Two-piece bonus: Elemental Burst DMG +20 percent.

Four-piece bonus: Using an Elemental Burst increases all party members’ attack by 20 percent for 12 seconds. This effect cannot stack.

Here are all the five types of artifacts from the Noblesse Oblige set that you can use with Yelan:

Flower of Life: Royal Flora

Royal Flora Plume of Death: Royal Plume

Royal Plume Sands of Eon: Royal Pocket Watch

Royal Pocket Watch Goblet of Eonothem: Royal Silver Urn

Royal Silver Urn Circlet of Logos: Royal Masque

Tenacity of the Millelith set

Two-piece bonus: HP increased by 20 percent.

Four-piece bonus: When an Elemental Skill hits an opponent, the attack of all nearby party members is increased by 20 percent and their Shield Strength is increased by 30 percent for three seconds. This effect can be triggered once every 0.5 seconds. This effect can still be triggered even when the character who is using this artifact set is not on the field.

Here are all the five types of artifacts from the Tenacity of the Millelith set that you can use with Yelan: